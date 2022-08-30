ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Toledo, OH

Case continued for Olympic boxer charged with resisting arrest

By By Alexa Scherzinger / The Blade
 4 days ago

One week after Oshae Jones demanded an apology from the Toledo Police Department for an arrest she claimed was unlawful, the city continued to press its case against the Olympic boxer in court.

In a pretrial hearing Tuesday morning before Toledo Municipal Court Judge Michelle Wagner, the prosecution requested a continuance of the case to give them more time to review evidence. Ms. Jones’ defense attorney, Sean Walton, requested a 30-day extension, and the new pretrial was set for 9 a.m. Sept. 27.

The prosecution also noted that both the city and the defense had additional video footage of the arrest to review before coming to a conclusion on how to proceed. Ms. Jones was arrested in the early morning hours of July 31 on charges of resisting arrest, obstructing official business, and failure to disperse, all misdemeanors to which she has pleaded not guilty.

She was released from jail just six hours after being arrested, and has remained out on a bond of her own recognizance since.

After the arrest, the Toledo Police Department opened an internal affairs investigation, but would not release the arrest report or details about the investigation per the terms of a collective bargaining agreement. Body camera footage was released weeks later, and Ms. Jones and her legal representation also released a video statement about what happened.

According to Toledo Municipal Court affidavits, police were in the middle of dispersing a group of people “participating in disorderly conduct” when they arrested Ms. Jones. They did not include a location or details of the conduct in the reports, but the arresting officer was listed as Savannah Kill.

“I just wanna know why... why isn’t the lady at least suspended pending investigation?” said Demetria Blackshear, Ms. Jones’ mother, who was leading a protest outside the courthouse before the hearing. “Why hasn’t any action been taken yet?”

Ms. Blackshear was one of dozens of protesters who gathered before, during, and after the hearing to show their support for Ms. Jones. They carried signs, some reading “Justice for Oshae Jones,” “Who’s going to police the police?” and “Sad to see use of force just because you can,” among other slogans.

The crowd began chanting, switching between shouts of “Do what’s right,” “No justice, no peace,” and “Oshae.” Several protesters livestreamed the event on their phones.

Ms. Jones wore her bronze Olympic medal around her neck as she stood before the judge — a medal she won for boxing in the Tokyo Olympics in 2021. Toledo Mayor Wade Kapszukiewicz honored her with a parade and a key to the city that same year.

She didn’t say a word for the entire hearing.

Some of Ms. Jones’ supporters came inside the court building to observe her pretrial — too many to fit in the small municipal courtroom. Many had to wait outside, some wearing t-shirts with Ms. Jones’ photo that read “Mud Made Olympics.”

“Miss Jones shouldn’t be here,” Mr. Walton said after the hearing concluded. “The officers were clearly the ones who violated the law, they’re the ones who should be charged, not her.”

Mr. Walton said that he was looking forward to a swift resolution of the case, and that he was pursuing dismissal of all charges. The case had already damaged Ms. Jones’ reputation enough, he said.

“She was assaulted. She was not causing any kind of disturbance, she was not obstructing official business, she was not resisting arrest,” he said. “She was assaulted, and they charged her to try to cover up that assault.”

