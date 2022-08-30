Read full article on original website
Could water crisis solutions cause future problems?
JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Jackson Mayor Chokwe Antar Lumumba held a news conference with Congressman Bennie Thompson and FEMA representatives. Lumumba offered updates on the progress that’s been made at the O.B. Curtis Water Plant overnight and into the morning. He even explained where we could see some issues in the future. “The news has […]
CNBC
'Significant gains' made in fixing Jackson, Mississippi's water crisis
Mississippi's capital city, Jackson, is still suffering from a water crisis. But after days of work on the plant and combined efforts from the city, state and federal governments, 'significant gains' have been made toward returning the city's water service.
Seven water supersites open in Jackson
JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Governor Tate Reeves (R-Miss.), along with Jackson and other state leaders, announced seven water supersites will open on Thursday throughout the capital city to help those impacted by the water crisis. “Getting these water distribution sites up and running quickly was a top priority,” said Reeves. “Local, state, and federal officials […]
WLOX
Jackson’s water plant operators say they’re not being paid overtime, EPA report shows
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - An assessment of Jackson water submitted to the city just weeks before the system collapse in August sheds new light on staffing issues at the city’s two surface water treatment plants. On Monday, equipment failures at the O.B. Curtis Water Treatment Plant essentially cut water...
Vicksburg leaders vote to provide water to Jackson
VICKSBURG, Miss. (WJTV) – The Vicksburg Board of Mayor and Aldermen voted on August 31 to provide the City of Jackson with 15 pallets of bottled water starting Friday, September 2 to aid in the ongoing water crisis. In addition, the Board offered to provide 2 million gallons of water per day, coming from Vicksburg’s […]
WAPT
'We understand your frustration,' Jackson mayor says about water emergency
JACKSON, Miss. — Mayor Chokwe Antar Lumumba and Gov. Tate Reeves came together Thursday for a joint news conference aboutefforts to restore water service to Jackson residents. "I believe that my representation here is a symbol of the unity that is taking place," Lumumba said. "A symbol of the...
WLBT
Lumumba welcomes state help to address water plant challenges; says no untreated water made it to customers
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Jackson Mayor Chowke Antar Lumumba responded Tuesday to the governor’s claims that untreated water had made it into homes and businesses while also addressing the news that the state was stepping in to tackle problems at its main water treatment facility. The mayor said the...
Here’s Some Resources For Jackson, MS Residents In Water Crisis
Jackson, MS is in a state of emergency due to not having any safe water running throughout the city because of flooding.
WLBT
Ridgeland mayor responds to questions over water system that is ‘isolated’ from Jackson’s water
RIDGELAND, Miss. (WLBT) - Ridgeland Mayor Gene McGee issued a statement in response to questions the city has been receiving regarding its water system. McGee did not specify the calls into his office, but his statement clarified the difference between Jackson and Ridgeland’s water systems. “The Ridgeland drinking water...
WLOX
Federal disaster declared for Jackson water crisis: Now what?
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - The Jackson water crisis is catching national attention. And it’s officially a federal disaster. Here’s how we got here. The Jackson Mayor declared a water system emergency Monday night. Tuesday morning the Department of Health issued an emergency order. The Governor declared a state of emergency soon after. And by Tuesday night, the President signed off on the state’s federal disaster declaration request. That means…money to help handle the immediate problems.
WLOX
Officials faced ‘setback’ at Jackson water plant; Miss. National Guard to deploy Thursday
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Gov. Tate Reeves, along with MEMA officials, provided updates Wednesday on the ongoing water crisis in Mississippi’s capital city, affecting its nearly 170,000 residents. According to MEMA, the emergency rental pump from Florida has now been installed at the O.B. Curtis Water Treatment Plant -...
WLOX
‘The tone of the governor’s tweet is totally unnecessary’: Reeves blasts city for erroneous press release
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Gov. Tate Reeves is blasting the city of Jackson for a press release announcing a 1 p.m. joint press conference between the mayor and the governor, one that the governor was apparently not privy to. “Accurate information is important - especially in times of crisis,” Reeves...
Jackson Free Press
Gangs Control Who Eats at Mississippi Jail, Monitor Says
JACKSON, Miss. (AP) — Gangs inside a Mississippi jail often determine whether other inmates receive meals, a court-appointed monitor testified in a federal court hearing. Elizabeth Simpson testified Tuesday that staffing shortages are so severe at Hinds County's Raymond Detention Center that gangs and “inmate committees” control certain aspects of life, including whether some inmates get to eat, WLBT-TV reported.
Mississippi Officials Gave Millions In Welfare Money To Rich Folks But Ignored Looming Jackson Water Crisis
NFL legend Brett Farve was paid $1.1 million in federal welfare funds by Mississippi officials. Meanwhile, the lingering environmental justice crisis in the capital city of Jackson has gone unattended to for decades. The post Mississippi Officials Gave Millions In Welfare Money To Rich Folks But Ignored Looming Jackson Water Crisis appeared first on NewsOne.
WLBT
Lumumba and governor united in dealing with water crisis; mayor says the two are not having ‘dueling press conferences’
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Jackson Mayor Chokwe Antar Lumumba says he and Gov. Tate Reeves are unified in their effort to restore water to the tens of thousands of customers impacted by the city’s latest water crisis, despite not appearing with him at press conferences on Monday and Tuesday.
Here’s What We Know About Jackson, Mississippi’s Water Plant Crisis
O.B. Curtis is the largest water treatment plant in the city. During a press conference Monday night, Gov. Tate Reeves cautioned that the plant would be temporarily shut down until officials could figure out the cause of the malfunction. The post Here’s What We Know About Jackson, Mississippi’s Water Plant Crisis appeared first on NewsOne.
WLOX
Coast cities accepting bottled water donations for Jackson residents
SOUTH MISSISSIPPI (WLOX) - Gulf Coast residents are being asked to pitch to help our neighbors to the north in the ongoing Jackson water crisis. A state of emergency has been declared in the capital as the city experiences low water pressure as well as unsafe levels of contaminants in the drinking water.
WLBT
Homeowner’s yard signs change as water crisis escalates
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - One Jackson resident is sending a message to city leaders that give his neighbors a laugh and something to think about. We first introduced you to the Riverview Drive homeowner last week. The citywide water emergency caused the frustrated taxpayer to create a new sign of...
Feds flagged dire Jackson water problems a month before the system failed
One month before the city of Jackson water system began failing, a U.S. Environmental Protection Agency assessment team flagged numerous system problems in a July 2022 report. The report, obtained by Mississippi Today, documents a litany of problems contributing to the capital city’s long-running and ongoing water crisis, which threatens the health and livelihoods of […]
Mississippi business owner admits to role in dumping industrial waste into city sewer
A Mississippi business owner admitted Wednesday in federal court to dumping industrial waste into a city’s sewer system. The co-owner of Gold Coast Commodities, Inc., who serves as vice president of the Brandon-based fat and oil recycling business, pled guilty today for his part in illegally discharging industrial waste into the Jackson Sewer System, announced U.S. Attorney Darren J. LaMarca and Special Agent in Charge Charles Carfagno with the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency, Criminal Investigation Division’s Southeast Area Branch.
