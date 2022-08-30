Read full article on original website
'All-trimester' abortion clinic set to open in Maryland, one of few in America
COLLEGE PARK, Md. (TND) — An abortion clinic set to open up in Maryland will reportedly offer abortions up to 34 weeks gestation, one of only a handful in the nation to do so. Partners in Abortion Care is planning to open after Labor Day in College Park, Maryland,...
Sioux City woman arrested after Nebraska pursuit
CEDAR COUNTY, Neb. — Troopers with the Nebraska State Patrol have arrested a woman from Sioux City following a pursuit in Nebraska. According to NSP, around 6:45 a.m. Thursday, they were alerted that the Cedar County Sheriff’s Office was in pursuit of a woman who had escaped from custody and stolen a pickup.
1st case of West Nile Virus in 2022 confirmed in Buena Vista County
DES MOINES, Iowa — The Iowa Department Health and Human Services announced the first case of West Nile virus infection reported in 2022, in a middle age adult (aged 41-60 years) from Buena Vista County. The case was confirmed through a test at the State Hygienic Lab. Humans get...
AAA to offer free 'Tow to Go' program this weekend to prevent drinking & driving
For this Labor Day weekend, AAA is reactivating its 'Tow to Go' program, meaning drivers call and get their car towed home for free. AAA says this should only be used as a last resort. "Keep in mind is that this should be used as a last resort, if something...
Evacuation orders issued due to wildfire in California; several injuries reported
WEED, Calif. (KRCR) — Evacuation orders were issued on Friday due to a massive wildfire in California. Cal Fire crews said they are responding to the fire, which was reported near the Roseburg Forest Products mill in Weed. Authorities said the fire started around 12:45 p.m. EDT. A large...
Spotty storm chances remain through the end of the work week
Happy first day of Meteorological Fall! Sadly it won't feel much like fall today due to some toasty temperatures. Most spots in Siouxland will see partly cloudy skies throughout the day today, however a stray storm or two cannot be ruled out. Heat and humidity will peak over the next...
