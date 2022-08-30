ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Albany, NY

Comments / 7

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Gothamist

NYC child welfare agency still citing marijuana in family separations despite legalization, state policy change

A 2020 protest against ACS, which has long been criticized for targeting Black families. Parents, lawyers and advocates say the city's Administration for Children's Services is still using marijuana to remove children from their parents despite recent legalization and longstanding policies discouraging separations on the use of cannabis alone. [ more › ]
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Brooklyn Daily Eagle

NYS recovers $270K in wages due to home aide for Brooklyn senior

The New York State Department of Labor recovered more than $270,000 in unpaid wages for a domestic worker who was “chronically underpaid” for taking care of an elderly woman in Brooklyn over three years, the department announced Thursday. The recovery of funds to the victim, whose name was...
BROOKLYN, NY
marketplace.org

Homelessness in New York City is being compounded by inflation, high rents

In America’s most populated city, rising prices for housing and inflation in other areas are worsening conditions for people already on the economic fringe. New York City already has the country’s largest number of people experiencing homelessness at 80,000. Most of them aren’t on the street, but rather staying in a vast network of shelters like those operated by The Bowery Mission, a faith-based organization that has been helping the city’s homeless for over a century.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
New York City, NY
City
Albany, NY
Albany, NY
Health
New York City, NY
Business
New York City, NY
Society
Albany, NY
Business
Albany, NY
Society
New York City, NY
Health
spectrumlocalnews.com

Schenectady nonprofit in need of clothes sizes ahead of school year

Things of My Very Own sifts through countless donations daily. “On a general day we could get say maybe, a couple pallets worth of clothes,” emergency aid specialist Meka Boncie-Machin said. Founded in 2008, the non-profit has served countless families and children impacted by abuse and neglect. As their...
SCHENECTADY, NY
seniorresource.com

Home Care Services In New York City: Top 10 Highest-Rated

For many seniors, aging in place is a great option. Of course, family, friends, and neighbors are always willing to lend a helping hand, but sometimes, you need a little more support. That’s where home care services come in! Home care services can help with a variety of needs, from live-in care to light housekeeping and more. We’ve scoured the web and found the top 10 best home care services near New York City. So, if you’re a senior living in or around the city, this might be just be the perfect list for you!
NEW YORK CITY, NY
myrye.com

2,200 School Backpacks, Delivered

Helping Hands, Rye, the local service organization, filled and delivered 2,200 school backpacks during its volunteer event on the 17th and 18th of August. Each backpack has 19 new grade appropriate school supplies and is distributed to Westchester’s neediest children in shelters and transitional housing through 18 social service agencies.
RYE, NY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#New Yorkers#United#Living Resources
The Staten Island Advance

NYC Comptroller: ‘Basement Resident Protection Law’ would regulate mother-daughter apartments

STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — New York City Comptroller Brad Lander renewed a push Tuesday that would improve the five boroughs’ housing stock. However, Lander’s plan -- which includes setting up a regulatory system for accessory dwelling units, traditionally known as mother-daughter apartments, through the creation of a “Basement Resident Protection Law,” -- is one that some city homeowners have consistently pushed back against.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Secret NYC

NYC’s MetroCard Machines Will Soon Be No More

Though we learned last year that the NYC subway’s iconic MetroCards would be replaced by OMNY (the “tap-to-pay” system) by 2023, we didn’t think about what that would mean for the bulky, metal (and dare we say, beloved?) machines that have become such an integral part of New Yorkers’ commutes. New York Magazine recently paid homage to the machine, marking what will be our last year with them. The switch to new OMNY vending machines (which will provide cards for those who can’t pay with a smartphone or credit card with contactless pay) will begin early in 2023 — they confirmed with the manufacturers of the new machines — and is estimated to be completed by the end of the year. Which means by that by the end of next year, the MetroCard machines will be no more. In the not-so-distant future, the MetroCard Machine will be phased out and replaced with OMNY vending machines.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
fox5ny.com

Renters fleeing record-high Manhattan rents for outer boroughs

New Yorkers hoping to escape Manhattan's record-high rents are setting their sights o the outer boroughs. That's according to new data from Street Easy, which found that fewer people are searching for apartments in Lower Manhattan and instead looking in Brooklyn and Queens.
MANHATTAN, NY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Advocacy
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Society
glensfallschronicle.com

Queensbury drug dealer tell-all

Eric Canori’s well-written, fast-paced new memoir Pressure is juicy and sensational enough to conceivably find a national audience, but it’s absolutely sure to hit the jackpot here. He’s a Queensbury High School grad who went to SUNY Plattsburgh and became a massively successful marijuana distributor along the way....
QUEENSBURY, NY
getitforless.info

NATURAL HAIR FEST NEW YORK

Welcome to a world of Natural Hair and Beauty Culture, NATURAL HAIR FEST NEW YORK Fall/Winter 2022. OPEN TO THE PUBLIC! Open to Natural Hair Care Professionals, Barbers, Students and Natural Hair Salon Owners. Join the festivities and excitement on Sunday, November 27, 2022 from 10am-11pm at The SHERATON BROOKLYN...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
norwoodnews.org

Mount Hope: Housing Lottery Launches for Units at 2 Mount Hope Place

New York City of Housing Preservation & Development (HPD) has launched an affordable housing lottery for units at 2 Mount Hope Place, an 11-story mixed-use new development at 1840 Jerome Avenue in the Mt. Hope section of The Bronx, as reported by as reported by YIMBY. Designed by Gerald Caliendo...
BRONX, NY
spectrumlocalnews.com

New York to restrict gun carrying after Supreme Court ruling

NEW YORK (AP) — Amid the bright lights and electronic billboards of New York's Times Square, city authorities are posting signs proclaiming the bustling crossroads a “Gun Free Zone.”. The sprawling Manhattan tourist attraction is one of scores of “sensitive” places — including parks, churches and theaters —...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
PIX11

NYCHA parents in East Harlem want more resources for kids

EAST HARLEM, Manhattan (PIX11) – It’s been a long summer for children at the Carver Houses in East Harlem, according to new tenant president Nina Saxon. Saxon said her team of moms and dads has done so much with so little, using their own money to create much needed programs for the kids. They are […]
NEW YORK CITY, NY

Comments / 0

Community Policy