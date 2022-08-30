ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Vermillion County, IN

Carlisle student named Natl. Jr. Beta Club President

SULLIVAN, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) – A Carlisle Middle School student was recognized for being named the National Junior Beta Club President. Boe Monroe earned the title, and he was recognized by the Southwest School Corporation at its board meeting on Wednesday. The Beta Club is a nationally recognized academic honors...
CARLISLE, IN
Moon Lite Drive-In hosts fundraiser for local food truck

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) — Thursday night the community came together in support of a local food truck. The Moonlite Drive-In hosted a free movie fundraiser for Anna’s Hands Soulfood. Anna’s was vandalized and damaged in early July. Admission was free and the food truck was there...
TERRE HAUTE, IN
Street closures planned in Marshall

MARSHALL, Il (WTWO/WAWV) — Some streets in Marshall, Il will be closed for oil and chipping city streets on September 6th and 7th. During these projects, the streets will be closed anywhere from 30 to 60 minutes. Workers will coordinate with residents so vehicles are permitted to pass. Motorists...
MARSHALL, IL
Goin’ 2 The Endzone, Week 3 scoreboard

Goin’ 2 the Endzone is back! It’s week three in Indiana and week 2 over in the Land Of Lincoln. Below are final scores from across the Wabash Valley. Indian Creek 39 – Owen Valley 41 (OT) North Putnam 20 – South Putnam 52. North Vermillion...
TERRE HAUTE, IN
THCC offering free food boxes for qualified residents

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) — Terre Haute Catholic Charities Foodbank is offering free nutritious food boxes to qualified low income older adults in Vigo County. The program, which kicks off on Friday, Sept. 2, will provide the USDA food boxes once a month to Vigo County residents who are 60 and older and meet the 2022 gross household income guidelines.
VIGO COUNTY, IN
ISU Sycamores opens its season with heavy hearts

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) — September 1 marks the beginning of the Indiana State University Sycamores’ football season, but players are taking the field with heavy hearts. ISU plays against the University of North Alabama at home with a start time of 6 p.m. On August 21, a...
TERRE HAUTE, IN
Linton man faces child molestation charges

GREENE CO, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) — A Greene County man is facing charges including child molestation and two counts of inappropriate communication with a child. Mark E. Taylor, a 62-year-old from Linton made an initial court appearance o August 31, in Greene County Circuit Court, according to court documents. According...
LINTON, IN
Dan Nelson
Brazil honors those lost to drug overdose deaths

BRAZIL, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) — Many local communities are taking part in a worldwide campaign recognizing International Overdose Awareness Day. In Brazil, officials are using August 31 as a way to educate the community to combat overdoses and remember the lives that have been lost without the usual stigma that sometimes gets attached.
BRAZIL, IN

