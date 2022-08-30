Read full article on original website

Stably to issue stablecoin on XRP Ledger
Web3 payment service provider Stably, who is based in Seattle, announced plans to start issuing its Stably USD (USDS) stablecoin on the XRP Ledger (XRPL), Coin Journal learned from a press release. XRP Ledger, a decade-old blockchain, is most suitable for enabling liquidity and settlement of tokenized assets at scale.
KuCoin becomes flagship CEX to host Ethereum merger events
Leading global crypto exchange KuCoin will launch a number of events related to the Ethereum merge, which will enable users to learn more about this critical Ethereum update, including possible investment opportunities. With this announcement, KuCoin becomes the flagship CEX to host Ethereum merge-related events in support of Ethereum ecosystem...
AngelBlock, DeFi protocol for crypto-native fundraising, announces it’s Startup Grant Program and platform launch
AngelBlock is a platform dedicated to bringing together vetted, noteworthy crypto and FinTech startups with knowledgeable investors. The aim is to allow frictionless providing of financing and support by investors to new ventures in the crypto, blockchain, and FinTech space focusing on early-stage investments, in a manner that’s fully on-chain and decentralized. The team prepares to launch the fundraising platform in Q4 later this year, and they want to support three promising startups with a 90,000 USDT grant program. Winners of the grant will not only get 30,000 USDT each but will also be listed on the platform for fundraising and have access to the core AngelBlock team for mentoring.
Ethereum gathers steam for Merge, ENS domains rise and stakers patiently wait
As we get closer and closer to one of the biggest events in the brief history of cryptocurrency – the Ethereum Merge – there are a number of metrics which are suggesting activity is picking up across the space. Ethereum Name Service. The first is the Ethereum Name...
Robinhood’s crypto division slapped with a $30 million fine
The crypto division of the popular trading app Robinhood has been fined $30 million by the New York State Department of Finance Services for allegedly violating cybersecurity regulations and anti-money laundering laws. The New York State Department of Financial Services accused the trading app company of failing to use proper...
Infinity Exchange announces the launch of its testnet
Infinity Exchange has announced the launch of its testnet in a bid to attract more institutional funds in the decentralised finance (DeFi) market. Infinity Exchange, a decentralised finance protocol that provides unprecedented capital efficiency for traders, yield farmers, and real-money investors, has announced the official launch of its testnet. According...
Binance is not a Chinese company, says Changpeng Zhao
Changpeng Zhao has hit back at claims that his cryptocurrency exchange Binance is a Chinese company. Changpeng Zhao, the CEO of Binance, has hit back at critics who claim that the cryptocurrency exchange is a Chinese company. According to the claims, CZ’s personal friend and Chinese national Guangying Chen is...
Mining revenue suggests Bitcoin is ready to move, but ONLY if macro environment co-operates
I jumped on-chain and noticed a key indicator – miner revenue – suggests that Bitcoin may be prepping for an upward move. But in isolation, this means nothing. Sample size for Bitcoin is too small, with the current environment the only macro bear market it has seen since launch in 2009.
Nexo price recovery accelerated in August. Is it a buy in September?
Nexo price jumped to the highest level since June as the bullish momentum accelerated. The coin rose to a high of $1.2133, which was about 120% above the lowest level in August. As a result, its total market cap jumped to over $620 million. Nexo buyback. Nexo is a leading...
Prospect of Ethereum Merge happening earlier going by the ETH hashrate
Ethereum blockchain has been working hard to migrate from the current proof-of-work (PoW) consensus mechanism to a proof-of-stake (PoS) consensus mechanism. The process of moving from PoW to PoS is expected to culminate with the much-anticipated Merge upgrade. In 2020 several testnents upgrades have been carried out all in readiness...
DEX aggregator 1inch announces 300,000 OP token airdrop on Optimism network
Decentralized exchange aggregator 1inch has announced that it will conduct a 300,000 OP token airdrop to 1inch wallet users on the Optimism Network, which is an Ethereum Layer 2 scaling solution. The OP tokens will be equally distributed between all wallets that have made swaps through the 1inch wallet on...
XDC trading is now available on the Kinesis Exchange
London, United Kingdom, 31st August, 2022, Chainwire. Kinesis, the world’s leading gold and silver-based monetary system, has listed the XDC coin on the Kinesis Exchange. XDC will be tradeable against eight fiat pairs, including USD, GBP and EUR alongside Kinesis’ native gold and silver-based stable coins, KAU and KAG.
Ethereum Classic (ETC) Hashrate surges ahead of Ethereum Merge
As the upcoming Ethereum merge continues to cause excitement within the crypto space, Ethereum Classic (ETC), a sister of Ethereum, has seen an 83% increase in hashrate since June according to Gayatri Dhumal, a researcher at BitwiseInvest. As the hashrate of Ethereum Classic surges, Ethereum on the other hand has...
Chiliz is up by 3.5% on Thursday: Here is why
Chiliz is one of the best-performing cryptos amongst the top 50 cryptocurrencies in the market today. CHZ, the native token of the Chiliz network, is one of the top performers amongst the leading 50 cryptocurrencies by market cap. CHZ has added more than 3.5% to its value over the last 24 hours.
