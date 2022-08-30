Animal control seeks help in rescuing dog stranded on Clare County island

(CBS DETROIT) - Animal control officers are seeking public assistance as they work to rescue a dog that is stranded on a small Clare County island.

Animal control officers are working to rescue a dog stranded on a small island in Clare County. Clare County Animal Control

The dog likely got stranded after slipping out of its collar, running, and then swimming across the canal to the small island area in Cranberry Lake, according Bob Dodson with Clare County Animal Control.

Dodson says that he and another officer located the dog using a drone, but the dog continued to run away.

The officers did not want to exhaust the dog, as it has already been on the island for 11 days.

According to Dodson, he is going to set a trap and if that does not work out, he is looking for volunteers to go to the island on Thursday.

For more information and to volunteer, contact the Clare County Animal Control Facebook page .