5-star freshman Drew Allar ‘inspired confidence,’ ‘did some nice things’ in Penn State debut at Purdue

WEST LAFAYETTE, Ind. — When James Franklin announced that Drew Allar was Penn State’s No. 2 quarterback Monday, it signaled that there would most likely be a time this season when the Nittany Lions would need the freshman’s services. Starter Sean Clifford plays a physical style, and in his previous three years as a starter, the backup quarterback was needed, whether it was because of injury or performance.
Game Breakdown: Analyzing Penn State's 35-31 win over Purdue

WEST LAFAYETTE, Ind. — The train tracks that are painted on the field at Ross-Ade Stadium here seemed a bit out of place Thursday night. They are much too flat. When Penn State opened the 2022 season with an exciting 35-31 win over the Boilermakers, well, a roller-coaster theme would have been much more appropriate.
Penn State’s ‘aggressive,’ confident approach at Purdue leads to key touchdown late in first half

WEST LAFAYETTE, Ind. — Penn State had 30 seconds to go 82 yards at the end of the first half at Purdue on Thursday night. Given that the defense had just weathered a long Boilermakers drive that ended with a turnover, it wouldn’t have seemed out of the ordinary for the Nittany Lions to take their four-point lead into the locker room for halftime.
