Read full article on original website
Related
5-star freshman Drew Allar ‘inspired confidence,’ ‘did some nice things’ in Penn State debut at Purdue
WEST LAFAYETTE, Ind. — When James Franklin announced that Drew Allar was Penn State’s No. 2 quarterback Monday, it signaled that there would most likely be a time this season when the Nittany Lions would need the freshman’s services. Starter Sean Clifford plays a physical style, and in his previous three years as a starter, the backup quarterback was needed, whether it was because of injury or performance.
Game Breakdown: Analyzing Penn State's 35-31 win over Purdue
WEST LAFAYETTE, Ind. — The train tracks that are painted on the field at Ross-Ade Stadium here seemed a bit out of place Thursday night. They are much too flat. When Penn State opened the 2022 season with an exciting 35-31 win over the Boilermakers, well, a roller-coaster theme would have been much more appropriate.
Penn State’s ‘aggressive,’ confident approach at Purdue leads to key touchdown late in first half
WEST LAFAYETTE, Ind. — Penn State had 30 seconds to go 82 yards at the end of the first half at Purdue on Thursday night. Given that the defense had just weathered a long Boilermakers drive that ended with a turnover, it wouldn’t have seemed out of the ordinary for the Nittany Lions to take their four-point lead into the locker room for halftime.
James Franklin explains Sean Clifford’s exit from second half of Penn State’s win over Purdue
WEST LAFAYETTE, Ind. — Penn State quarterback Sean Clifford left the the field at the beginning of the second half at Purdue because of cramps, Nittany Lions coach James Franklin said postgame. The cramping returned later in the fourth quarter when backup quarterback Drew Allar was seen warming up...
247Sports
47K+
Followers
367K+
Post
11M+
Views
ABOUT
Your team. All the time.
This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.
Comments / 0