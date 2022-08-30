Read full article on original website
Related
bioengineer.org
New technology offers pathways to finding treatments for kidney disease
Chronic kidney disease and eventual kidney failure are incurable diseases that affect 13% of the U.S. population, particularly those with high blood pressure and diabetes. These diseases degrade the “podocyte” cells of the kidney that maintain the body’s blood filtration system, eventually sending patients to dialysis. Chronic...
bioengineer.org
To wipe childhood cancer off the map, scientists must chart its genomic landscape
Scientists have created a roadmap of the genetic mutations present in the most common childhood cancer, acute lymphoblastic leukemia (ALL). The St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital study is the first to supply a comprehensive view of the genomics of all subtypes of ALL. The work serves as a foundational guide for physicians and scientists to understand disease development and improve treatment outcomes. The research was published today in Nature Genetics.
Comments / 0