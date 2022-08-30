ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sioux City woman arrested after Nebraska pursuit

CEDAR COUNTY, Neb. — Troopers with the Nebraska State Patrol have arrested a woman from Sioux City following a pursuit in Nebraska. According to NSP, around 6:45 a.m. Thursday, they were alerted that the Cedar County Sheriff’s Office was in pursuit of a woman who had escaped from custody and stolen a pickup.
SIOUX CITY, IA
Spotty storm chances remain through the end of the work week

Happy first day of Meteorological Fall! Sadly it won't feel much like fall today due to some toasty temperatures. Most spots in Siouxland will see partly cloudy skies throughout the day today, however a stray storm or two cannot be ruled out. Heat and humidity will peak over the next...
