WANE-TV
Woman handed 94 years in boyfriend’s stabbing death
KOSCIUSKO COUNTY, Ind. (WANE) — A woman accused of fatally stabbing her boyfriend then attacking his parents in their Warsaw home in late 2020 has been sentenced. Vickie L. Wooldridge was sentenced Friday to 94 years in prison for charges of Murder, Attempted Murder, Aggravated Battery, Criminal Confinement, and Battery by means of a Deadly Weapon related to the ordeal in a Warsaw home on Dec. 15, 2020.
WNDU
wfft.com
Fort Wayne man sentenced to 121 months in prison
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WFFT) - A Fort Wayne man has been sentenced to 121 months in prison for drug trafficking. Starsky Guin, 45, of Fort Wayne, pleaded guilty to distribution and possession with intent to distribute methamphetamine. According to case documents, Guin distributed between 5 and 50 grams of methamphetamine...
963xke.com
Fort Wayne man airlifted following suspected drunk driving crash
DEKALB CO., Ind. (ADAMS) – Police out of DeKalb County say that a Fort Wayne man was hurt when his truck crashed into a tree Thursday morning. Right now, police say that alcohol and speed could be factors in the crash. William J. Smith, 43, of Fort Wayne was...
“Only a matter of time” before new fentanyl pills make it to Fort Wayne
Rainbow fentanyl resembles candy because of the colors. It makes experts like Tommy Streeter from Fort Wayne Recovery worry that kids could be targeted.
WANE-TV
Courts: Local man gets 10 years for dealing methamphetamine
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – A 45-year-old Fort Wayne man who dealt methamphetamine to a criminal informant working with law enforcement received just over 10 years in prison at his sentencing this week, according to U.S. District Court records. Starsky Guin previously pleaded guilty to distribution of methamphetamine and...
Franklin woman killed in Fort Wayne crash involving semi
The Allen County Coroner's Office says a Franklin woman died Wednesday after she was pinned in wreckage from a two vehicle crash.
abc57.com
Sturgis man convicted of fleeing, resisting police
ST. JOSEPH COUNTY, Mich. -- A man who fled from police at high speeds through a neighborhood after allegedly committing an armed robbery in a different county, was convicted in St. Joseph County, Michigan. The prosecutor's office says Sturgis Police received an alert for a suspect in an armed robbery...
WANE-TV
Traffic back to normal at Jefferson, Fairfield after kid hit on bike
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — Police and firefighters responded to a report of a child hit by a car near the intersection of Jefferson Boulevard and Fairfield Avenue Friday night. According to police at the scene, the child was taken to a hospital, but the belief is that the...
WANE-TV
Court docs: Man once shot woman over drug debt; now facing more prison time for dealing
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – A man once sentenced to 20 years in prison for shooting a woman over a drug debt is now possibly going back to the department of corrections for dealing methamphetamine and fentanyl to a criminal informant and an undercover detective. Fort Wayne Police arrested...
wfft.com
abc57.com
Pedestrian injured in hit and run on SR 120
ELKHART COUNTY, Ind. -- A pedestrian was injured in a hit and run that happened just east of Bristol Wednesday evening, according to the Elkhart County Sheriff's Office. A pedestrian was walking east on SR 120 around 9:45 p.m. when a vehicle struck her and failed to stop. The 44-year-old...
Times-Union Newspaper
South Whitley Man Killed In Illinois Crash
STERLING, Ill. – A South Whitley man was killed in a single-vehicle accident in Illinois on Monday. At approximately 7:22 p.m. Monday, the Illinois State Police (ISP) responded to a traffic crash on I-88 westbound near milepost 41, according to a news release from the ISP. The preliminary investigation revealed a commercial motor vehicle (truck tractor and trailer) driven by Jeff R. Barker, 63, South Whitley, was traveling westbound on I-88 near milepost 41 when the truck left the roadway, struck a tree and jack-knifed.
WANE-TV
Courts: Feds bust bulk fentanyl trafficking operation in Fort Wayne
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – He imported fentanyl pills from the southwest part of the country, and he was known to use minor children and others to help sell them in bulk to high-money buyers. At least three times this spring, though, he set up deals with a criminal...
fortwaynesnbc.com
New round of 25 rescue beagles on the way to Fort Wayne
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (Fort Wayne’s NBC) - Humane Fort Wayne hit the road again to rescue more beagles from the Envigo breeding facility in Virginia. BACKGROUND: Beagles from Virginia breeding facility rescued; some headed to Humane Fort Wayne. Melissa Gibson with HFW described the facility as massive, and the...
WIBC.com
Police Search of Wabash River May Be Connected to Kegan Kline
PERU, Ind. (WISH) — Indiana State Police on Tuesday were searching the Wabash River in Peru, and it may be connected to anthony_shots suspect Kegan Kline. Divers were seen in the Wabash River near the Nickel Plate bridges for motorists and pedestrians. The Murder Sheet reports the search is...
95.3 MNC
WOWO News
One dead in Allen County crash
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO): The Allen County Coroner’s Office identified a man who died in a crash Monday night. Officials say Johnny Eugene Nickell, 49 of New Haven, struck a guardrail and then a tree in the 6600 block of South River Road at 9:37 p.m. Nickell’s cause of...
WANE-TV
‘I’d go back’ says victim shot outside SW-side bar
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — A bystander and one other person were shot during a fight outside a popular bar on the city’s southwest side early Saturday morning, Fort Wayne Police said. Police and medics were called around 1:25 a.m. to the Westland Centre mall, in the area...
wfft.com
Fort Wayne Labor Day Picnic returning after two years
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WFFT) – Fort Wayne’s annual Labor Day picnic returns on Monday. It’s been on hiatus for two years because of the pandemic and organizers are excited to be back. The picnic has been a staple in the Fort for more than 50 years. Thursday’s...
