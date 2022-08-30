ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Enid, OK

kaynewscow.com

Emergency water repairs on tap in Ponca City

PONCA CITY — Beginning Thursday, Sept. 1 at approximately 8:30 a.m., portions of Ponca City and rural areas north of Ponca City will not have access to City water. Crews will be performing emergency repairs to the 12” water line running north from the North Water Tower. Work is expected to be completed by 12:30 p.m., barring complications.
PONCA CITY, OK
1600kush.com

Couple accused of child stealing in Stillwater

(Stillwater, Okla.) — A couple from out of state — who consider themselves to be sovereign citizens — have been charged in Payne County District Court with stealing a 6-year-old girl from a foster home in Stillwater and possessing guns illegally. Samantha Siong Ricks, 45 of Mableton,...
STILLWATER, OK
KAKE TV

Semi driver killed in rollover crash in Sumner County

CALDWELL, Kan. (KAKE) - A 61-year-old semi driver was killed when his tractor-trailer went of a highway and rolled in south-central Kansas. The accident happened shortly before 5 p.m. Tuesday on K-49 north of Caldwell. The Kansas Highway Patrol says the Kenworth semi was heading south when it went into a ditch, overturned and hit a utility pole.
SUMNER COUNTY, KS
News 9 KWTV - Oklahoma City

Deceased Shooter In Logan County Shooting Identified As Wanted Suspect of Embezzlement, Kidnapping

A man who died following an exchange of gunfire at a rural Logan County home was wanted for violating bond for another criminal case in Cleveland County. The Logan County Sheriff’s Office responded to a shooting at a home near West Cooksey Road and North Meridian Avenue around 7:15 a.m. Tuesday. Deputies found Delbert “Trey” Middleton deceased behind home.
LOGAN COUNTY, OK
News On 6

El Reno Police Arrests Pursuit Suspect, Jailed On Other Complaints

El Reno police caught up with and later arrested a 21-year-old suspect who evaded law enforcement Tuesday night. Authorities said the suspect, identified as Bradley Goodbear, was spotted by an El Reno police officer driving through a neighborhood at a high rate of speed. The officer then attempted to follow...
EL RENO, OK
1600kush.com

Former Ripley man avoids trial by plea to reduced charge

(Stillwater, Okla.) — A former Ripley man avoided a jury trial this week on a felony child abuse charge by pleading guilty to a prosecution-reduced charge of misdemeanor domestic assault and battery in the presence of a minor, court records show. Carl Herbert Tucker IV, 38, who now lives...
RIPLEY, OK
kaynewscow.com

Case against Auterson dismissed; Williams scheduled for plea docket

NEWKIRK — The case against Rocky Lee Auterson, 33, Blackwell, has been dismissed in Kay County District Court. Auterson and Trulin Eugene Williams, 38, Blackwell, were charged with felony counts of conspiracy, second degree arson and false claim of insurance in 2021. (see story) The case against Auterson was...
BLACKWELL, OK

