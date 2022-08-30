WEST LAFAYETTE, Ind. — Penn State had 30 seconds to go 82 yards at the end of the first half at Purdue on Thursday night. Given that the defense had just weathered a long Boilermakers drive that ended with a turnover, it wouldn’t have seemed out of the ordinary for the Nittany Lions to take their four-point lead into the locker room for halftime.

