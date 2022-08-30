Gainesville, Fla. (Ben Hill Griffin Stadium) Attendance: 90,799 (sellout) "Tough loss but I am extremely proud of our football team, but there are no moral victories so I am not trying to paint that picture. We are going to work past that. We have guys that are going to compete until the bitter end. They showed toughness, grit and determination. You name it they showed it, we just didn't do enough and came up short. A big takeaway in the first quarter, when we stripped that ball and returned it 40, 50, 60 yards and the offense punched it in and that was huge. Conversely, we gave up a big quarterback run in the first and that was damaging. We didn't run the ball effectively in the first half and then we came back in the second half and did exactly what we needed to do. Second half being stopped on the one-yard life was a tough deal and it hurt our chances to win. Then we scored and a couple possessions later botched the two-point conversion and that would have been big. A lot of shoulda, coulda, wouldas. Bottom line I couldn't be prouder of Cameron Rising and Tavion Thomas and the defenders that played their hearts out. Give credit to Florida, they are a great football team. They have some terrific athletes starting with their quarterback. But I am proud of our guys. We have to regroup and can't feel sorry for ourselves."

SALT LAKE CITY, UT ・ 21 HOURS AGO