NYC child welfare agency still citing marijuana in family separations despite legalization, state policy change
A 2020 protest against ACS, which has long been criticized for targeting Black families. Parents, lawyers and advocates say the city's Administration for Children's Services is still using marijuana to remove children from their parents despite recent legalization and longstanding policies discouraging separations on the use of cannabis alone. [ more › ]
Brooklyn Daily Eagle
NYS recovers $270K in wages due to home aide for Brooklyn senior
The New York State Department of Labor recovered more than $270,000 in unpaid wages for a domestic worker who was “chronically underpaid” for taking care of an elderly woman in Brooklyn over three years, the department announced Thursday. The recovery of funds to the victim, whose name was...
NY Dept. of Labor recovers $270K in unpaid wages for domestic worker
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. -- After being severely underpaid for three years, a domestic worker has received her due in one of the largest wage recoveries in the history of the New York State Department of Labor (NYSDOL). NYSDOL announced on Thursday that its Division of Labor Standards returned $271,527 in...
marketplace.org
Homelessness in New York City is being compounded by inflation, high rents
In America’s most populated city, rising prices for housing and inflation in other areas are worsening conditions for people already on the economic fringe. New York City already has the country’s largest number of people experiencing homelessness at 80,000. Most of them aren’t on the street, but rather staying in a vast network of shelters like those operated by The Bowery Mission, a faith-based organization that has been helping the city’s homeless for over a century.
spectrumlocalnews.com
Schenectady nonprofit in need of clothes sizes ahead of school year
Things of My Very Own sifts through countless donations daily. “On a general day we could get say maybe, a couple pallets worth of clothes,” emergency aid specialist Meka Boncie-Machin said. Founded in 2008, the non-profit has served countless families and children impacted by abuse and neglect. As their...
seniorresource.com
Home Care Services In New York City: Top 10 Highest-Rated
For many seniors, aging in place is a great option. Of course, family, friends, and neighbors are always willing to lend a helping hand, but sometimes, you need a little more support. That’s where home care services come in! Home care services can help with a variety of needs, from live-in care to light housekeeping and more. We’ve scoured the web and found the top 10 best home care services near New York City. So, if you’re a senior living in or around the city, this might be just be the perfect list for you!
myrye.com
2,200 School Backpacks, Delivered
Helping Hands, Rye, the local service organization, filled and delivered 2,200 school backpacks during its volunteer event on the 17th and 18th of August. Each backpack has 19 new grade appropriate school supplies and is distributed to Westchester’s neediest children in shelters and transitional housing through 18 social service agencies.
NY1
Municipal workers leave over in-office requirement, vacancy rate hits 8%
Step into Ian Martin’s home, and his love for New York City is evident. There’s even a ‘New Yorker’ poster hanging on the hall. “I love the people, that’s why it was so awesome to work for them,” Martin said. For three years, Martin...
waer.org
New York teachers say more needs to be done to stop acts of violence in schools
As a new school year begins, the state’s largest teachers' unions and other education experts are calling for better responses to threats of violence. Educators are still reeling from the mass school shooting in Texas last spring, as well as the Buffalo incident that killed 10 people. The union...
NYC Comptroller: ‘Basement Resident Protection Law’ would regulate mother-daughter apartments
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — New York City Comptroller Brad Lander renewed a push Tuesday that would improve the five boroughs’ housing stock. However, Lander’s plan -- which includes setting up a regulatory system for accessory dwelling units, traditionally known as mother-daughter apartments, through the creation of a “Basement Resident Protection Law,” -- is one that some city homeowners have consistently pushed back against.
NYC’s MetroCard Machines Will Soon Be No More
Though we learned last year that the NYC subway’s iconic MetroCards would be replaced by OMNY (the “tap-to-pay” system) by 2023, we didn’t think about what that would mean for the bulky, metal (and dare we say, beloved?) machines that have become such an integral part of New Yorkers’ commutes. New York Magazine recently paid homage to the machine, marking what will be our last year with them. The switch to new OMNY vending machines (which will provide cards for those who can’t pay with a smartphone or credit card with contactless pay) will begin early in 2023 — they confirmed with the manufacturers of the new machines — and is estimated to be completed by the end of the year. Which means by that by the end of next year, the MetroCard machines will be no more. In the not-so-distant future, the MetroCard Machine will be phased out and replaced with OMNY vending machines.
fox5ny.com
Renters fleeing record-high Manhattan rents for outer boroughs
New Yorkers hoping to escape Manhattan's record-high rents are setting their sights o the outer boroughs. That's according to new data from Street Easy, which found that fewer people are searching for apartments in Lower Manhattan and instead looking in Brooklyn and Queens.
glensfallschronicle.com
Queensbury drug dealer tell-all
Eric Canori’s well-written, fast-paced new memoir Pressure is juicy and sensational enough to conceivably find a national audience, but it’s absolutely sure to hit the jackpot here. He’s a Queensbury High School grad who went to SUNY Plattsburgh and became a massively successful marijuana distributor along the way....
getitforless.info
NATURAL HAIR FEST NEW YORK
Welcome to a world of Natural Hair and Beauty Culture, NATURAL HAIR FEST NEW YORK Fall/Winter 2022. OPEN TO THE PUBLIC! Open to Natural Hair Care Professionals, Barbers, Students and Natural Hair Salon Owners. Join the festivities and excitement on Sunday, November 27, 2022 from 10am-11pm at The SHERATON BROOKLYN...
Thruway fight leads to Attempted Murder charge
An Albany man is facing several charges after a reported altercation on the Thruway.
norwoodnews.org
Mount Hope: Housing Lottery Launches for Units at 2 Mount Hope Place
New York City of Housing Preservation & Development (HPD) has launched an affordable housing lottery for units at 2 Mount Hope Place, an 11-story mixed-use new development at 1840 Jerome Avenue in the Mt. Hope section of The Bronx, as reported by as reported by YIMBY. Designed by Gerald Caliendo...
More buses carrying asylum seekers arrive in NYC from Texas
Another group of buses carrying asylum seekers arrived in New York City from Texas Tuesday.
Bronx residents say designated "litter corrals" are stinking up the neighborhood
Some local neighbors along Mosholu Parkway say the city has been using parks as "litter corrals."
spectrumlocalnews.com
New York to restrict gun carrying after Supreme Court ruling
NEW YORK (AP) — Amid the bright lights and electronic billboards of New York's Times Square, city authorities are posting signs proclaiming the bustling crossroads a “Gun Free Zone.”. The sprawling Manhattan tourist attraction is one of scores of “sensitive” places — including parks, churches and theaters —...
NYCHA parents in East Harlem want more resources for kids
EAST HARLEM, Manhattan (PIX11) – It’s been a long summer for children at the Carver Houses in East Harlem, according to new tenant president Nina Saxon. Saxon said her team of moms and dads has done so much with so little, using their own money to create much needed programs for the kids. They are […]
