Prosper, TX

districtadministration.com

New Jersey superintendent arrested after alleged late-night fight, police say

A New Jersey superintendent was arrested and charged with assault earlier this week after he allegedly punched a woman during a late-night altercation at the Jersey Shore, according to multiple reports. Douglas J. Petty, 46, the superintendent of Lodi Public Schools outside New York City, was taken into custody around...
PUBLIC SAFETY
dallasexpress.com

East Dallas Family Survives Drive-By Shooting

An East Dallas family survived a drive-by shooting last Friday when a car pulled up in front of their home and riddled it with bullets. “I heard my husband yell, ‘There were shots! Get down!’ That’s when I tried rolling down and then roll off the bed onto the floor,” Angie Robles told Fox 4, recalling the terrifying event.
DALLAS, TX
CBS DFW

Texas woman pleads guilty to role in $2.6M romance scam

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (AP) — A Texas woman who played a role in internet romance scams that cheated victims out of a total of about $2.6 million pleaded guilty Thursday to wire fraud and conspiracy to commit mail fraud, federal prosecutors in Rhode Island said.Dominique Golden, 31, of Houston, personally collected nearly $1.3 million in cash, checks, money orders, and wire transfers from people across the U.S. that was deposited into bank accounts opened under the names of fake people and businesses that she controlled, according to the office of U.S. Attorney Zachary Cunha.Golden's alleged accomplices contacted victims via the internet and app-based communication platforms, cultivated the relationships, and convinced the victims that they needed money, prosecutors said.Golden was aware that other members of the conspiracy contacted the victims for the sole purpose of perpetrating the scam, prosecutors said.Under a plea agreement, Golden will forfeit assets derived from her criminal conduct, including two luxury cars, three handguns, three Rolex watches, and a 24-inch (61-centimeter) gold chain, prosecutors said.In exchange, prosecutors said they would recommend a sentence at the low end of sentencing guidelines.An email seeking comment was left with her attorney.Sentencing is scheduled for Dec. 6.
HOUSTON, TX
dallasexpress.com

Hostage and Abductor Dead Following Police Chase

A suspect and a hostage are both dead after a 130-mile police chase that originated in Bell County in Central Texas and ended in Forth Worth Sunday evening. At a late Sunday news conference, Fort Worth Police Chief Neil Noakes explained the department received a call from the Troy Police Department at 7:23 p.m. requesting assistance in apprehending a subject driving erratically northbound on I-35W.
FORT WORTH, TX
fox4news.com

Dallas man arrested in bizarre highway incident charged with murder

Dallas police say a man murdered someone in his apartment, crashed into a car on I-35 E, carjacked another driver at gunpoint, crashed that vehicle and climbed into a big rig before nearby security guards took him down. Cell phone video caught the end of the one-man crimewave.
DALLAS, TX
NewsBreak
Public Safety
CBS DFW

Dallas police officer on leave for attempting to circulate 'challenge coin' with racist images

DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) - "I'm not having it... it's not going to continue on my watch."Dallas Police Chief Eddie Garcia moved swiftly on Wednesday to condemn a 'challenge coin' that a white officer working in the department's South Central Division was attempting to circulate. The images on the coin, a culmination of racist stereotypes appearing to mock the Oak Cliff community.  "This coin and it's references... represent a drug dealer called 'doughboy'," explained Black Police Association President Terrance Hopkins. "This character has gold teeth, a grill, an AK 47 assault rifle in one hand and a stack of cash in the...
DALLAS, TX
dallasexpress.com

Hit-and-Run Driver Kills Pedestrian

A man was killed by a hit-and-run driver while walking along a Dallas highway just before midnight on Monday, police said. Authorities explained that a body was found on the westbound service road of Interstate 635 near the Dallas North Tollway. The man was allegedly hit by a dark-colored SUV...
DALLAS, TX
dallasexpress.com

Did Crime Really Decrease in Dallas?

At the start of this month, the public crime data used in The Dallas Express Crime Boss feature initially created a false sense of security. Based on incomplete figures available at the time, it appeared as though crime had gone down drastically citywide, with some districts’ Crime Scores decreasing by as much as 60%.
DALLAS, TX
ocscanner.news

BURLINGTON COUNTY: WOMAN FOUND DEAD IN HER APARTMENT RULED HOMICIDE

Burlington County Prosecutor LaChia L. Bradshaw and Florence Township Police Chief Brian Boldizar announced that the death of a Florence woman whose body was found inside her home earlier this week has been ruled a homicide. Police discovered Sheila Maguire, 54, late Monday afternoon after family members requested a wellness...
BURLINGTON COUNTY, NJ
dallasexpress.com

Flash Fire Causes Explosions at Local Industrial Facility

Multiple hazmat crews responded to a fire at an industrial facility on Tuesday afternoon in Southeast Fort Worth that reportedly injured one person. Initial reports stated that 55-gallon drums at a facility in the 5400 block of Wilbarger Street had exploded on August 30. Firefighters later said the fire was the result of a flash fire.
FORT WORTH, TX
NBC Philadelphia

Woman Found Dead Inside NJ Home

Authorities in South Jersey said they are investigating the death of a woman whose body was discovered Monday inside of a Burlington County home. The body was discovered on the 200 block of Birch Hollow Drive in Florence Township late in the afternoon, officials said. The death is "considered to...
BURLINGTON COUNTY, NJ

