Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
WalletHub Names Allen as the Second-Best Real Estate Market in the CountryRachel DenneyAllen, TX
Plano Teacher Arrested For The Second Time On Charges Of Molesting A Minor In His Carejustpene50Plano, TX
Labor Day Closures in Allen — And What to Do This Holiday WeekendRachel DenneyAllen, TX
Frisco ranked as third richest city in the U.SAsh Jurberg
Prosper ISD School Board Hears from Angry Parents After Bus Driver Accused of Sexually Assaulting Two Female StudentsLarry LeaseProsper, TX
Related
districtadministration.com
New Jersey superintendent arrested after alleged late-night fight, police say
A New Jersey superintendent was arrested and charged with assault earlier this week after he allegedly punched a woman during a late-night altercation at the Jersey Shore, according to multiple reports. Douglas J. Petty, 46, the superintendent of Lodi Public Schools outside New York City, was taken into custody around...
News Channel 25
Footage released of Central Texas pursuit where female driver held at gunpoint
BELL COUNTY, Texas — It's some of the craziest and rawest police body-camera footage in recent memory. Late Wednesday afternoon, Fort Worth police released dramatic footage from an officer-involved shooting on I-35 Sunday night. In the footage, police rush to rescue a woman being held hostage inside a car...
news4sanantonio.com
Suspected pimp arrested after trafficking 16-year-old girl across Texas, police say
SAN ANTONIO - A suspected pimp was arrested Thursday accused of trafficking a teenage girl in several major cities across Texas. Shiron Walter Hughes, 37, was charged with Trafficking of a Person Under 18. The San Antonio Police were notified back in Oct. 2021 by the Dallas Police that they...
NJ cop accused of James Bond devices to cheat tolls faces prison
Is saving over $1,000 on tolls worth the risk of prison? Would you expect this from a cop?. Jeffrey Veloz is a 27-year-old Bayonne police officer who is charged with one count of fourth-degree grand larceny and 81 counts of petit larceny. The charges are in New York State where that fourth-degree count could cost him four years in prison.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
N.J. attorney charged with stalking after GPS tracking devices found on vehicles
A lawyer from Bergen County was arrested last week after investigators said he placed several GPS tracking devices on vehicles as part of an ongoing effort to stalk a man. Brett Halloran, 41, of Wykcoff, was charged with one count of fourth-degree stalking and released after a court appearance last Friday, according to Bergen County Prosecutor Mark Musella.
Jan. 6 rioter charged with assaulting officer from N.J. who died set to plead guilty
Julian Khater, the New Jerseyan charged with assaulting U.S. Capitol police officers with chemical spray during the Jan. 6, 2021 riot, is scheduled to plead guilty Thursday in federal court in Washington, D.C., court filings show. One of the officers, Brian Sicknick, died the next day of natural causes after...
dallasexpress.com
East Dallas Family Survives Drive-By Shooting
An East Dallas family survived a drive-by shooting last Friday when a car pulled up in front of their home and riddled it with bullets. “I heard my husband yell, ‘There were shots! Get down!’ That’s when I tried rolling down and then roll off the bed onto the floor,” Angie Robles told Fox 4, recalling the terrifying event.
Texas woman pleads guilty to role in $2.6M romance scam
PROVIDENCE, R.I. (AP) — A Texas woman who played a role in internet romance scams that cheated victims out of a total of about $2.6 million pleaded guilty Thursday to wire fraud and conspiracy to commit mail fraud, federal prosecutors in Rhode Island said.Dominique Golden, 31, of Houston, personally collected nearly $1.3 million in cash, checks, money orders, and wire transfers from people across the U.S. that was deposited into bank accounts opened under the names of fake people and businesses that she controlled, according to the office of U.S. Attorney Zachary Cunha.Golden's alleged accomplices contacted victims via the internet and app-based communication platforms, cultivated the relationships, and convinced the victims that they needed money, prosecutors said.Golden was aware that other members of the conspiracy contacted the victims for the sole purpose of perpetrating the scam, prosecutors said.Under a plea agreement, Golden will forfeit assets derived from her criminal conduct, including two luxury cars, three handguns, three Rolex watches, and a 24-inch (61-centimeter) gold chain, prosecutors said.In exchange, prosecutors said they would recommend a sentence at the low end of sentencing guidelines.An email seeking comment was left with her attorney.Sentencing is scheduled for Dec. 6.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Death of woman found inside Florence, NJ house deemed ‘suspicious’
FLORENCE — The death of a woman whose body was found inside a residence Monday remains under investigation. The body was found inside a house on Birch Hollow Road late Monday afternoon, according to Burlington County Prosecutor's Office spokesman Joel Bewley. Her death is considered suspicious but no arrests...
dallasexpress.com
Hostage and Abductor Dead Following Police Chase
A suspect and a hostage are both dead after a 130-mile police chase that originated in Bell County in Central Texas and ended in Forth Worth Sunday evening. At a late Sunday news conference, Fort Worth Police Chief Neil Noakes explained the department received a call from the Troy Police Department at 7:23 p.m. requesting assistance in apprehending a subject driving erratically northbound on I-35W.
KWTX
Undocumented man in Texas convicted of helping wife, her boyfriend, smuggle firearms into Mexico
McALLEN, Texas (KWTX) - Juan Jose Roque, 36, an undocumented man residing in Garland, Texas, was sentenced to 46 months in a federal prison for his role in a gun smuggling scheme involving his wife and her boyfriend, U.S. Attorney Jennifer B. Lowery announced. Roque, who pleaded guilty to the...
fox4news.com
Dallas man arrested in bizarre highway incident charged with murder
Dallas police say a man murdered someone in his apartment, crashed into a car on I-35 E, carjacked another driver at gunpoint, crashed that vehicle and climbed into a big rig before nearby security guards took him down. Cell phone video caught the end of the one-man crimewave.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Dallas police officer on leave for attempting to circulate 'challenge coin' with racist images
DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) - "I'm not having it... it's not going to continue on my watch."Dallas Police Chief Eddie Garcia moved swiftly on Wednesday to condemn a 'challenge coin' that a white officer working in the department's South Central Division was attempting to circulate. The images on the coin, a culmination of racist stereotypes appearing to mock the Oak Cliff community. "This coin and it's references... represent a drug dealer called 'doughboy'," explained Black Police Association President Terrance Hopkins. "This character has gold teeth, a grill, an AK 47 assault rifle in one hand and a stack of cash in the...
West Orange, NJ under fire for alleged discrimination (Opinion)
Reporting from the front lines of the fight against segregation and discrimination regarding our firefighters and cops is our friend and top NJ attorney John Coyle. John has three lawsuits he's pursuing to protect the rights of cops and firefighters who were denied exemptions for two town mandates. In West...
dallasexpress.com
Hit-and-Run Driver Kills Pedestrian
A man was killed by a hit-and-run driver while walking along a Dallas highway just before midnight on Monday, police said. Authorities explained that a body was found on the westbound service road of Interstate 635 near the Dallas North Tollway. The man was allegedly hit by a dark-colored SUV...
Ex-North Texas officer acquitted of crime in woman’s death
A jury has acquitted a former Texas police officer of criminally negligent homicide after a gunshot meant for a menacing dog killed a woman he was conducting a welfare check on.
dallasexpress.com
Did Crime Really Decrease in Dallas?
At the start of this month, the public crime data used in The Dallas Express Crime Boss feature initially created a false sense of security. Based on incomplete figures available at the time, it appeared as though crime had gone down drastically citywide, with some districts’ Crime Scores decreasing by as much as 60%.
ocscanner.news
BURLINGTON COUNTY: WOMAN FOUND DEAD IN HER APARTMENT RULED HOMICIDE
Burlington County Prosecutor LaChia L. Bradshaw and Florence Township Police Chief Brian Boldizar announced that the death of a Florence woman whose body was found inside her home earlier this week has been ruled a homicide. Police discovered Sheila Maguire, 54, late Monday afternoon after family members requested a wellness...
dallasexpress.com
Flash Fire Causes Explosions at Local Industrial Facility
Multiple hazmat crews responded to a fire at an industrial facility on Tuesday afternoon in Southeast Fort Worth that reportedly injured one person. Initial reports stated that 55-gallon drums at a facility in the 5400 block of Wilbarger Street had exploded on August 30. Firefighters later said the fire was the result of a flash fire.
NBC Philadelphia
Woman Found Dead Inside NJ Home
Authorities in South Jersey said they are investigating the death of a woman whose body was discovered Monday inside of a Burlington County home. The body was discovered on the 200 block of Birch Hollow Drive in Florence Township late in the afternoon, officials said. The death is "considered to...
Comments / 1