Utah Sweeps Bradley To Close Out Road Trip
WEST LAFAYETTE, Ind. – Utah Volleyball closed out the weekend of play with a straight-set victory over the Bradley Braves (25-21, 25-15, 25-19) in West Lafayette, Ind. The Utes improved to 4-2 overall this season after earning their third sweep of the year. Following exceptional performances over the weekend, Madelyn Robinson and Vanessa Ramirez were named to the All-Tournament Team. Robinson averaged 4.54 kills per set, which included a career-best 26 kills against Purdue, while Ramirez averaged 5.15 digs per set and posted a career-best 27 digs against Purdue yesterday.
No. 7 Utah Football Falls in Battle at Florida, 29-26
GAINESVILLE, Fla. – The No. 7 University of Utah Football team battled to the final play in The Swamp tonight against the Florida Gators, but came up short, falling 29-26. With six lead changes in the game, it came down to the fourth quarter, where the Gators held a three-point lead with 12:48 on the clock. The train himself, Tavion Thomas, busted through the Gator defensive line with 6:26 remaining in the game to score a four-yard rushing touchdown to make it 26-22 in Utah's favor.
Postgame Quotes: Utah at Florida
Gainesville, Fla. (Ben Hill Griffin Stadium) Attendance: 90,799 (sellout) "Tough loss but I am extremely proud of our football team, but there are no moral victories so I am not trying to paint that picture. We are going to work past that. We have guys that are going to compete until the bitter end. They showed toughness, grit and determination. You name it they showed it, we just didn't do enough and came up short. A big takeaway in the first quarter, when we stripped that ball and returned it 40, 50, 60 yards and the offense punched it in and that was huge. Conversely, we gave up a big quarterback run in the first and that was damaging. We didn't run the ball effectively in the first half and then we came back in the second half and did exactly what we needed to do. Second half being stopped on the one-yard life was a tough deal and it hurt our chances to win. Then we scored and a couple possessions later botched the two-point conversion and that would have been big. A lot of shoulda, coulda, wouldas. Bottom line I couldn't be prouder of Cameron Rising and Tavion Thomas and the defenders that played their hearts out. Give credit to Florida, they are a great football team. They have some terrific athletes starting with their quarterback. But I am proud of our guys. We have to regroup and can't feel sorry for ourselves."
Golf Takes its First Swings of the Fall at the Fighting Irish Classic
Date: September 4-5 Location: Warren Golf Course | South Bend, Ind. The 2022-23 season has finally arrived for the University of Utah men's golf team and the program's seventh campaign under coach Garrett Clegg will begin in South Bend, Ind., the site of the Fighting Irish Classic, which will be held on Sept. 4-5 at the Warren Golf Course.
Utah Volleyball Splits Pair of Five-Set Matches On Friday
WEST LAFAYETTE, Ind. – Utah Volleyball opened its first weekend of road competition by splitting the day's matches, first outlasting Milwaukee in five sets (25-18, 25-21, 18-25, 24-26, 19-17) before later falling to No. 11-ranked Purdue in a five-set heartbreaker (17-25, 25-22, 25-18, 28-26, 9-15). Utah moves to 3-2 overall this season with its pair of losses coming at the hands of top-25 teams.
