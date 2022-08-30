Read full article on original website
Related
Russian mercenaries helping Putin fight his war in Ukraine appear to have also killed hundreds of African civilians, report says
The Wagner Group is a Russian mercenary organization that has deployed in Ukraine, Libya, and Syria, among other places. A report says its members deliberately target civilians in Mali and the Central African Republic. Timothy Lay, a coauthor of the report, said the group engages in "a kind of criminal...
rigzone.com
G7 Backs Price-Cap Plan for Russian Oil
The Group of Seven most industrialized countries said they plan to implement a price cap for global purchases of Russian oil. — The Group of Seven most industrialized countries said they plan to implement a price cap for global purchases of Russian oil -- a measure the US hopes will ease energy market pressures and slash Moscow’s overall revenues.
rigzone.com
Bears Get the Windfall They Wanted
One of Rigzone's regular market watchers takes a look at the latest oil price moves, OPEC+ trends, the revival of the 2015 Iran nuclear deal and more. — (The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the attributed sources and do not necessarily reflect the position of Rigzone or the author)
rigzone.com
Shortage of Frack Gear Helps Hold Back USA Oil Production
The oil services sector, much like the exploration and production companies it serves, is scarred by the severity of the previous industry downturn that's only just receding in the rear-view mirror. In a dusty corner of Oklahoma, close to where Erle Halliburton founded his eponymous oil services empire 103 years ago, a group of workers shows why US oil production growth has been underwhelming in spite of a price boom.
RELATED PEOPLE
China THREATENS US with 'counter measures' unless Biden revokes $1 billion arms package to Taiwan that includes missiles to destroy ships and aircraft
The United States on Friday announced a $1.1 billion arms package for Taiwan, vowing to keep boosting the island's defenses as tensions soar with Beijing, which warned Washington of 'counter-measures' if the deal was not stopped. China, calling Taiwan an 'inalienable' part of its territory, said the United States to...
Watch your back, Vlad! From Ivan the Terrible - who boiled rivals alive - to Putin, Russia’s rulers have governed with absolute power - But a powerful history warns the national tradition is assassination of its leaders
By Orlando Figes (Bloomsbury £25, 368pp) The year was 1917, the last of the 300-year-old Romanov dynasty had just been deposed, the red flags of the Bolshevik revolution were hanging from buildings in Moscow and St Petersburg. The people had thrown off their shackles. Nothing would ever be the same in Russia. Or would it?
Leader Behind Darya Dugina Plot Says Putin's End Will Come 'Quietly'
The National Republican Army head told the Kyiv Post that the Russian president will be removed from power "as soon as he becomes inconvenient for elites."
rigzone.com
Oil Rose Slightly Friday but Posted Weekly Loss
Oil fell this week as prospects for a global economic slowdown weighed heavily on the demand outlook. West Texas Intermediate futures dropped 6.7% for the week amid tightening monetary policy and renewed anti-virus lockdowns in China. Meanwhile, traders shrugged off an announcement by G-7 leaders of plans to cap the price of Russian crude in retaliation for Vladimir Putin’s aggression in Ukraine.
IN THIS ARTICLE
rigzone.com
New UK O&G Licenses Critical For European Energy Safety
The UK will be almost wholly reliant on imported oil and gas within the next 15 years unless new licenses and investments are granted soon, OEUK said. — The UK will be almost wholly reliant on imported oil and gas within the next 15 years unless new licenses and investments are granted soon, the leading representative body for the UK’s offshore energy industry stated.
rigzone.com
Top Headlines: California Declares Grid Emergency and More
Here are some of Rigzone’s top stories during the last week, just in case you missed them…. Bloomberg reported that California officials declared a statewide grid emergency to cope with surging demand for power amid a blistering heat wave. Read full article here. Fire at Biggest USA Midwest Refinery.
rigzone.com
Liz Truss Rules Out New Taxes And Energy Rationing
Liz Truss ruled out introducing any new taxes or rationing energy this winter if she becomes the UK's next prime minister. — Liz Truss ruled out introducing any new taxes or rationing energy this winter if she becomes the UK’s next prime minister, making two eye-catching pledges in her final pitch to win the post.
rigzone.com
Shell CEO Preparing to Step Down Next Year, Reuters Reports
Ben van Beurden is preparing to step down in 2023 after almost a decade at the helm, Reuters reported on Friday. — Shell Plc has shortlisted candidates to succeed Chief Executive Officer Ben van Beurden, who is preparing to step down in 2023 after almost a decade at the helm, Reuters reported on Friday, citing two unidentified people from the company.
Comments / 0