Read full article on original website
Related
rigzone.com
Operators Launch Multi-Million Tenders On NSTA Pathfinder Website
The North Sea Transition Authority is seeing operators take advantage of its Energy Pathfinder website advertising tenders worth millions of dollars. — Leading operators have floated forward work plans on North Sea Transition Authority’s Energy Pathfinder website. The work will be awarded through tenders for operations and maintenance work worth millions of dollars.
rigzone.com
Valaris Grabs New Deals For Four Offshore Rigs Worth $149M
Valaris has won new contracts and extensions for its rigs with an associated contract backlog of $149 million. — Offshore driller Valaris has won new contracts and extensions for its rigs with an associated contract backlog of $149 million. Valaris said that the deals were awarded after issuing the...
rigzone.com
Jumbo Completes Guanabara FPSO Mooring System Installation
Jumbo Offshore deployed one of its offshore installation vessels, the Fairplayer, to transport and install Guanabara FPSO's mooring system. — Jumbo Offshore has completed another one of its milestone projects with the execution of the transport and installation of a torpedo pile mooring system, including mooring for flexible risers, and umbilical for Libra Consortiums Guanabara FPSO.
rigzone.com
Greater Tortue Ahmeyim Needs $5B Of Investment, Sall Says
Senegal needs as much as $5 billion of investment to develop the next phase of a key offshore gas field. — Senegal needs as much as $5 billion of investment to develop the next phase of a key offshore gas field, according to the West African nation’s President Macky Sall.
RELATED PEOPLE
rigzone.com
64,000 Ton Oil Tanker Runs Aground in Suez Canal
A 64,000-ton oil tanker named ‘Affinity V’ ran aground in the Suez Canal at the 141km mark, the Suez Canal Authority (SCA) revealed in a company statement released on September 1. In the statement, the SCA outlined that the ship had been successfully refloated thanks to the efforts...
rigzone.com
Shell CEO Preparing to Step Down Next Year, Reuters Reports
Ben van Beurden is preparing to step down in 2023 after almost a decade at the helm, Reuters reported on Friday. — Shell Plc has shortlisted candidates to succeed Chief Executive Officer Ben van Beurden, who is preparing to step down in 2023 after almost a decade at the helm, Reuters reported on Friday, citing two unidentified people from the company.
rigzone.com
World's Largest Offshore Wind Farm Starts Production
Hornsea 2, the world's biggest offshore wind farm with its 165 turbines, is now fully operational and set to help power more than 1.4 million U.K. homes. — Hornsea 2, the world’s biggest offshore wind farm with its 165 turbines, is now fully operational and set to help power more than 1.4 million U.K. homes.
Comments / 0