EDMOND, Okla. — Police are asking for the public's help in identifying a "Peeping Tom" caught on camera looking into an Edmond home. Authorities said an Edmond dad set up an outdoor camera after he found footprints in the dirt outside his teen daughter's bedroom window. The camera captured a man walking up to and looking into a window before walking away.

EDMOND, OK ・ 18 HOURS AGO