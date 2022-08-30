ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Comments / 22

Barb Sanders
3d ago

Iowa State Fair has the honor of being largest attended Stats Fair in North America! Govenor Mn. give it up!

Reply(1)
6
jerry yax
3d ago

Where Waldo is minor league when he became part of the Pelosi CRIME family

Reply
10
Annette Anderson
3d ago

Yet another instigator. Hateful politician. Just leave Iowa alone.

Reply
6
