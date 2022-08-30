Read full article on original website
Related
ComicBook
Winnie the Pooh: Blood and Honey Horror Movie Trailer Released
The folks over at Dread Central have given fans their first look at the trailer for Winnie the Pooh: Blood and Honey, the upcoming horror movie featuring a silly old bear and his best piglet pal...who of course are on a killing spree. The film has had fans howling ever since its existence was revealed, which happened almost immediately after Winnie-the-Pooh fell into the public domain earlier this year. The earliest of A.A. Milne's stories about the beloved childhood characters are now free for anybody to use, or reimagine, as they see fit -- and filmmaker Rhys Frake-Waterfield sees it as a tale of terror.
msn.com
I'm an American who visited Portugal for the first time. Here are 8 things that surprised me.
I'm an American who visited Portugal for the first time. Here are 8 things that surprised me. I traveled to Lisbon, Portugal for the first time in February. The capital city felt smaller and more affordable than the other European destinations I've visited. I wish I would've spent four days...
msn.com
Buh bye, buffets? Here’s what it’s like to cruise now
Cruisers are an enthusiastic tribe, and boy, are they back at it. Bucket list sails — think lengthy trips and expedition cruises — are selling out in record time, says Chris Gray Faust, managing editor of Cruise Critic (www.cruisecritic.com). Oceania Cruises’ world cruise for 2023 sold out in exactly one day. In a survey of readers, Cruise Critic found that 67 percent of respondents currently have at least one cruise booked, and 34 percent have more than one cruise booked, says Gray Faust. “This group is fully embracing the ability to return to sea, in a big way,” she adds.
scitechdaily.com
10 Things You Think You Know That Aren’t Actually True
Nobody has the time to look into everything, so people often have to take some things which we know are common knowledge for granted. Unfortunately, not every bit of information you pick up along the way is factual. Read on to have 10 of your beliefs disproved. Myth #1 –...
IN THIS ARTICLE
msn.com
19 times Buick got it right
Here are some things you might know about Buick: it’s the oldest US auto maker still building cars, it was part of the founding of General Motors, it now sells only SUVs in its home market, and it has historically been (and remains) very popular in China. Residents of...
msn.com
How Much Cash To Bring With You on Vacation
According to a survey by The Vacationer, over 80% of Americans planned to travel this summer, representing a 42% increase over 2021 — and it wouldn’t be surprising if that trend carries on into the fall. Explore: Your Biggest Money Etiquette Questions Answered. Learn: This Credit Score Mistake...
msn.com
Caracat Luxurious Camper Extends RV Life From Land To Open Waters
Why stop at a remote camping site when you can conquer the seas as well?. Over 70 percent of our planet's surface is covered in water, which means only a quarter is meant for vehicles with wheels. If you're into RV life, that means the places you can go to are limited compared to what the Earth has to offer.
msn.com
Hill of Crosses: the ghosts, legends, and wonders
Tucked away in a little corner in northern Lithuania is a place like no other in the world. The Hill of Crosses combines thousands upon thousands of crosses, all woven together into legends and fables. This sacred place is unique not only for its size, but also for its history, filled with tragedy and death, hope and redemption.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
msn.com
American family nearly forced to abandon service dog Coconut overseas after airline refused to fly him back
A Bay Area woman received an alert prohibiting dogs from Lufthansa Airlines before her flight home. Lufthansa requested proof that 'Coconut' was a service dog despite flying him to Romania without it. ABC7's '7 On Your Side' stepped in to help the Burdeti family fly Coconut home, report says. 1/12...
PETS・
yankodesign.com
This skeleton pocket watch is not just a watch, it’s a landscape horological work of art
Back in 2008, when I was only starting out to write about watches, the horological marvels from MB&F were real mind bogglers for novices like myself. The master horologists at MB&F had back then come up with the Horological Machine No.2 with it’s distinguishing rectangular shape. Ambitious and innovative watchmakers have come up with familiar and unacquainted notions since, but there wasn’t another design to challenge the HM 2. To that accord, the first glimpse of the Code41 Mecascape Sublimation 1 was enough to transport me back in time. I wanted to know more about this work of art which on its intrinsic value is a league beyond the traditional concepts of a watch or clock as we know them.
msn.com
Woman's Review of Luxury Adults-Only Resort in Cancun Has People Sold
Need a grown-ups only getaway to relax on a beach while escaping the sounds of screaming kids? There are many adults-only resorts out there of varying qualities. However, this luxury resort in Cancun looks like it'll knock your socks off!. We're talking about the Live Aqua Cancun resort, which is...
Comments / 0