ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lubbock, TX

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Awesome 98

This Ultimate Guide to Lubbock Vegan Food is a Life Saver

Living in a place like Lubbock, Texas can be a challenge if you have any special dietary needs. Especially for those of us that are vegetarian or vegan. No matter the reason you chose a plant-based diet, whether it is for health, ethics, or allergies, you deserve to have access to food that fits your dietary restrictions. While most of us have gotten really good at scoping out what places are easy for us to eat at, and know our safe restaurants, sometimes you want to branch out and try something new.
LUBBOCK, TX
Awesome 98

55 Places in Lubbock to Get Free Stuff On Your Birthday

Having a birthday is always a great thing, but did you know there are a lot of places that can make it even better? Here's a list of all the places you can go in Lubbock to get free stuff on your birthday. Save this for later if your birthday is a ways off, or pass it along to a friend who's about to celebrate their birthday.
LUBBOCK, TX
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Lubbock, TX
Food & Drinks
Lubbock, TX
Lifestyle
Local
Texas Lifestyle
Local
Texas Food & Drinks
City
Lubbock, TX
Awesome 98

Lubbock’s Godbold Cultural Center May Be Demolished for Housing Soon

Lubbock's Godbold Cultural Center (2601 19th Street) could be demolished soon to make way for huge new structures. According to EverythingLubbock, "if the proposal follows through, several structures in the 2600 block of 19th Street would be demolished. Those include the historic Godbold Cultural Center which ties in with the popular J-Café and the Lutheran Student Center."
LUBBOCK, TX
Awesome 98

How to Have a Great Time at a Lubbock Concert

Tonight (September 1st, 2022) kicks off FMX concert season in earnest as In This Moment, Nothing More, SLEEP TOKEN and The Cherry Bombs take the stage at Lubbock's Lone Star Event Center (602 E. 19th Street). I consider myself to be a seasoned Lubbock concert veteran, so I'd like to impart some friendly advice/reminders on how to get the most from your concert experience.
LUBBOCK, TX
Awesome 98

Something Frightening Happened to My Mom at Higginbotham Park in the 90s

I grew up in the Rush district in a house across the street from Frank Higginbotham Park. It was a great place to be a kid. We could walk out of the front door and be at the park in a matter of seconds. Nearly every time another child from the neighborhood came over to play, we would head straight over there. We'd sell lemonade to runners, catch frogs, go fishing, and swing on the swings for hours.
LUBBOCK, TX
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Pooja Hegde
Awesome 98

TODAY ONLY: Circle K Offering 40 Cents Off Per Gallon of Gas

Who doesn't love cheaper gas? If you do, today is your day to fill up much cheaper for three hours only. Circle K is stepping up to give everyone cheap gas across the country and right here in Lubbock on September 1st, 2022 only from 4 to 7 p.m. All you have to do is go to any Circle K branded gas location and fill up.
LUBBOCK, TX
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Local Life#Food Drink Info#Restaurant Info#Brunch#Taste Of India#Food Drink#Burklee Hill Vineyards#Indian#Saffron Spice Facebook
Awesome 98

Is Lubbock the Ugliest City in Texas?

Who came up with the idea of red buildings with red bricks by red dirt?. Spoiler alert: Lubbock is NOT the ugliest city in Texas, and not by far. Just offhand, Lubbock is to Shallowater what Miss Texas is to Harambe the Gorilla. Shallowater looks like someone stepped in something in Lubbock then wiped it off on some land.
LUBBOCK, TX
Awesome 98

23 People Arrested in Lubbock August 31st, One With a $350,000 Bond

Wednesday in Lubbock can usually mean things get weird, but this time it was wet. For those of you who packed your pool floaties and safely made it to and from work, congrats. I personally prefer to ride boulders like the pioneers once did but enough with the SpongeBob references, even though it did feel like most of the Lubbock area was under water.
LUBBOCK, TX
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Desert
NewsBreak
Food Service
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
Country
India
NewsBreak
Facebook
NewsBreak
Food & Drinks
Awesome 98

Are You Losing It Over Lubbock’s Loose Dogs?

'Love thy neighbor.' Unfortunately, this is one of the Ten Commandments that many Lubbock dog owners tend to ignore. From excessive barking to loose and aggressive dogs as well as owners not picking up after their pets, City of Lubbock residents aren't winning any awards for 'Pet Owners of the Year.' That's not to say that we don’t have an amazing collection of responsible dog parents who work hard to train and care for their animals. Rather, the bad just seems to outweigh the good most of the time.
LUBBOCK, TX
Awesome 98

Flooding On Lubbock’s 50th Street In Pictures

I looked down from watching TV on Sunday afternoon and I couldn't believe the message I got on my phone. I live at the North Loop and the Interstate. We heard a lot of thunder and then had light rain for 5-10 minutes. This is kind of why I was unconcerned about the weather. We all tend to think that whatever weather we're getting at our house is what everyone else is getting.
LUBBOCK, TX
Awesome 98

Awesome 98

Lubbock, TX
3K+
Followers
8K+
Post
926K+
Views
ABOUT

Awesome 98 plays The Greatest Hits of the 70s and 80s and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Lubbock, Texas. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

Comments / 0

Community Policy