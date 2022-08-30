ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jasper, AL

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
Walker County, AL
Local
Alabama Crime & Safety
State
Alabama State
City
Jasper, AL
Walker County, AL
Crime & Safety
City
Tuscaloosa, AL
Jasper, AL
Crime & Safety
wbrc.com

Oh baby baby! Grandview Medical Center staff delivers hospital history

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - The Women’s Services Team at Grandview Medical Center made history delivering more than 340 babies in August 2022. Grandview tweeted, “We are thankful for every family who chooses and trusts Grandview with their care.” “And a big thank you to every team member who is part of the Grandview experience for all of our families and babies.”
BIRMINGHAM, AL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Police
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Facebook
CBS 42

Person killed in Homewood crash identified

According to the Jefferson County Coroner's Office, Robert Wayne Nelson Jr. was the passenger in a vehicle that collided with a truck on West Oxmoor Road at Oxmoor Lane on August 30 around 9:25 a.m. Nelson, of Alabaster, was taken to UAB Hospital for treatment but succumbed to his injuries the following morning around 5:42 a.m.
HOMEWOOD, AL
wbrc.com

Authorities give update on 16-year-old shot and killed

LEEDS, Ala. (WBRC) - We have an update from Shelby County on the 16-year-old who was shot and killed on August 31. The coroner has identified the victim as Cameron Paul Daffron. Shelby County Sheriff’s detectives aren’t saying much about this case. Right now, there are no suspects in custody,...
SHELBY COUNTY, AL
CBS 42

Man killed in I-59/20 crash identified

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — A 43-year-old man killed in a crash on I-59/20 was identified Friday morning. According to the Jefferson County Coroner’s Office, Oneil Xavier Frazier was stopped in the emergency lane on the shoulder of I-59/20 NB, between the Airport Hwy exit and the I-20 East entrance ramp, when he was involved in […]
BIRMINGHAM, AL
Catfish 100.1

Tuscaloosa County Sheriff’s Office To Demolish, Rebuild Half of Jail

The Tuscaloosa County Sheriff's Office will tear down and rebuild half of the county jail, officials told the Tuscaloosa city council Tuesday. In a presentation to the council's Public Safety Committee, TCSO Captain Lloyd Baker said half of the county jail -- the Metro half, which houses 200 women and misdemeanor offenders -- needs to be demolished later this year and rebuilt.
TUSCALOOSA COUNTY, AL
wvtm13.com

Box truck crashes continue at Cullman bridge overpass

CULLMAN, Ala. — A bridge overpass in Cullman continues to cause headaches for box truck drivers. Dozens of vehicles have fallen victim to the 9-foot-8-inch clearance to the tunnel near Beech Avenue and Highway 31. Many of the vehicles are U-Haul rentals from a nearby package store. WVTM 13's Lisa Crane has the story in the video above.
CULLMAN, AL
Catfish 100.1

Catfish 100.1

Tuscaloosa, AL
3K+
Followers
2K+
Post
956K+
Views
ABOUT

Catfish Tuscaloosa plays the best classic country music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Tuscaloosa, Alabama. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

 https://catfishtuscaloosa.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy