rigzone.com

Operators Launch Multi-Million Tenders On NSTA Pathfinder Website

The North Sea Transition Authority is seeing operators take advantage of its Energy Pathfinder website advertising tenders worth millions of dollars. — Leading operators have floated forward work plans on North Sea Transition Authority’s Energy Pathfinder website. The work will be awarded through tenders for operations and maintenance work worth millions of dollars.
INDUSTRY
rigzone.com

Valaris Grabs New Deals For Four Offshore Rigs Worth $149M

Valaris has won new contracts and extensions for its rigs with an associated contract backlog of $149 million. — Offshore driller Valaris has won new contracts and extensions for its rigs with an associated contract backlog of $149 million. Valaris said that the deals were awarded after issuing the...
INDUSTRY
rigzone.com

Jumbo Completes Guanabara FPSO Mooring System Installation

Jumbo Offshore deployed one of its offshore installation vessels, the Fairplayer, to transport and install Guanabara FPSO's mooring system. — Jumbo Offshore has completed another one of its milestone projects with the execution of the transport and installation of a torpedo pile mooring system, including mooring for flexible risers, and umbilical for Libra Consortiums Guanabara FPSO.
INDUSTRY
rigzone.com

Greater Tortue Ahmeyim Needs $5B Of Investment, Sall Says

Senegal needs as much as $5 billion of investment to develop the next phase of a key offshore gas field. — Senegal needs as much as $5 billion of investment to develop the next phase of a key offshore gas field, according to the West African nation’s President Macky Sall.
ENERGY INDUSTRY
rigzone.com

64,000 Ton Oil Tanker Runs Aground in Suez Canal

A 64,000-ton oil tanker named ‘Affinity V’ ran aground in the Suez Canal at the 141km mark, the Suez Canal Authority (SCA) revealed in a company statement released on September 1. In the statement, the SCA outlined that the ship had been successfully refloated thanks to the efforts...
TRAFFIC
rigzone.com

Shell CEO Preparing to Step Down Next Year, Reuters Reports

Ben van Beurden is preparing to step down in 2023 after almost a decade at the helm, Reuters reported on Friday. — Shell Plc has shortlisted candidates to succeed Chief Executive Officer Ben van Beurden, who is preparing to step down in 2023 after almost a decade at the helm, Reuters reported on Friday, citing two unidentified people from the company.
BUSINESS
rigzone.com

World's Largest Offshore Wind Farm Starts Production

Hornsea 2, the world's biggest offshore wind farm with its 165 turbines, is now fully operational and set to help power more than 1.4 million U.K. homes. — Hornsea 2, the world’s biggest offshore wind farm with its 165 turbines, is now fully operational and set to help power more than 1.4 million U.K. homes.
ENERGY INDUSTRY

