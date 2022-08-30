Read full article on original website
1 man dead, 2 children, several others injured in car crash and shooting on Arkadelphia Rd.
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - 5 people were injured and one person was killed in a shooting and a car crash around 5 p.m. on Arkadelphia Rd Friday. According to police the shooting began in the 800 block of Arkadelphia Rd just across from Birmingham Southern College. Dozens of shell cases...
43-year-old man in car struck, killed while stopped in I-59/20 emergency lane
Authorities have released the name of a man killed in a traffic crash on Interstate 59/20 in Birmingham. The Jefferson County Coroner’s Office identified the fatality victim as O’Neil Xavier Frazier. He was 43 and lived in Irondale. The wreck happened at 7:30 a.m. Thursday in the northbound...
Family sought for 2 men who died recently in Jefferson County
Authorities are asking for the public’s help finding family for two men who died recently in Jefferson County. No foul play is suspected in either death, but their bodies are ready to be released for burial and the Jefferson County Coroner’s Office has been unable to locate their relatives.
Locust Fork man found dead in Jefferson County Jail
A 34-year-old Locust Fork man was found unresponsive at the Jefferson County Jail on Thursday.
Tuscaloosa Police Seek Hit-and-Run Driver Who Struck Fire Truck
Police in Tuscaloosa are looking for a driver who was caught on a dash camera running into a local fire truck and immediately leaving the scene. In a Friday morning Facebook post, a police spokesperson said the collision took place on the evening of August 19th, two Fridays ago. Police...
20-year-old father ID’d as man fatally shot in Birmingham’s Gate City
A young father has been identified as the man shot to death in Birmingham’s Gate City neighborhood Wednesday night. The Jefferson County Coroner’s office identified the victim as Derrell Lamont Willis. He was 20 and leaves behind a young daughter. The gunfire erupted about 7 p.m. in the...
Oh baby baby! Grandview Medical Center staff delivers hospital history
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - The Women’s Services Team at Grandview Medical Center made history delivering more than 340 babies in August 2022. Grandview tweeted, “We are thankful for every family who chooses and trusts Grandview with their care.” “And a big thank you to every team member who is part of the Grandview experience for all of our families and babies.”
Police Suspect High Schoolers Responsible for Paintball Incidents in Northport Friday
Police in Northport are investigating at least two incidents involving paintball guns Friday morning and suspect high school football rivalries may be at the heart of the matter. Keith Carpenter, the assistant chief of the Northport Police Department, said officers were called to the Northport Chick-fil-A on McFarland Boulevard and...
Tuscaloosa Police ID Man Killed in Thursday Wreck on Greensboro Avenue
Police in Tuscaloosa have identified the 53-year-old man killed Thursday morning in a two-car collision on Greensboro Avenue. Stephanie Taylor, a spokesperson for the Tuscaloosa Police Department, said the victim was James Douglas Watts, a Tuscaloosa resident. Taylor said Watts was driving a Mitsubishi Lancer south on Greensboro Avenue when...
1 shot to death in Birmingham’s Gate City; 2nd shootout erupts as police investigate
An argument in Birmingham’s Gate City neighborhood turned deadly Wednesday night. The gunfire erupted about 7 p.m. in the 500 block of 66th Street South, which is in the Marks Village public housing community. The city’s gunfire detection system – Shot Spotter – recorded more than 20 shots fired....
1 Killed, 1 Injured in Head-On Crash in Central Tuscaloosa Thursday Afternoon
One person was killed in a head-on collision in central Tuscaloosa Thursday afternoon, police have confirmed. Stephanie Taylor, a spokesperson for the Tuscaloosa Police Department, said the collision took place shortly before noon on Thursday at the intersection of 10th and Greensboro Avenues. Taylor said witnesses reported a head-on collision...
1 critical after being shot at north Alabama campground; 2 suspects detained
One person was critically wounded Thursday night after they were shot at a north Alabama campground, authorities said. Two suspects have been detained, according to the Morgan County Sheriff’s Office. Sheriff’s deputies who arrived on the scene found one victim with an apparent gunshot wound. The victim was...
Person killed in Homewood crash identified
According to the Jefferson County Coroner's Office, Robert Wayne Nelson Jr. was the passenger in a vehicle that collided with a truck on West Oxmoor Road at Oxmoor Lane on August 30 around 9:25 a.m. Nelson, of Alabaster, was taken to UAB Hospital for treatment but succumbed to his injuries the following morning around 5:42 a.m.
2 Jefferson County Jail inmates found unresponsive: 1 revived with Naloxone, 1 dead
A Jefferson County Jail inmate died Thursday night after he and another inmate were found unresponsive on the floor. The Jefferson County Coroner’s Office on Friday identified the inmate as Wesley Wayne Moore. He was 34 and lived in Locust Fork. According to coroner’s officials, Moore and another inmate...
Authorities give update on 16-year-old shot and killed
LEEDS, Ala. (WBRC) - We have an update from Shelby County on the 16-year-old who was shot and killed on August 31. The coroner has identified the victim as Cameron Paul Daffron. Shelby County Sheriff’s detectives aren’t saying much about this case. Right now, there are no suspects in custody,...
Man killed in I-59/20 crash identified
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — A 43-year-old man killed in a crash on I-59/20 was identified Friday morning. According to the Jefferson County Coroner’s Office, Oneil Xavier Frazier was stopped in the emergency lane on the shoulder of I-59/20 NB, between the Airport Hwy exit and the I-20 East entrance ramp, when he was involved in […]
Inmate found dead at Bessemer prison
The Alabama Department of Corrections is continuing to investigate the circumstances surrounding the death.
16-year-old man found shot to death in Leeds
The Shelby County Sheriff's Office is investigating a homicide involving a 16-year-old man who was found shot to death in Leeds on Wednesday.
Tuscaloosa County Sheriff’s Office To Demolish, Rebuild Half of Jail
The Tuscaloosa County Sheriff's Office will tear down and rebuild half of the county jail, officials told the Tuscaloosa city council Tuesday. In a presentation to the council's Public Safety Committee, TCSO Captain Lloyd Baker said half of the county jail -- the Metro half, which houses 200 women and misdemeanor offenders -- needs to be demolished later this year and rebuilt.
Box truck crashes continue at Cullman bridge overpass
CULLMAN, Ala. — A bridge overpass in Cullman continues to cause headaches for box truck drivers. Dozens of vehicles have fallen victim to the 9-foot-8-inch clearance to the tunnel near Beech Avenue and Highway 31. Many of the vehicles are U-Haul rentals from a nearby package store. WVTM 13's Lisa Crane has the story in the video above.
