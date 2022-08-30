Back in 2008, when I was only starting out to write about watches, the horological marvels from MB&F were real mind bogglers for novices like myself. The master horologists at MB&F had back then come up with the Horological Machine No.2 with it’s distinguishing rectangular shape. Ambitious and innovative watchmakers have come up with familiar and unacquainted notions since, but there wasn’t another design to challenge the HM 2. To that accord, the first glimpse of the Code41 Mecascape Sublimation 1 was enough to transport me back in time. I wanted to know more about this work of art which on its intrinsic value is a league beyond the traditional concepts of a watch or clock as we know them.

