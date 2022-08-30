ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lubbock, TX

This Ultimate Guide to Lubbock Vegan Food is a Life Saver

Living in a place like Lubbock, Texas can be a challenge if you have any special dietary needs. Especially for those of us that are vegetarian or vegan. No matter the reason you chose a plant-based diet, whether it is for health, ethics, or allergies, you deserve to have access to food that fits your dietary restrictions. While most of us have gotten really good at scoping out what places are easy for us to eat at, and know our safe restaurants, sometimes you want to branch out and try something new.
FMX 94.5

55 Places in Lubbock to Get Free Stuff On Your Birthday

Having a birthday is always a great thing, but did you know there are a lot of places that can make it even better? Here's a list of all the places you can go in Lubbock to get free stuff on your birthday. Save this for later if your birthday is a ways off, or pass it along to a friend who's about to celebrate their birthday.
Food & Drinks
Lifestyle
FMX 94.5

Smokin X Seasonings Bring You a Taste of Lubbock

I'm horrified that I forgot about this great local brand. Have you ever had something right in front of you, but no matter how hard you look for it, you can't find it? Last week I posted an article about great brands manufactured here in Lubbock. Included in the list were things like August Pies, Bahama Buck's and Johnny G's Salsa. While hunting down enough products to merit a post, I forget one that I experience on a real regular basis.
FMX 94.5

Lubbock’s Godbold Cultural Center May Be Demolished for Housing Soon

Lubbock's Godbold Cultural Center (2601 19th Street) could be demolished soon to make way for huge new structures. According to EverythingLubbock, "if the proposal follows through, several structures in the 2600 block of 19th Street would be demolished. Those include the historic Godbold Cultural Center which ties in with the popular J-Café and the Lutheran Student Center."
FMX 94.5

Something Frightening Happened to My Mom at Higginbotham Park in the 90s

I grew up in the Rush district in a house across the street from Frank Higginbotham Park. It was a great place to be a kid. We could walk out of the front door and be at the park in a matter of seconds. Nearly every time another child from the neighborhood came over to play, we would head straight over there. We'd sell lemonade to runners, catch frogs, go fishing, and swing on the swings for hours.
FMX 94.5

The Toasted Yolk Cafe Is Weeks Away From Opening in Lubbock

Get ready for a boozy breakfast and/or brunch in Lubbock. Lubbock is just weeks away from a new breakfast, brunch and lunch spot opening their doors. The Toasted Yolk Cafe will be launching their first location in Lubbock in the old Panera Bread location at 6807 Milwaukee Avenue. The Toasted...
FMX 94.5

Kayaks With Sweet Neon Lights Are Now A Thing In Texas

Maybe I'm just late to the game, but I've never seen a kayak with neon lights on it until I came across a TikTok of people out enjoying the San Marcos river after dark. You can actually book them for a totally cool night-time kayaking experience and now I'm dying to go.
FMX 94.5

Lubbock, Did You Even Know You Could Order a Whataburger Box?

Whataburger is a staple of the standard Lubbockite diet. Whataburger has saved my life multiple times at 3 a.m. I never don't want a potato egg taquito. But today is the first time I've ever heard about the Whataburger box, which is 10 plain burgers with the toppings and condiments on the side. I found out about the box because a woman went viral on TikTok after Whataburger employees wanted a picture of her for ordering the first one ever from their store.
FMX 94.5

FMX 94.5

FMX 94.5 plays the best rock music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Lubbock, Texas.

