Tulsa, OK

Tulsa Animal Welfare Shelter Hosts 'Pittie Party' To Encourage Pit Bull Adoptions

By Meredith McCown
 4 days ago
If you're looking for a new furry friend, the Tulsa Animal Welfare Shelter is waiving adoption fees.

The national "Clear the Shelter" campaign ends on Wednesday, but the shelter is extending the perk for a little longer.

Hundreds of cats and dogs are looking for a forever home, and for the next couple of weeks, you can adopt one for free at the shelter.

"Our goal is 300 and we've almost reached it. We've had great response from the community and from our partner agencies,” said Marshelle Freeman, Interim Manager at the Tulsa Animal Welfare Shelter.

"Clear the Shelter" is during the month of August and works with shelters to promote adoption.

"We have several pets that are looking for loving homes. We need our community to come to help us out,” Freeman said.

Freeman said the shelter is full of cats, dogs, and even some rabbits and guinea pigs. But she said the prominent dog breeds are pit bulls and pit bull mixes.

That's why the shelter is partnering with Oklahoma Animal Alliance to throw a "Pittie Party."

When anyone adopts a pit bull, the new owner will get a pet starter pack.

It includes things like a vet visit, free food, treats, and toys.

"The reason that we're doing that is because pit bulls are often overlooked just because of the negative connotations that come with them historically. However, pit bulls are really great animals. They fit in at any house with the proper training, they're really loving,” Freeman said.

The “Pittie Party” goes until September 10 and adoption fees for all animals are waived until then.

Tulsa, OK
