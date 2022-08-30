Institutional investors may adopt severe steps after Intuitive Surgical, Inc.'s (NASDAQ:ISRG) latest 4.4% drop adds to a year losses

Even when a business is losing money, it's possible for shareholders to make money if they buy a good business at the right price. For example, although Amazon.com made losses for many years after listing, if you had bought and held the shares since 1999, you would have made a fortune. But while history lauds those rare successes, those that fail are often forgotten; who remembers Pets.com?

STOCKS ・ 11 HOURS AGO