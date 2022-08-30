ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Clare County, MI

Animal control seeks help in rescuing dog stranded on Clare County island

By Sara Powers
CBS Detroit
CBS Detroit
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1P0vLV_0hbC46aB00

(CBS DETROIT) -  Animal control officers are seeking public assistance as they work to rescue a dog that is stranded on a small Clare County island.

Animal control officers are working to rescue a dog stranded on a small island in Clare County. Clare County Animal Control

The dog likely got stranded after slipping out of its collar, running, and then swimming across the canal to the small island area in Cranberry Lake, according Bob Dodson with Clare County Animal Control.

Dodson says that he and another officer located the dog using a drone, but the dog continued to run away.

The officers did not want to exhaust the dog, as it has already been on the island for 11 days.

According to Dodson, he is going to set a trap and if that does not work out, he is looking for volunteers to go to the island on Thursday.

For more information and to volunteer, contact the Clare County Animal Control Facebook page .

Comments / 3

Related
9&10 News

MSP: Harrison Woman Crashes Vehicle Into Chippewa Township House

Michigan State Police say a 27-year-old Harrison woman crashed her vehicle into a Chippewa Township house early Thursday morning. The incident occurred around 1 a.m. Thursday on South Shepherd Road north of Pickard Street in Isabella County. According to troopers, the vehicle was traveling north on South Shepherd Road, left...
HARRISON, MI
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Michigan Pets & Animals
County
Clare County, MI
City
Detroit, MI
Clare County, MI
Lifestyle
Clare County, MI
Government
Local
Michigan Lifestyle
City
Lake, MI
Local
Michigan Government
Morning Sun

Body of Alma native missing in Grand Rapids found shot

An Alma native and mother of five who was missing 10 days is being mourned by family and friends after her body was found Wednesday. Mollie (O’Meara) Schmidt had left her Grand Rapids home on Aug. 21, telling her children she was heading to work, and never returned. Massive...
GRAND RAPIDS, MI
Morning Sun

State wins appeal, case reopened in Clare Amish farm death

A Clare County organic dairy farm is fighting state safety regulators, five years after a 19-year-old family member was fatally electrocuted while removing a metal pole from a grain bin. The dispute involves the state’s scrutiny of small farms, the traditions of an Amish family and whether Alvin Yoder should...
CLARE COUNTY, MI
IN THIS ARTICLE
#County Island#Dog#Animal Control#Volunteers
WNEM

Police searching for retail fraud suspect

SAGINAW, Mich. (WNEM) - The Mt. Pleasant Police Department is asking for the public’s help to identify the suspect of a retail fraud case. Police said the incident happened at the Mt. Pleasant Hobby Lobby about 11:27 a.m. on Aug. 2. The suspect is a woman in her late...
MOUNT PLEASANT, MI
Fox17

Crash shuts down part of M-20 in Newaygo County

NEWAYGO COUNTY, Mich. — A portion of M-20 is closed following a crash in Newaygo County Monday afternoon. The Michigan Department of Transportation (MDOT) says the closure affects all lanes at Oak Avenue. This story is developing and will be updated when we learn more information. Follow FOX 17:...
NEWAYGO COUNTY, MI
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Animals
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Facebook
NewsBreak
Pets
MLive

Pinconning-area gas station robbed at gunpoint of cash, lottery tickets

PINCONNING TWP, MI — Police are investigating an early morning armed robbery of a Pinconning Township gas station. Just after 2 a.m. on Thursday, Sept. 1, Bay County Sheriff’s deputies responded to the reported hold-up at the Express Stop at 520 E. Pinconning Road, said Sheriff Troy R. Cunningham. The male clerk told deputies a man entered the store, pointed a gun at him, and said, “This is a robbery.”
PINCONNING, MI
kisswtlz.com

Two Dead, Shooting Under Investigation

Michigan State Police say they are assisting the Bay County Sheriff’s Department with a shooting that involved an officer. The shooting happened just before 3:30 Sunday morning in a Bangor Township neighborhood. Authorities say there is no danger to the community as they continue their investigation. No details have been released on what transpired before the shooting. State Police have disclosed that two people are dead.
BAY COUNTY, MI
CBS Detroit

Semiconductor wafer manufacturer bringing supply chain to new Michigan facility

BAY CITY, Mich. (CBS DETROIT) - Semiconductor wafer manufacturer SK Siltron CSS is opening a new facility in Bay City, state officials announced Thursday.Officials say Michigan was selected to receive a $300 million investment on the facility, which is projected to create 150 jobs."SK Siltron's commitment to Michigan will help us bring the semiconductor supply chain home, cut down shortages and delays, and create good-paying jobs for Michiganders in Bay City," Whitmer said in a statement. "The products SK Siltron manufactures are the building blocks of countless products and industries: electric vehicles, solar panels, smartphones, and so much more—we cannot...
BAY CITY, MI
CBS Detroit

CBS Detroit

Detroit, MI
30K+
Followers
13K+
Post
7M+
Views
ABOUT

Detroit's local news, weather, sports from CBS 62. Eye On Detroit

 https://detroit.cbslocal.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy