Seattle, WA

1 dead, 8 missing after plane crashes in waters north of Seattle

One person is dead and eight are missing after a float plane crashed near Mutiny Bay in Washington’s Puget Sound, the U.S. Coast Guard said Sunday. The plane was carrying nine passengers, one of whom is a child, according to the Coast Guard. The plane took off from Friday...
SEATTLE, WA
Starbucks and Amazon are fighting to undermine elections — at work

Given Seattle’s reputation as a progressive city, you might be surprised that the city has become a testing ground for baseless allegations of voter fraud to undermine confidence in fair elections. Here, it’s an effort to subvert democracy not in our government, but in our workplaces. Union activity...
SEATTLE, WA

