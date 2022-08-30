Read full article on original website
COVID-19 forces one Oklahoma school to go to virtual learning
Just 6 days into the new school year and already some students in an Oklahoma school district are moving to virtual learning.
KOCO
Area school district switches to virtual learning days after school starts
PERKINS, Okla. — For a third straight school year, COVID-19 is causing local schools to close their doors and teach students virtually. Within days of opening for the year, a local school had to send students home when half the staff got the virus. The district’s superintendent called it...
kaynewscow.com
Emergency water repairs on tap in Ponca City
PONCA CITY — Beginning Thursday, Sept. 1 at approximately 8:30 a.m., portions of Ponca City and rural areas north of Ponca City will not have access to City water. Crews will be performing emergency repairs to the 12” water line running north from the North Water Tower. Work is expected to be completed by 12:30 p.m., barring complications.
KOCO
Crews from multiple agencies battling wildfire in northwestern Oklahoma
OKLAHOMA CITY — Crews from multiple fire departments are battling a large wildfire in northwestern Oklahoma. The wildfire is burning west of Fairview between County Roads 247 and 248, south of County Road 52. The Fairview Fire Department posted a picture of the fire, showing a large plume of...
1600kush.com
Couple accused of child stealing in Stillwater
(Stillwater, Okla.) — A couple from out of state — who consider themselves to be sovereign citizens — have been charged in Payne County District Court with stealing a 6-year-old girl from a foster home in Stillwater and possessing guns illegally. Samantha Siong Ricks, 45 of Mableton,...
sumnernewscow.com
Enid Oklahoma man died from single-vehicle accident west of Wellington Tuesday
By Shane Farley, Newscow.net — A 61-year-old man from Enid, Okla., died Tuesday afternoon in a single-vehicle accident west of Wellington, according to the Kansas Highway Patrol. Carl David Oldridge died at the scene of the accident, which occurred around 4:50 p.m. Oldridge was southbound on K-49, near milepost...
Enid police need help finding missing woman
Enid police need the community's help finding a woman who has been missing for nearly two months.
Vehicle Crashes Into Enid Business On Its Last Day Of Operation
An Enid coffee shop’s last day brought more cleanup than expected. The owners of Da Vinci’s Coffeehouse and Gelateria said they didn’t expect their Willow Road location to go out with such a bang Wednesday. Closing day is never easy, but co-owner Corey Keller is staying positive...
Update: Oklahoma man killed in Kansas crash
A single-vehicle crash in Sumner County killed one person on Tuesday afternoon.
Family of fallen Edmond motorcycle officer sues suspect’s employer for damages
According to the documents, the family and their attorneys allege Coontz Roofing, Inc. should have never let the suspect behind the wheel of one of their commercial vehicles.
KAKE TV
Semi driver killed in rollover crash in Sumner County
CALDWELL, Kan. (KAKE) - A 61-year-old semi driver was killed when his tractor-trailer went of a highway and rolled in south-central Kansas. The accident happened shortly before 5 p.m. Tuesday on K-49 north of Caldwell. The Kansas Highway Patrol says the Kenworth semi was heading south when it went into a ditch, overturned and hit a utility pole.
Deceased Shooter In Logan County Shooting Identified As Wanted Suspect of Embezzlement, Kidnapping
A man who died following an exchange of gunfire at a rural Logan County home was wanted for violating bond for another criminal case in Cleveland County. The Logan County Sheriff’s Office responded to a shooting at a home near West Cooksey Road and North Meridian Avenue around 7:15 a.m. Tuesday. Deputies found Delbert “Trey” Middleton deceased behind home.
News On 6
El Reno Police Arrests Pursuit Suspect, Jailed On Other Complaints
El Reno police caught up with and later arrested a 21-year-old suspect who evaded law enforcement Tuesday night. Authorities said the suspect, identified as Bradley Goodbear, was spotted by an El Reno police officer driving through a neighborhood at a high rate of speed. The officer then attempted to follow...
Oklahoma Starting OT Named in Minor Legal Dispute
A report Wednesday morning said Wanya Morris was involved in a dispute with a Norman apartment complex, but Brent Venables said he "expects" everyone to be available.
1600kush.com
Former Ripley man avoids trial by plea to reduced charge
(Stillwater, Okla.) — A former Ripley man avoided a jury trial this week on a felony child abuse charge by pleading guilty to a prosecution-reduced charge of misdemeanor domestic assault and battery in the presence of a minor, court records show. Carl Herbert Tucker IV, 38, who now lives...
KOCO
Edmond father sets up camera after finding footprints outside daughter's room, catches 'Peeping Tom'
EDMOND, Okla. — Police are asking for the public's help in identifying a "Peeping Tom" caught on camera looking into an Edmond home. Authorities said an Edmond dad set up an outdoor camera after he found footprints in the dirt outside his teen daughter's bedroom window. The camera captured a man walking up to and looking into a window before walking away.
kaynewscow.com
Case against Auterson dismissed; Williams scheduled for plea docket
NEWKIRK — The case against Rocky Lee Auterson, 33, Blackwell, has been dismissed in Kay County District Court. Auterson and Trulin Eugene Williams, 38, Blackwell, were charged with felony counts of conspiracy, second degree arson and false claim of insurance in 2021. (see story) The case against Auterson was...
