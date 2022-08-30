Read full article on original website
Related
43-year-old man in car struck, killed while stopped in I-59/20 emergency lane
Authorities have released the name of a man killed in a traffic crash on Interstate 59/20 in Birmingham. The Jefferson County Coroner’s Office identified the fatality victim as O’Neil Xavier Frazier. He was 43 and lived in Irondale. The wreck happened at 7:30 a.m. Thursday in the northbound...
Victim identified in fatal north Alabama campground shooting; 2 people detained
Morgan County authorities say a 48-year-old man died following a shooting Thursday night at a north Alabama campground. Morgan County Coroner Jeff Chunn identified the victim as Jeremy Alexander Morse of Decatur, who was airlifted from the scene. The incident happened at Quail Creek Campground off Quail Creek Drive in...
Locust Fork man found dead in Jefferson County Jail
A 34-year-old Locust Fork man was found unresponsive at the Jefferson County Jail on Thursday.
Tuscaloosa Police Seek Hit-and-Run Driver Who Struck Fire Truck
Police in Tuscaloosa are looking for a driver who was caught on a dash camera running into a local fire truck and immediately leaving the scene. In a Friday morning Facebook post, a police spokesperson said the collision took place on the evening of August 19th, two Fridays ago. Police...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Police Suspect High Schoolers Responsible for Paintball Incidents in Northport Friday
Police in Northport are investigating at least two incidents involving paintball guns Friday morning and suspect high school football rivalries may be at the heart of the matter. Keith Carpenter, the assistant chief of the Northport Police Department, said officers were called to the Northport Chick-fil-A on McFarland Boulevard and...
wtva.com
Sheriff: Monroe County man confessed to killing Alabama man in 2019
ABERDEEN, Miss. (WTVA) - A Monroe County man said he killed and got rid of the body of a 48-year-old Sulligent, Alabama, man who disappeared three years ago. According to a news release from the Monroe County sheriff, 37-year-old James Crisp of Gattman walked into the Monroe County Sheriff’s Office on Tuesday, Aug. 30 and confessed to killing Roger Taylor.
Tuscaloosa Police ID Man Killed in Thursday Wreck on Greensboro Avenue
Police in Tuscaloosa have identified the 53-year-old man killed Thursday morning in a two-car collision on Greensboro Avenue. Stephanie Taylor, a spokesperson for the Tuscaloosa Police Department, said the victim was James Douglas Watts, a Tuscaloosa resident. Taylor said Watts was driving a Mitsubishi Lancer south on Greensboro Avenue when...
1 critical after being shot at north Alabama campground; 2 suspects detained
One person was critically wounded Thursday night after they were shot at a north Alabama campground, authorities said. Two suspects have been detained, according to the Morgan County Sheriff’s Office. Sheriff’s deputies who arrived on the scene found one victim with an apparent gunshot wound. The victim was...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Man killed in I-59/20 crash identified
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — A 43-year-old man killed in a crash on I-59/20 was identified Friday morning. According to the Jefferson County Coroner’s Office, Oneil Xavier Frazier was stopped in the emergency lane on the shoulder of I-59/20 NB, between the Airport Hwy exit and the I-20 East entrance ramp, when he was involved in […]
wbrc.com
Authorities give update on 16-year-old shot and killed
LEEDS, Ala. (WBRC) - We have an update from Shelby County on the 16-year-old who was shot and killed on August 31. The coroner has identified the victim as Cameron Paul Daffron. Shelby County Sheriff’s detectives aren’t saying much about this case. Right now, there are no suspects in custody,...
14-Year-Old in Walker County Arrested for 3 Different Bomb Threats
A 14-year-old child in Walker County has been arrested after he reportedly made three different bomb threats in the area Tuesday morning. Police in Jasper were notified of the first around 11 a.m., when they were called to the Walker Baptist Medical Center on reports of a bomb threat. The...
2 injured in Alabama dog attack
Two people were injured after being attacked by their dog Thursday afternoon, according to the Lawrence County Sheriff's Office.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
wvtm13.com
Box truck crashes continue at Cullman bridge overpass
CULLMAN, Ala. — A bridge overpass in Cullman continues to cause headaches for box truck drivers. Dozens of vehicles have fallen victim to the 9-foot-8-inch clearance to the tunnel near Beech Avenue and Highway 31. Many of the vehicles are U-Haul rentals from a nearby package store. WVTM 13's Lisa Crane has the story in the video above.
Tuscaloosa County Sheriff’s Office To Demolish, Rebuild Half of Jail
The Tuscaloosa County Sheriff's Office will tear down and rebuild half of the county jail, officials told the Tuscaloosa city council Tuesday. In a presentation to the council's Public Safety Committee, TCSO Captain Lloyd Baker said half of the county jail -- the Metro half, which houses 200 women and misdemeanor offenders -- needs to be demolished later this year and rebuilt.
2 vehicle collision leaves 1 dead in Tuscaloosa
TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (WIAT) — Tuscaloosa Police are investigating a traffic accident that left one person dead Thursday afternoon. According to TPD spokesperson Stephanie Taylor, police received calls of a collision involving two vehicles at the intersection of Greensboro Avenue and Investigator Dornell Cousette Street (10th Avenue) at 11:57 a.m. The driver of a Kia Optima […]
Alabama seeks to dismiss lawsuit to stop Alan Eugene Miller’s execution
The state asked a federal judge to dismiss a lawsuit filed by an Alabama inmate who is trying to halt his lethal injection later this month by arguing officials lost paperwork in which he selected an alternate execution method. The lawsuit by Alan Eugene Miller, who was convicted of killing...
University of Alabama Student Dies in Residence Hall, Foul Play Not Suspected
A University of Alabama student died in an on-campus dormitory Thursday, a school spokesperson has confirmed to the Thread. Shane Dorrill, the assistant director of communications at the University, did not say in which building the death occurred and did not identify the student by name. "The University is saddened...
2 arrested in connection to Parrish robbery
PARRISH, Ala. (WIAT) — The Parrish Police Department has arrested two people in connection to a burglary that occurred on Aug. 24. According to PPD, officers received a report of a robbery on Grant Lane in Parrish. The owner of the residence had recently passed and his family notified the police of the burglary. Several […]
Woman killed after car hit twice along I-22
JEFFERSON COUNTY, Ala. (WIAT) — A 24-year-old woman was killed in a multi-car accident along I-22 early Monday morning. According to the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency, Sara Littleton of Oakman was driving along the interstate just after 5:15 a.m. when her car became disabled on the roadway and was then struck by a truck and […]
4 arrested for trafficking fentanyl and meth in Walker County
WALKER COUNTY, Ala. (WIAT) — Four people were arrested Wednesday for allegedly trafficking meth and fentanyl in Walker County. According to Walker County Sheriff’s Office, a drug search warrant was obtained for a residence near Albritton Road on American Junction Road. Investigators seized approximately 57 grams of fentanyl and 15 grams of methamphetamine. Kevin Cooley, […]
92.9 WTUG
Tuscaloosa, AL
6K+
Followers
6K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT
92.9 WTUG plays the best R&B music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Tuscaloosa, Alabama. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.
Comments / 0