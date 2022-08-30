ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chicago, IL

Woman recounts terrifying moments of early morning Chicago carjacking

By CBS Chicago Team
CBS Chicago
CBS Chicago
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3JiPNq_0hbCSKgB00

Woman recounts terrifying moments of early morning Chicago carjacking 01:14

CHICAGO (CBS) -- Chicago police caught at least one person involved in an overnight carjacking.

A 49-year-old woman had just parked her car on 65th and Albany at 1:00 a.m. when three men came up to her with a gun and demanded her car keys. They got in - and sped away.

Police spotted the blue Ford Edge at 76th and Carpenter with one man inside and took him into custody.  The victim's son's girlfriend spoke with CBS 2 but didn't want to be identified on camera.

She said the woman was terrified she was going to die.

"She's really shaken up. She's says that she saw the gun and the way he was screaming at her that she was prepared to die. She says she sees another vehicle and I have no clue if they're with them if they're going to run me over, if they're going turn around to shoot me," said the woman. "She said 'I'm coming home from work ready to die.' Thank god she's alive but after this she is really shaken up, she felt sick. She said she honestly doesn't know how to feel."

Less than two hours after that incident, another woman was carjacked at 87th and Vincennes by three men with a gun. Police said it's unclear if that carjacking was connected to the first incident.

Police did catch one person running from the scene, but he has not been charged.

Comments / 9

Pat McCarthy
4d ago

This is the grim reality when you have a chief prosecutor in Kim Foxx that refuses to prosecute carjackers and Cook County Criminal Court Judges that refuse to sentence carjackers.

Reply
4
 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
CBS Chicago

Humboldt Park street festival shut down early due to shooting

CHICAGO (CBS) -- A long-running street festival in Humboldt Park was abruptly shut down after chaos erupted Saturday night. Police shut down the 29th annual Fiesta Boricua at least a half hour early. Officers could be heard over scanner calling to the scene  over reports of people throwing bottles. Chicago Fire Department officials said they transported a 41-year-old man with a gunshot wound to the abdomen from the 1200 block of North Washtenaw to Mount Sinai Hospital in serious condition. Police said the victim was very uncooperative with officers about the incident and refused to answer any questions. CFD also said there...
CHICAGO, IL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Chicago, IL
Crime & Safety
City
Chicago, IL
City
Albany, IL
Local
Illinois Crime & Safety
WGN News

Teen boy shot at, 45 rounds, in South Chicago

CHICAGO — A 15-year-old boy was shot at by four men in South Chicago Friday night. The boy, 15, was walking on the sidewalk near the 7900 block of South Crandon Street at around 11:57 p.m. when four unknown men approached him with handguns and fired 45 rounds at the boy and fled. The boy sustained […]
CHICAGO, IL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Carjacking#Chicago Police#Car Keys#Cbs Rrb#Vincennes
WGN News

Man shot, killed at South Side gas station

CHICAGO — A 28-year-old man is dead after being shot several times at a South Side gas station. Police said the victim got into an argument with an unknown offender at a gas station in the 700 block of East 103rd Street around 3:50 p.m. Saturday. The offender then pulled out a handgun from a […]
CHICAGO, IL
CBS Chicago

Chicago's Labor Day Parade, Eddie Fest returns Saturday

CHICAGO (CBS) -- Chicago celebrates its working families today, with the annual Labor Day Parade.The parade steps off at noon from 104th and Ewing in the East Side neighborhood, and features dozens of floats, along with marchers from dozens of organizations. The Chicago Federation of Labor hosts the annual parade.After the parade, everyone's invited to Eddie Fest in Egger's Grove Forest Preserve.There will food, live music and fun for the whole family.It's called Eddie Fest in honor of Chicago labor activist Eddie "Oil-Can" Sadlowski -- a steelworker who dedicated his life to fighting for fair wages and safe working conditions.One of the hosts for the parade is his daughter -- 10th ward Chicago Alderwoman Susan Sadlowski-Garza.
CHICAGO, IL
fox32chicago.com

2 shot while hanging out in garage on Chicago's Southwest Side

CHICAGO - Two people were shot while hanging out in a garage in Ashburn Friday night. The shooting occurred in the 3600 block of West 85th Place. At about 8 p.m., two people were in a garage when a dark-colored Kia drove by and an occupant fired shots, striking both victims, police said.
CHICAGO, IL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Ford
NewsBreak
Public Safety
Chicago Journal

Another Chicago Police officer dead of suicide

CHICAGO - Another Chicago police officer died Thursday with officials reporting they believe he took his own life. Jason Arends, 51, was identified by the Cook County Medical Examiner's Office as the Chicago Police Officer who investigators believe died by suicide on Thursday afternoon. Police spokesman Tom Ahern confirmed the death on Twitter.
CHICAGO, IL
CBS Chicago

Mahalia Jackson Court opens Friday in Chatham

CHICAGO (CBS)-- A statue of an iconic gospel singer will soon be inspiring families in a new Arts Plaza.CBS 2 got a sneak peak at Mahalia Jackson Court, opening Friday afternoon in Chatham.On the bronze statue of the gospel singer, visitors can scan a QR code to learn more about her life.There's also a natural play space, performance area, picnic benches and colorful murals welcoming everyone to the court on 79th and Sate streets.Jackson frequently performed at speeches given by Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. and is credited with inspiring his "I Have a Dream" speech.
CHICAGO, IL
CBS Chicago

Volunteers embark on daily searches in Chicago for injured, dead birds

CHICAGO (CBS) -- Sometimes our life experiences here at CBS 2 inspire the stories we do.Photojournalist Allen Maniscalco encountered an injured bird over the weekend. He was surprised that a volunteer bird rescuer answered his call for help so quickly.Turns out, a whole army of bird warriors trek Chicago every day.Allen and Morning Insider Lauren Victory tagged along with the group looking for birds that are hurt or worse.Chicago at dawn can be dazzling, sometimes too dazzling for those flying through. At sunrise, the "Chicago Bird Collision Monitors" go on the hunt. Our glistening buildings are magnets for migrating birds...
CHICAGO, IL
CBS News

Pursuit on Eisenhower Expressway leads to crash

MAYWOOD, Ill. (CBS) -- A chase on the inbound Eisenhower Expressway ended in a crash late Friday. Chopper 2 captured video of a car and a sport-utility vehicle on two trucks after a crash on the Eisenhower near 25th Avenue, on the cusp of Maywood and Bellwood. Details were scarce...
MAYWOOD, IL
CBS Chicago

CTA disputes stabbing incident amid rising security concerns

CHICAGO (CBS) -- Chicago's public transit system is taking steps to curb violence on its properties, but another person claims to have been attacked at a CTA station, this time the Green Line. This comes just 24 hours after the CTA rolled out its K-9 security times on the Red Line. According to the Chicago Police Department, this most recent stabbing happened Friday night at the Ashland Green Line station, but CTA officials say ti did not. Police say tow men got into an argument, then one pulled out a knife and stabbed a victim in the neck and ran from...
CHICAGO, IL
CBS Chicago

CBS Chicago

Chicago, IL
100K+
Followers
28K+
Post
42M+
Views
ABOUT

CBS 2 News bring you the latest news, sports, and weather in Chicago.

 https://chicago.cbslocal.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy