Rev. Rafael Cruz and Christians Engaged President, Bunni Pounds, spoke in Tyler, Texas at Awakening Night on September 1Tour Tyler TexasTyler, TX
Ex-Boyfriend, Sister And Cousin Arrested After Disappearance Of Pregnant Texas WomanThe Vivid Faces of the VanishedKilgore, TX
In Tyler, Texas - Texas College kicks off its Fall 2022 school semester 128 years laterTour Tyler TexasTyler, TX
LWV of Tyler - Smith County, presented 3 "Making Democracy Work" awards at their Women's Equality Day celebration eventTour Tyler TexasTyler, TX
Breaking big barriers: Anya Kearns becomes the 2nd African American woman Captain at Delta Air LinesTour Tyler TexasTyler, TX
Is it Even Safe to Drive on Toll 49 in Tyler, Texas? Some Say ‘NO!’
Like many in Tyler, Texas, we were concerned to learn about another fatal accident that took place on Toll Road 49 this week. And that has re-upped a question that has been asked by quite a few people that we know, and perhaps people that you know, as to whether or not it is actually safe to drive on Toll 49. What has been your experience? If you'd like to share for the purposes of this question, please let us know at tara.holley@townsquaremedia.com.
Rides, Food, Games…It’s Good Times For East Texas Fair Season
When you see fair schedules popping up on the calendar you know that some fun family time is ahead along with some cooler weather, indulgence in some fair food and a lot of memories!. There's just something about an East Texas county fair, it doesn't matter if you're on a...
It’s Labor Day Weekend In East Texas, What’s To Do? Anything Fun?
It's Labor Day weekend in East Texas, for some people it means an extra day off and for others, it'll be just another normal weekend. No matter if you get a free day off or not, you'll be looking for something to do, just like any other weekend. Seeing how...
‘Baby Wipes’ Sent to Texas From Mexico Were Actually a Huge Shipment of Cocaine
After a random inspection by U.S. Customs and Border Protection agents in Laredo, Texas, it was found that a shipment of baby wipes sent from Mexico was actually around $11.8 million worth of cocaine. It's incredible to imagine the scope and intensity of the work done every single day by...
Here are the 3 Delicious Winners in the State Fair of Texas Big Tex Choice Awards
Over the weekend, celebrity judges from the Dallas area got to sit down and taste all ten of the Big Tex Choice Award finalists (jealousy ensues). These judges determined the winners in three categories; Best Taste - Sweet, Best Taste - Savory and Most Creative. Let's find out who won this year.
We Love These Screenshots Taken From a 1982 Tyler, TX Brookshire’s Video
If you need a smile today, these photos from a video shot in 1982 for Brookshire's at a Tyler, Texas store may just what you're looking for. Sometimes, I really miss the 1980s. Not *everything* of course. But, there were many things to love about that era. Maybe part of...
Is It True? Only Real Texans Know Where this 2-Story Whataburger is Located
Listen, I'm going to share this because I know this is a safe place and I trust you not to make fun of young me. I've lived in Texas about 23 years now, but before I moved to the Tyler, TX area, I thought Whataburger was a made up restaurant for the movie "8 Seconds."
Kilgore, TX Folks Warn About Door Dasher Texting to Ask for Extra Money
Rumors have been circulated in Kilgore, Texas regarding a Door Dash Driver who has been known to text to ask for extra money. Many East Texans got VERY familiar with food delivery services over the course of the last couple of years. And it continues... And honestly, I have a...
Longview, TX Celebrity Brings Awareness to the “Save LJS” Campaign!
If you're from Longview, Texas--or frankly anywhere in East Texas--there's a good chance you're at least somewhat familiar with Pop Watch. If not, we highly recommend you check out this page which has almost 3.5 MILLION followers on Facebook. Yes, "Pop" may be our local celebrity out of Longview, Texas, but people all over the world love keeping up with Pop, his wife "Nan," and the whole family. His grandson, Jason, is the admin of the page and we very much appreciate the work he does to bring Pop and Nan and all of their adventures to us all.
A Popular Mexican Grill Franchise is Set Add Second Tyler, TX Location
If you love guacamole and burritos that are assembled right in front of your face, plus you live in or near Tyler, TX; we've got some great news that you are going to love. The uber-popular Mexican grill franchise, Chipotle, is adding a second location in The Rose City this year. A longtime favorite stop for burritos, bowls, quesadillas, tacos, and salads, the company has its sights set on opening up in the fast growing area of Cumberland Park in South Tyler.
California Billboards Have a Warning for Those Wanting to Move to Texas
There is a big rivalry between California and Texas. Each state loves to battle each other over politics, business, entertainment, fast food, really anything that can be argued over. Over the last several years, California has been losing citizens by the thousands to other states in the union with most going to Texas. That mass exodus is speculated to have caused the need for these new billboards going up in Los Angeles and San Francisco with a warning for those who want to move to Texas.
28 Fugitives are Still at Large in Texas Including 1 from East Texas
Being on the run from police does not seem like fun to me. Constantly ducking every time you hear a siren. Wondering if that acquaintance who's hiding you will turn you in for the reward money. Not being able to get out and enjoy some time with friends in a public setting. Yeah, I would not want any of that. I'm not saying that's what these 28 individuals are having to do but they are having to hide from Texas law enforcement so they don't go to, or back to, jail.
Catch A Movie For $3 This Weekend In Tyler, TX
Since the end of the pandemic, I'll be honest, I haven't had the urge to go see a movie in a theater. I think I can count on one hand how many movies I've been to the theater since most have reopened. Apparently, everyone else is feeling the same way too because movie houses have been struggling to regain audiences that have gotten used to staying home and streaming.
My Very Favorite Way To Deal With the Rude People We Encounter
Overall, the people we encounter in Tyler, Longview, Kilgore, and all over East Texas seem to be, at least compared to some of the other regions in the country, a little bit friendlier. And I'm beyond grateful for that. It's one of the things I enjoy about living here the...
October 15th is a Big Day for Both Tyler and Kilgore, TX
As soon as the weather allows us to get outside in East Texas, we all jump at the opportunity. And let’s be honest we have some really fun events to look forward to that are coming up soon including Movies in the Park hosted by Tyler Parks and Rec., a variety of farmer’s markets, and no one can forget the inaugural Rose City Music Festival on October 8th. But on October 15th make sure you don’t put anything else on your calendar as there are some pretty big events taking place in Tyler and in Kilgore, you won’t want to miss either of them.
Texas Favorite Fair Food Invention to Get Permanent Food Truck in It’s Birthplace
There are not many people that would turn down a corn dog. There's just something about that frank on a stick dipped in a corn meal batter and fried to perfection. Top off each bite with a squirt of mustard and you've got a satisfying treat at any fair in East Texas. Something you may not have known is that the tasty treat was invented in Texas and will finally have a permanent home in its birthplace of Dallas.
Host A Fun Neighborhood Block Party In Tyler, Texas For National Night Out
How well do you actually know your neighbors? How well do you actually know the Tyler Police officers or your town's local officers that patrol your neighborhood? If you're like most neighbors you don't know them all, you can change that though on Tuesday, October 4th. When you host a...
Three Arrested In Rusk County Catalytic Converter Theft
You've seen it on the news everywhere or maybe you've been a victim of it, but thefts of catalytic converters from vehicles has gone through the roof with no end in sight. Just a quick google search of "catalytic converters" and you will see dozens of headlines and mugshots of folks getting arrested for sawing off these auto parts.
Own a Unique Longview Treasure, Beautiful ‘Stonehurst’ Home is Now for Sale
You can own a piece of Longview, TX history. The iconic Stonehurst home located on N. Sixth Street is absolutely fabulous and is now for sale. Like folks are saying it is a true jewel in the crown of East Texas, and now you can make your residence in a home steeped in East Texas history.
Fun Ideas for Where to Buy Souvenirs in Kilgore and Across East Texas
It’s a dilemma we have all faced at some point, when friends or family visit us in East Texas. Where is a good place to go so they can get souvenirs to remember the trip? This question was recently posted in a Kilgore, Texas social media group and there were some really helpful answers and some “funny” answers and I wanted to share those with you. Below you’re going to see all of the suggestions on where to go when you’re looking for souvenirs in East Texas.
