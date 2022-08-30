Read full article on original website
iheart.com
Waterloo Police Investigating Shooting Involving Boy
(Waterloo, IA) -- Waterloo police are investigating a shooting just north of downtown. Police say a boy was shot in the arm and back near the intersection of Park Road, Utica Street, Harrison Street, and Oak Avenue around 7:45 Thursday night. He was taken to the hospital in a private car but his condition hasn't been updated. No arrests have been made.
KCRG.com
Boy recovering from multiple gunshot wounds after shooting in Waterloo
WATERLOO, Iowa (KCRG) - A boy was injured in a shooting in Waterloo on Thursday night. The Waterloo-Cedar Falls Courier reports police responded to a call about gunfire at about 7:45 p.m. Police said they found ballistic evidence near the B and R Quality Meats building, located on the 200...
superhits106.com
Dubuque Woman Arrested after Assaulting a Police Officer
A Dubuque woman was arrested on Tuesday at Mercy One Dubuque Medical Center on charges of assault on a person in certain occupations with injury and interference with official acts. Court documents state that 35 year old Sarah Fetter of Cascade, Iowa was arrested around 7 pm on Tuesday after Fetter assaulted a Dubuque Police Officer.
KCJJ
Cedar Rapids man allegedly upset that his beer was stolen arrested for swinging knife around at Shelter House
A Cedar Rapids man was arrested Wednesday night after allegedly threatening people at Shelter House in Iowa City by swinging and stabbing at people with a knife. 42-year-old Michael Trask of Lexington Drive Northeast was reportedly seen on a surveillance camera with an open pocket knife in his right hand, gesturing the blade towards individuals outside the facility on Southgate Avenue. Persons around Trask flinched back and ran away from him. One ran into Shelter House and told staff to call police because Trask was swinging his knife at people.
KCRG.com
Semi spills grain in rollover crash on I-380 near Center Point
CENTER POINT, Iowa (KCRG) - First responders in Linn County had to clean up grain on I-380 after a semi truck rolled over Thursday afternoon. The Linn County Sheriff’s Office said it happened just before 4 p.m. near the 38-mile marker. The grain semi was in the northbound lane...
KCRG.com
Clayton County man arrested after allegedly assaulting police officers
MCGREGOR, Iowa (KCRG) - A Clayton County man is facing charges after police said he assaulted multiple officers as they responded to a medical call during an event in rural McGregor. In a press release, officers said the incident happened two weeks ago at an event called “Rib Ride 2022.”...
KBUR
Cedar Rapids police kill man after responding to disturbance
Cedar Rapids, IA (AP) — Cedar Rapids police shot and killed a man after responding to a call about a disturbance. Officers were called just before 1 a.m. Tuesday to Inn Circle, a transitional housing center, to check on a disturbance. Police say that when the officers arrived, they attempted to detain a man, who showed a weapon.
KCRG.com
Child injured in Waterloo shooting
Child injured in Waterloo shooting
KCRG.com
Waterloo residents charged with insurance fraud
WATERLOO, Iowa (KCRG) - After an investigation by the Iowa Insurance Division’s Fraud Bureau, two Waterloo residents were charged with insurance fraud. According to a criminal complaint, an investigation into 43-year-old Dale Rawlins and 39-year-old Janette Rompot began in July 2022. Investigators say Rawlins made false statements to an insurer in connection with an auto insurance application and Rompot aided in the illegal act.
KCJJ
Iowa City transient charged after alleged vehicle burglary
An Iowa City area transient faces felony charges after allegedly breaking into a construction business vehicle and making off with over $1000 in equipment. Police say the incident occurred in the early morning hours of June 11th at MMS Consultants on Gilbert Street. 32-year-old Jeffrey Naughton allegedly could be seen removing the security camera equipment installed on the ceiling outside the building. He also reportedly forced his way into a vehicle there by breaking the passenger side window.
KCJJ
Coralville man accused of domestic assault and theft
Coralville man accused of domestic assault and theft. A Coralville man was taken into custody on warrants stemming from an alleged domestic assault and theft earlier this summer. Police say the incident occurred the afternoon of July 26th at the woman’s 13th Street residence. 38-year-old Rick Nance of Boston Way...
KCRG.com
Go Cedar Rapids leaders convicted of bank fraud have sentencing dates set
Go Cedar Rapids leaders convicted of bank fraud have sentencing dates set
KCJJ
UI student accused of stealing bartender’s phone after getting kicked out of first of two bars
A University of Iowa student is accused of stealing a bartender’s phone after getting kicked out of the first of two bars early Friday morning. Iowa City Police say 22-year-old Tate Friedly of Waterloo had been told to leave the Sports Column just after 1:15am when he reached behind the bar, grabbed the bartender’s phone and fled the scene. The phone reportedly fell out of Friedly’s pocket after he was kicked out of El Ray’s Live & Dive on Iowa Avenue a short time later. Police say El Ray’s staff then escorted Friedly back to the Sports Column, where he was detained until officers could arrive.
KCRG.com
One injured in I-380 crash near Shueyville Wednesday morning
One injured in I-380 crash near Shueyville Wednesday morning
KCJJ
Semi driver identified in Wednesday morning accident on I-380
The Iowa State Patrol has identified the semi driver involved in a two-vehicle crash that sent the other driver to the University of Iowa Hospitals and Clinics via AirCare. According to the accident report, which was released Wednesday night, 33-year-old Kevin Porter of Mansfield, Tennessee was stopped in traffic caused by an earlier accident on northbound I-380 near the Swisher exit around 8:30am. A 2019 Chevy Equinox then ran into the back of the semi. The driver of the Equinox, who has yet to be publicly identified pending notification of family, was airlifted to the UIHC. The extent of their injuries has not been released.
KCJJ
Barn fire reported near River Junction early Friday morning
Firefighters from multiple agencies were called to a barn fire south of River Junction early Friday morning. According to both Johnson County and Washington County dispatch records, a fully-engulfed barn was reported at 6425 Sioux Avenue just after 4am. Just before 4:15 Riverside firefighters were called to provide mutual aid to other agencies. The other agencies are not listed in online records, but the site of the fire is between Lone Tree and Hills.
KCRG.com
Man convicted in killing of Chris Bagley now facing charges for alleged attack of inmate
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - One of the men convicted for his involvement in the killing of Chris Bagley in 2018 is now facing other charges for allegedly attacking another inmate. Johnny Church, who changed his name from Drew Blahnik, was sentenced to 57 years in prison in December 2021....
One Dead After Another Violent Weekend in Waterloo
It was another deadly weekend in Waterloo after one person was killed in a shooting on Saturday according to Waterloo Police. This is the city's seventh homicide in 2022, and the second-weekend homicide in a row. One person charged after Saturday homicide. KCRG reports the shooting Saturday happened just after...
KCRG.com
One airlifted to hospital in I-380 crash near Swisher Wednesday morning
SHUEYVILLE, Iowa (KCRG) - One person was airlifted to the hospital after a crash on I-380 near Swisher on Wednesday morning. In a crash report, the Iowa State Patrol said the person was driving an SUV when they crashed into the back of a semi that was forced to stop due to another crash. It happened just before 9 a.m.
KCJJ
Oxford man reportedly soiled himself when getting tested for OWI
An Oxford man has been arrested on an OWI warrant stemming from an August 19th incident where he allegedly had to be transported to a local hospital by ambulance after passing out and soiling himself. The arrest report indicates that 54-year-old Steven Wright of Highway 6 Northwest was found passed...
