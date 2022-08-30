Read full article on original website
Connie L. Rasmussen
Connie L. Rasmussen, 72, of East Grand Forks passed away at her home on Monday, August 29, 2022. Connie LuVerne Rasmussen was born on May 9, 1950, in Crookston, the daughter of Leonard and Judy (Jacobson) Nelson. Connie grew up in Fertile and graduated from Fertile High School with the Class of 1968. On May 4, 1973, she was united in marriage to Vernon Rasmussen in Sisston, S.D. and they made their home in East Grand Forks and were blessed with six children. They were members of Our Saviors Lutheran Church and she worked for Avon, JCPenny, and Sofro Fabrics. She was employed with the East Grand Forks School District #595 where she drove school bus for 35 years. Connie was a selfless person, who always put others needs before her own and was always willing to help. Her greatest joy was watching and supporting her kids and grandkids in all their activities and rarely missed an event. People knew Connie by her bright smile. She loved to talk with people and could strike up a conversation with anybody and those conversations could last for hours.
2nd Annual e-Race Stigma Community Walk/Run Aims to Provide Hope and Healing
CROOKSTON, Minn. August 29, 2022 – We invite the Crookston and surrounding communities to join us for the 2nd Annual e-Race Stigma Community 5K Walk/Run on Saturday, September 17, 2022. The free event will kick off at Crookston High School at 10 a.m. New this year, we’re adding a 5K run option. Participants will receive a swag bag, and there will be food trucks on site.
Fertile Library to Host Dental Storytime Featuring Polk County Health on September 16
Lake Agassiz Regional Library Submitted MOORHEAD, MINNESOTA – The Fertile Public Library will host a special Storytime featuring Codi Lehmann from Polk County Health sharing stories and activities promoting dental hygiene. Lehmann will appear at the Fertile Public Library, 101 Mill St.
