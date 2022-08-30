ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jackson, MS

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WJTV 12

Could water crisis solutions cause future problems?

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Jackson Mayor Chokwe Antar Lumumba held a news conference with Congressman Bennie Thompson and FEMA representatives. Lumumba offered updates on the progress that’s been made at the O.B. Curtis Water Plant overnight and into the morning. He even explained where we could see some issues in the future. “The news has […]
JACKSON, MS
WJTV 12

Seven water supersites open in Jackson

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Governor Tate Reeves (R-Miss.), along with Jackson and other state leaders, announced seven water supersites will open on Thursday throughout the capital city to help those impacted by the water crisis. “Getting these water distribution sites up and running quickly was a top priority,” said Reeves. “Local, state, and federal officials […]
JACKSON, MS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Jackson, MS
Local
Mississippi Government
Jackson, MS
Government
WJTV 12

Vicksburg leaders vote to provide water to Jackson

VICKSBURG, Miss. (WJTV) – The Vicksburg Board of Mayor and Aldermen voted on August 31 to provide the City of Jackson with 15 pallets of bottled water starting Friday, September 2 to aid in the ongoing water crisis. In addition, the Board offered to provide 2 million gallons of water per day, coming from Vicksburg’s […]
VICKSBURG, MS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Tate Reeves
WLOX

Federal disaster declared for Jackson water crisis: Now what?

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - The Jackson water crisis is catching national attention. And it’s officially a federal disaster. Here’s how we got here. The Jackson Mayor declared a water system emergency Monday night. Tuesday morning the Department of Health issued an emergency order. The Governor declared a state of emergency soon after. And by Tuesday night, the President signed off on the state’s federal disaster declaration request. That means…money to help handle the immediate problems.
JACKSON, MS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Water Service#Water Pumps#Water Systems#Raw Water#Water Treatment#Msdh#Giardia
Jackson Free Press

Gangs Control Who Eats at Mississippi Jail, Monitor Says

JACKSON, Miss. (AP) — Gangs inside a Mississippi jail often determine whether other inmates receive meals, a court-appointed monitor testified in a federal court hearing. Elizabeth Simpson testified Tuesday that staffing shortages are so severe at Hinds County's Raymond Detention Center that gangs and “inmate committees” control certain aspects of life, including whether some inmates get to eat, WLBT-TV reported.
HINDS COUNTY, MS
Power 107.5/106.3

Mississippi Officials Gave Millions In Welfare Money To Rich Folks But Ignored Looming Jackson Water Crisis

NFL legend Brett Farve was paid $1.1 million in federal welfare funds by Mississippi officials. Meanwhile, the lingering environmental justice crisis in the capital city of Jackson has gone unattended to for decades. The post Mississippi Officials Gave Millions In Welfare Money To Rich Folks But Ignored Looming Jackson Water Crisis appeared first on NewsOne.
JACKSON, MS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Water System
NewsBreak
Department of Health
WLOX

Coast cities accepting bottled water donations for Jackson residents

SOUTH MISSISSIPPI (WLOX) - Gulf Coast residents are being asked to pitch to help our neighbors to the north in the ongoing Jackson water crisis. A state of emergency has been declared in the capital as the city experiences low water pressure as well as unsafe levels of contaminants in the drinking water.
JACKSON, MS
WLBT

Homeowner’s yard signs change as water crisis escalates

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - One Jackson resident is sending a message to city leaders that give his neighbors a laugh and something to think about. We first introduced you to the Riverview Drive homeowner last week. The citywide water emergency caused the frustrated taxpayer to create a new sign of...
JACKSON, MS
WJTV 12

Feds flagged dire Jackson water problems a month before the system failed

One month before the city of Jackson water system began failing, a U.S. Environmental Protection Agency assessment team flagged numerous system problems in a July 2022 report. The report, obtained by Mississippi Today, documents a litany of problems contributing to the capital city’s long-running and ongoing water crisis, which threatens the health and livelihoods of […]
JACKSON, MS
Magnolia State Live

Mississippi business owner admits to role in dumping industrial waste into city sewer

A Mississippi business owner admitted Wednesday in federal court to dumping industrial waste into a city’s sewer system. The co-owner of Gold Coast Commodities, Inc., who serves as vice president of the Brandon-based fat and oil recycling business, pled guilty today for his part in illegally discharging industrial waste into the Jackson Sewer System, announced U.S. Attorney Darren J. LaMarca and Special Agent in Charge Charles Carfagno with the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency, Criminal Investigation Division’s Southeast Area Branch.
JACKSON, MS

Comments / 0

Community Policy