pv-magazine-usa.com
US startup unveils plug-and-play solid-state battery for residential applications
US startup Zendure has announced a new plug-and-play residential storage system with semi-solid state batteries for household backup power, mobile living, and portable EV charging applications. The SuperBase V 6400 (SBV) measures 73 cm x 34.6 cm x 44.2 cm, including its real wheels, and weighs in at 59 kg...
MotorTrend Magazine
Hot New Infiniti EV Aims to Challenge the Polestar 2 and Tesla Model 3
WHAT IT IS: A little late to the game, this will be Infiniti's first fully electric vehicle, with its sights dead-set on competitive EVs like the Tesla Model 3 and Polestar 2. Also, this could be the brand's most attractive new car in years. WHY IT MATTERS: Going electric isn't...
MotorAuthority
Toyota BZ3 is a Corolla-size electric sedan coming to challenge the Model 3
Photos of the next member in Toyota's new BZ family of electric vehicles have surfaced on the website of China's Ministry of Industry and Information Technology. The next member is a compact sedan called the BZ3, and it's one of the 30 EVs spanning the Toyota and Lexus brands that were previewed last December in concept form. The concept previewing the BZ3 was called the BZ SDN.
insideevs.com
Watch Fake Tesla Battery Fire Performed By An Insurance Company
AXA Insurance Company aimed to prove that electric car batteries could catch fire during a crash, which is true, though not very common. At any rate, in order to show people exactly how that could happen, the company staged a crash of a Tesla Model S. As you'll see when...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Ariel Hipercar EV Has 1,180 HP, AWD, And A Range-Extending Jet Turbine
Ariel first announced that it was working on an electric hypercar slayer called the Hipercar back in 2017. Back then, all we had to go on were claims and digital renders. But the car has now been completed and is ready to meet the world. And no, we did not spell that wrong. Hipercar is short for HIgh-PERformance CArbon Reduction.
Cathie Wood Sells $41M In Tesla Shares And Loads Up On This Chip Stock Amid Thursday's Plunge
Cathie Wood-led Ark Investment Management bought 297,818 shares of Nvidia Corporation NVDA, via three of the firm’s exchange-traded funds, valued at over $41.5 million based on Thursday’s closing price. Nvidia is the 27th largest holding in the firm’s flagship ARK Innovation ETF ARKK with a weight of 0.94%,...
nationalinterest.org
Faulty Iranian Drones Are Causing Headaches for Russia
U.S. officials said that the transfer was complicated by technical problems, with the drones reportedly experiencing “numerous failures” during tests conducted by Russian officials. The first shipment of Iranian military drones has reportedly left for Russia. U.S. officials said Russian cargo planes carrying “at least two types of...
electrek.co
The world’s largest offshore wind farm is now fully operational
The UK’s Hornsea 2, the world’s largest single offshore wind farm, is now fully operational. August 31 update: On August 17, Electrek reported that Hornsea 2 was expected to be fully commissioned before the end of August. Ørsted just slid into home plate today, the last day of the month: Hornsea 2 is now completely powered up.
Crown Victoria With 27-Liter V12 Tank Engine Hits The Dyno
This Ford Crown Victoria has a massive V12 engine. That much is apparent when you see the video. The monster engine is also made by Rolls-Royce, though you won't find this particular V12 inside the likes of the Ghost or Phantom. Instead, this engine came from something a little more destructive: an army tank. In the world of crazy engine swaps, this might just win. The team behind this build first fired the Rolls-powered beast up about a year ago, and now it's time to hit the dyno with what is one of only a handful of tank-powered cars in the world.
insideevs.com
Tesla Submits Permit To Produce Batteries On New Lines At Fremont
Tesla just recently submitted a permit requesting the ability to set up a new EV battery manufacturing line at its original factory in Fremont, California. The factory hasn't made a reputation producing battery cells or battery packs in the past, but it looks like that stands to change going forward.
Morgan Stanley strategist points to a new canary in the coal mine for a looming recession
There’s a new canary in the coal mine when it comes to predicting a recession, according to Morgan Stanley. There’s a new canary in the credit coal mine, according to Morgan Stanley—and fortunately, it’s still singing. In a new research note, Morgan Stanley strategist Srikanth Sankaran...
insideevs.com
XPeng Electric Car Sales Dropped Below 10,000 In August 2022
XPeng electric car sales continue to increase, but the rate of growth is slower and slower, which is quite interesting considering that the company was doing great even during the recent Chinese lockdowns. In August, XPeng delivered 9,578 electric cars, which is 33% more than a year ago, but nowhere...
Pagani Posts First Teaser For Upcoming C10 Hypercar
The Pagani C10 will debut in roughly two weeks in Milan, Italy. After months of waiting following the initial teaser, we'll finally get to see more than just the grainy leaked image. Pagani posted a short clip to Instagram featuring founder Horacio Pagani drawing a sketch. The Italian hypercar maker...
China’s top chipmaker SMIC just achieved an Intel-like breakthrough
U.S. sanctions intended to halt the rise of China's largest chipmaker, Semiconductor Manufacturing International Corp (SMIC), didn't stand a chance against the company's technological progress. Despite being on the U.S. trade blacklist, complete with additional restrictions on the import of advanced equipment, SMIC has made a technological breakthrough that places it among industry giants, reported South China Morning Post.
Phys.org
SU(N) matter is about 3 billion times colder than deep space
Japanese and U.S. physicists have used atoms about 3 billion times colder than interstellar space to open a portal to an unexplored realm of quantum magnetism. "Unless an alien civilization is doing experiments like these right now, anytime this experiment is running at Kyoto University it is making the coldest fermions in the universe," said Rice University's Kaden Hazzard, corresponding theory author of a study published today in Nature Physics. "Fermions are not rare particles. They include things like electrons and are one of two types of particles that all matter is made of."
Digital Trends
This Labor Day electric bike deal at REI cuts 20% off the price
If you’re searching for an economical, environment-friendly way to commute or get around town, check out this electric bike deal. REI has knocked $540 off the $2,699 list price of the Co-op Cycles CTY e2.2 electric bike — that’s a savings of 20% when you buy it for $2,159 during this sale. The manufacturer is discontinuing this model, but that shouldn’t dissuade you from taking advantage of the excellent deal on a sturdy e-bike with REI’s Coast to Coast Support. The only downside is supplies are limited and they’re not making any more, so don’t lose out.
New ‘super-fast’ method can shave EV battery charging down to minutes
Vastly shorter charge times could arrive to consumers within the next five years. Deposit PhotosMachine learning shows that even existing batteries can charge safely and speedily if you treat them right.
CNET
Tesla Solar Panels Review: Cheaper Than Other National Players
More and more homeowners are turning to rooftop solar panels as a way to save money or address climate change. But solar panels represent a huge financial investment. While there are dozens of solar panel providers and installers around the country, it's worth looking at the major players. Although most...
A Big Screen in Your Pocket— New Lenovo Glasses T1 Wearable Display for Everything from Gaming, Streaming, and Privacy on the Go
RESEARCH PARK TRIANGLE, N.C.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Sep 1, 2022-- Today, Lenovo announced the new Lenovo Glasses T1 wearable private display for on-the-go content consumption. Compatible with many of today’s modern smartphones, tablets, and laptops with full-function USB-C®, the Lenovo Glasses T1 offers superb image quality, high-efficiency optics for extended battery life, and is lightweight so users can explore and enjoy content well beyond the limited screen size of mobile devices. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220831005805/en/ Lenovo Glass T1 Front Left (Photo: Business Wire)
insideevs.com
Global Plug-In Electric Car Sales Increased 61% In July 2022 To 778,000
Global passenger plug-in electric car sales do not disappoint and, considering that the overall car market is down, look very promising. According to EV-Volumes data, shared by Jose Pontes, some 778,092 new passenger plug-in electric cars were registered in July, which is 61% more than a year ago. That's one...
