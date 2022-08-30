ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Uxbridge, MA

Worcester Telegram & Gazette

Debra Lavallee, 62, of Brimfield ID'd as pedestrian struck, killed Aug. 26 by motor vehicle on Route 20

STURBRIDGE — Debra A. Lavallee, 62, of Brimfield, has been identified as the pedestrian who was struck and killed Aug. 26 by a motor vehicle on Route 20. Lavallee was in the breakdown lane when she was struck about 1 a.m. in the vicinity of G&F Industries at 709 Main St. (Route 20), according to police. She was a quality assurance inspector at G&F Industries for 30 years. ...
BRIMFIELD, MA
Two Arrested - Half Million In Cocaine Seized On Turnpike

A joint federal-state task force made a major drug bust in western Massachusetts this week. Two Mexican nationals were arrested Monday at the Ludlow Service Plaza on the Mass Turnpike. They're accused of bringing 15 kilos of cocaine with an estimated street value of over 500-thousand-dollars into the state from...
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
As Worcester woman lay dying from drug overdose, man who sold couple drugs called to say he may have given them the wrong bags, court docs say

On March 18, a Worcester man called 911 and reported that his 36-year-old girlfriend had overdosed after doing a line of what she thought was cocaine. As first responders arrived at the 6A Stowell Ave. apartment, the woman’s boyfriend received a phone call from the man who had just sold him the drugs his girlfriend snorted. The man asked the woman’s boyfriend if they had used the drugs and told the boyfriend he thought he had given him the wrong bags.
WORCESTER, MA
40-Year-Old Man Arrested Overnight Inside Auburn Mall

AUBURN - A local man was arrested inside an Auburn Mall store late Monday night, after police were alerted by in-store alarms. Police responded to multiple interior motion alarms inside Macy's department store around 11 PM. In-store surveillance showed a male walking through the building 15 minutes earlier with what appeared to be a full backpack.
AUBURN, MA
Massachusetts Corrections Officer Fighting For Life After Brutal Prison Attack

A Massachusetts corrections officer is fighting for his life after he was brutally attacked by an inmate while on duty, sources tell Daily Voice. Officer Matthew Tidman, age 36, was attacked by an inmate with a metal object in the gymnasium at MCI-Shirley in Shirley on the afternoon of Wednesday, Aug. 31. Tidman is now in a coma where he remains in critical condition, a GoFundMe organized on his behalf says.
SHIRLEY, MA
Leominster, Massachusetts, boy reported missing, police say

LEOMINSTER, Mass. — Leominster, Massachusetts, police are asking for the public's help in locating a missing 9-year-old boy. Police said David Abreu is approximately 5 feet 3 inches tall and weighs 90 pounds. David wears dark-rimmed glasses and was last seen wearing basketball shorts and a black camo backpack.
LEOMINSTER, MA
Corrections officer beaten unconscious by inmate at MCI-Shirley

SHIRLEY, Mass. — Authorities say a corrections officer at a Middlesex County prison was beaten unconscious by an inmate Wednesday afternoon. According to the Massachusetts Department of Corrections, the attack occurred just after 2:00 p.m. at MCI-Shirley. Officials say an inmate wielding a metal object in the gymnasium attacked an officer, rendering him unconscious. Correctional staff jumped in to restrain the inmate, according to police, and radioed for assistance to secure the area.
SHIRLEY, MA
Investigation underway after Massachusetts dog found with second-degree burns

NORWOOD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - Police and animal welfare officials are looking for the public’s help in figuring out who may have caused second-degree burns to a dog. In a joint statement from the Animal Rescue League of Boston and Norwood Police, a one-year-old mixed-breed dog, now named Annie, is currently in their care after being found as a stray along Route 1 in Norwood. She had a leash and collar, but no tags or microchip.
NORWOOD, MA
Massachusetts State Trooper, former NBPD Officer reunites with “Amiyah,’ girl he saved at birth

“On Saturday, Massachusetts State Troopers and members of the Dartmouth Police Department and and Bristol County Sheriff’s Office enjoyed meeting community members at a Family Fun Day held by Hope Evangelical Community Church. State Police participation in the event was coordinated by Trooper Jesse Walker, the Department’s Community Liaison...
DARTMOUTH, MA
Woman who worked at Swansea emergency vet office killed in ATV crash

Police have released the name of the victim in a fatal ATV crash over the weekend. According to Coventry Police, just after 3:30 a.m., the Coventry Police Department, along with the Western Coventry Fire District responded to Cahoone Road to investigate a motor vehicle accident involving an ATV. Upon arrival,...
COVENTRY, RI

