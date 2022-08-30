ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jasper, AL

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
Walker County, AL
Local
Alabama Crime & Safety
State
Alabama State
City
Jasper, AL
Walker County, AL
Crime & Safety
City
Tuscaloosa, AL
Jasper, AL
Crime & Safety
wtva.com

Sheriff: Monroe County man confessed to killing Alabama man in 2019

ABERDEEN, Miss. (WTVA) - A Monroe County man said he killed and got rid of the body of a 48-year-old Sulligent, Alabama, man who disappeared three years ago. According to a news release from the Monroe County sheriff, 37-year-old James Crisp of Gattman walked into the Monroe County Sheriff’s Office on Tuesday, Aug. 30 and confessed to killing Roger Taylor.
MONROE COUNTY, MS
92.9 WTUG

Tuscaloosa Police ID Man Killed in Thursday Wreck on Greensboro Avenue

Police in Tuscaloosa have identified the 53-year-old man killed Thursday morning in a two-car collision on Greensboro Avenue. Stephanie Taylor, a spokesperson for the Tuscaloosa Police Department, said the victim was James Douglas Watts, a Tuscaloosa resident. Taylor said Watts was driving a Mitsubishi Lancer south on Greensboro Avenue when...
TUSCALOOSA, AL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Police
CBS 42

Man killed in I-59/20 crash identified

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — A 43-year-old man killed in a crash on I-59/20 was identified Friday morning. According to the Jefferson County Coroner’s Office, Oneil Xavier Frazier was stopped in the emergency lane on the shoulder of I-59/20 NB, between the Airport Hwy exit and the I-20 East entrance ramp, when he was involved in […]
BIRMINGHAM, AL
wbrc.com

Authorities give update on 16-year-old shot and killed

LEEDS, Ala. (WBRC) - We have an update from Shelby County on the 16-year-old who was shot and killed on August 31. The coroner has identified the victim as Cameron Paul Daffron. Shelby County Sheriff’s detectives aren’t saying much about this case. Right now, there are no suspects in custody,...
SHELBY COUNTY, AL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Facebook
wvtm13.com

Box truck crashes continue at Cullman bridge overpass

CULLMAN, Ala. — A bridge overpass in Cullman continues to cause headaches for box truck drivers. Dozens of vehicles have fallen victim to the 9-foot-8-inch clearance to the tunnel near Beech Avenue and Highway 31. Many of the vehicles are U-Haul rentals from a nearby package store. WVTM 13's Lisa Crane has the story in the video above.
CULLMAN, AL
92.9 WTUG

Tuscaloosa County Sheriff’s Office To Demolish, Rebuild Half of Jail

The Tuscaloosa County Sheriff's Office will tear down and rebuild half of the county jail, officials told the Tuscaloosa city council Tuesday. In a presentation to the council's Public Safety Committee, TCSO Captain Lloyd Baker said half of the county jail -- the Metro half, which houses 200 women and misdemeanor offenders -- needs to be demolished later this year and rebuilt.
TUSCALOOSA COUNTY, AL
CBS 42

2 vehicle collision leaves 1 dead in Tuscaloosa

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (WIAT) — Tuscaloosa Police are investigating a traffic accident that left one person dead Thursday afternoon. According to TPD spokesperson Stephanie Taylor, police received calls of a collision involving two vehicles at the intersection of Greensboro Avenue and Investigator Dornell Cousette Street (10th Avenue) at 11:57 a.m. The driver of a Kia Optima […]
TUSCALOOSA, AL
CBS 42

2 arrested in connection to Parrish robbery

PARRISH, Ala. (WIAT) — The Parrish Police Department has arrested two people in connection to a burglary that occurred on Aug. 24. According to PPD, officers received a report of a robbery on Grant Lane in Parrish. The owner of the residence had recently passed and his family notified the police of the burglary. Several […]
PARRISH, AL
CBS 42

Woman killed after car hit twice along I-22

JEFFERSON COUNTY, Ala. (WIAT) — A 24-year-old woman was killed in a multi-car accident along I-22 early Monday morning. According to the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency, Sara Littleton of Oakman was driving along the interstate just after 5:15 a.m. when her car became disabled on the roadway and was then struck by a truck and […]
WALKER COUNTY, AL
CBS 42

4 arrested for trafficking fentanyl and meth in Walker County

WALKER COUNTY, Ala. (WIAT) — Four people were arrested Wednesday for allegedly trafficking meth and fentanyl in Walker County. According to Walker County Sheriff’s Office, a drug search warrant was obtained for a residence near Albritton Road on American Junction Road. Investigators seized approximately 57 grams of fentanyl and 15 grams of methamphetamine. Kevin Cooley, […]
WALKER COUNTY, AL
92.9 WTUG

92.9 WTUG

Tuscaloosa, AL
6K+
Followers
6K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

92.9 WTUG plays the best R&B music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Tuscaloosa, Alabama. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

Comments / 0

Community Policy