Fort Wayne, IN

WANE-TV

Woman handed 94 years in boyfriend’s stabbing death

KOSCIUSKO COUNTY, Ind. (WANE) — A woman accused of fatally stabbing her boyfriend then attacking his parents in their Warsaw home in late 2020 has been sentenced. Vickie L. Wooldridge was sentenced Friday to 94 years in prison for charges of Murder, Attempted Murder, Aggravated Battery, Criminal Confinement, and Battery by means of a Deadly Weapon related to the ordeal in a Warsaw home on Dec. 15, 2020.
WARSAW, IN
WNDU

Nappanee woman sentenced to 94 years in prison for deadly 2020 stabbing

NAPPANEE, IN
wfft.com

Fort Wayne man sentenced to 121 months in prison

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WFFT) - A Fort Wayne man has been sentenced to 121 months in prison for drug trafficking. Starsky Guin, 45, of Fort Wayne, pleaded guilty to distribution and possession with intent to distribute methamphetamine. According to case documents, Guin distributed between 5 and 50 grams of methamphetamine...
FORT WAYNE, IN
WANE-TV

Courts: Local man gets 10 years for dealing methamphetamine

FORT WAYNE, IN
abc57.com

Sturgis man convicted of fleeing, resisting police

ST. JOSEPH COUNTY, Mich. -- A man who fled from police at high speeds through a neighborhood after allegedly committing an armed robbery in a different county, was convicted in St. Joseph County, Michigan. The prosecutor's office says Sturgis Police received an alert for a suspect in an armed robbery...
STURGIS, MI
wfft.com

Fort Wayne man in critical condition after crashing into tree

ALTONA, Ind. (WFFT) - A Fort Wayne man is in stable but critical condition after an accident at 11:19 a.m. Thursday. Deputies say William J. Smith, 43, of Fort Wayne, was driving at high speed in the 1000 block of West Quincy Street in Altona when his truck drifted off the road and into a tree. Smith was trapped in the vehicle.
FORT WAYNE, IN
abc57.com

Pedestrian injured in hit and run on SR 120

ELKHART COUNTY, Ind. -- A pedestrian was injured in a hit and run that happened just east of Bristol Wednesday evening, according to the Elkhart County Sheriff's Office. A pedestrian was walking east on SR 120 around 9:45 p.m. when a vehicle struck her and failed to stop. The 44-year-old...
BRISTOL, IN
Times-Union Newspaper

South Whitley Man Killed In Illinois Crash

STERLING, Ill. – A South Whitley man was killed in a single-vehicle accident in Illinois on Monday. At approximately 7:22 p.m. Monday, the Illinois State Police (ISP) responded to a traffic crash on I-88 westbound near milepost 41, according to a news release from the ISP. The preliminary investigation revealed a commercial motor vehicle (truck tractor and trailer) driven by Jeff R. Barker, 63, South Whitley, was traveling westbound on I-88 near milepost 41 when the truck left the roadway, struck a tree and jack-knifed.
SOUTH WHITLEY, IN
fortwaynesnbc.com

New round of 25 rescue beagles on the way to Fort Wayne

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (Fort Wayne’s NBC) - Humane Fort Wayne hit the road again to rescue more beagles from the Envigo breeding facility in Virginia. BACKGROUND: Beagles from Virginia breeding facility rescued; some headed to Humane Fort Wayne. Melissa Gibson with HFW described the facility as massive, and the...
FORT WAYNE, IN
WIBC.com

Police Search of Wabash River May Be Connected to Kegan Kline

PERU, Ind. (WISH) — Indiana State Police on Tuesday were searching the Wabash River in Peru, and it may be connected to anthony_shots suspect Kegan Kline. Divers were seen in the Wabash River near the Nickel Plate bridges for motorists and pedestrians. The Murder Sheet reports the search is...
PERU, IN
95.3 MNC

Middlebury woman, 44, struck by hit-and-run driver on SR 120

MIDDLEBURY, IN
WOWO News

One dead in Allen County crash

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO): The Allen County Coroner’s Office identified a man who died in a crash Monday night. Officials say Johnny Eugene Nickell, 49 of New Haven, struck a guardrail and then a tree in the 6600 block of South River Road at 9:37 p.m. Nickell’s cause of...
ALLEN COUNTY, IN
WANE-TV

‘I’d go back’ says victim shot outside SW-side bar

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — A bystander and one other person were shot during a fight outside a popular bar on the city’s southwest side early Saturday morning, Fort Wayne Police said. Police and medics were called around 1:25 a.m. to the Westland Centre mall, in the area...
FORT WAYNE, IN
wfft.com

Fort Wayne Labor Day Picnic returning after two years

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WFFT) – Fort Wayne’s annual Labor Day picnic returns on Monday. It’s been on hiatus for two years because of the pandemic and organizers are excited to be back. The picnic has been a staple in the Fort for more than 50 years. Thursday’s...
FORT WAYNE, IN

