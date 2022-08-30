Read full article on original website
Renaissance Hotel & Convention Center Hosts Senior Living Expo
Some seniors and their families now know more about services they may need thanks to a Senior Living Expo that took place at Renaissance Hotel and Convention Center in Tulsa. The event featured vendors and seminars about how to prepare for retirement and beyond, including applying for Medicare, writing a will, and getting living arrangements ready.
Oklahoma Veteran Alliance To Host 3rd Annual Benefit Dinner
A service organization that helps Oklahoma veterans is getting ready for its benefit dinner in just a couple of weeks. The mission of the Oklahoma Veteran Alliance is to reduce veteran suicide and provide resources for our veterans. Jeromee Scot from Community Service Council joined the News On 6 team...
Tulsa's Expo Square Hosts Punk Rock Flea Market
Those who enjoy punk rock and flea market shopping had a chance to combine the two at Tulsa's Expo Square over the weekend. The Tulsa Punk Rock Flea Market supports alternative small businesses, vendors, artists and musicians. A few of the alternative genres included metal, goth, and ska. Vendors had...
Lemon-Aid Project Launches Labor Day Weekend To Benefit Lindsey House
The Lemon-Aid Project kicked off its Labor Day celebration at Mother Road Market where families picked up lemonade kits to raise money for Lindsey House. Lindsey House is an organization that board helps single mothers overcome difficult situations. "We give them life skills, financial coaching; basically, kind of help them...
Free Boat Rentals Resume At Peggy's Pond In Gathering Place
After being shut down for about a month, Peggy's Pond at Gathering Place is back open offering a unique summer activity: free kayak and pedal board rentals. However, in August, the kayaks and pedal boards were put on the shelf. Andrea Leitch, Gathering Place vice president of marketing and communications,...
Thousands Come To Tahlequah For 70th Annual Cherokee National Holiday
Thousands of people are in Tahlequah this weekend to celebrate the Cherokee National Holiday. This year is the 70th holiday, which commemorates the signing of the 1839 Cherokee Nation Constitution. People told News On 6 that they were excited to see their neighbors and support their culture. "The Cherokee Nation...
16-Year-Old Reunites With First Responder That Helped Family Deliver Her
Sixteen years ago, Myle Anderson was born, and it's a story like something seen in a movie. When Myle's mother, Channa, went into labor, her family raced to the hospital. They had to stop at an E-Z Mart parking lot in Glenpool. First responders showed up at the scene and...
Broken Arrow Crochet Group Makes 100 Winter Hats For People In Need
A crocheting group made 100 winter hats for the Broken Arrow Police Department to give to people in need. The group at the Broken Arrow Senior Activity Center put in more than 400 hours of work in two months. The hats will be in Broken Arrow police vehicles and will...
Tulsa Gets $38 Million Grant As Part Of President Biden's Build Back Better Plan
More than $38 million are headed to the Tulsa Metro as part of President Biden's Build Back Better Plan. The grant will focus on building a corridor that is the latest in technology and advanced mobility. Mayor G.T. Bynum says this is a historic day for Tulsa and should bring in more than $3 billion to the city.
Wagoner Community Hospital Hosts Candlelight Vigil To Remember Overdose Victims
The Wagoner Community Hospital held a candlelight vigil on Thursday night to remember victims who've died from drug overdoses. The event was part of the city's "Overdose Awareness Week." Organizers say the goal this week was to educate the community on substance abuse and behavioral health disorders while addressing stigma,...
Tulsa City Council Proposal To Limit Homeless From Certain Places Put On Hold
Proposed ordinances to limit the homeless from blocking sidewalks and the entrances to businesses in Tulsa are on hold as city councilors and nonprofits figure out a way to move forward. In May, the Mayor asked to change city ordinances about people obstructing places like sidewalks. The council decided this...
Broken Arrow Students Hold Parade For 8th Grader's Return Home From Cancer Treatment
A Broken Arrow school is celebrating the homecoming for an 8th grader who just got out of Saint Jude Hospital after a long fight with brain cancer. Oliver Middle Schoolers weren't going to let a little sprinkle rain on their parade for Jude Howpe, who's finally back home after months of cancer treatment.
Broken Arrow Nature Center Cleaning Up After Being Targeted By Vandals
A nature center in Broken Arrow is cleaning up after vandals targeted their trials. Staff at the Ray Harral Nature Center were walking the trails to assess storm damage from earlier in the week when they realized that guard rail posts that were designed to keep visitors from off-trail exploration and stop erosion had been removed.
Robotic Mowers Cut Grass On University Of Tulsa Campus
Robots are now roaming the University of Tulsa's campus this semester and many people are stopping and staring on their way to class. TU's new robotic mowers are doing more than just cutting grass, they're also stealing hearts. The four new robotic mowers munch on campus grass giving it a...
Tulsa Police Investigate After Man Fatally Shoots Alleged Burglar
An investigation is underway in Tulsa on Sunday morning after a man shot and killed an alleged burglar, according to Tulsa police. Police say officers first responded to the call at the Brandy Chase Condominiums, near East 68th Street and South Peoria Avenue, at around 1:43 a.m. on Sunday morning.
Nearly $4M Jail Expansion Project Nearing Completion In Rogers County
Rogers County is getting closer to completing a nearly $4 million jail expansion project. The project started last year, but was pushed back due to COVID-19 and shipping delays. The expansion will take the jail's capacity from 250 inmates to 325, which will help keep the jail from overcrowding and...
Kellyville 12-Year-Old Set To Begin 4th Football Season As The Only Girl On Her Team
A 12-year-old in Kellyville is breaking barriers as the only girl on her middle-school football team. Lilly Chapa wears the number four and plays Center and Defensive Back for the Kellyville 5th and 6th-grade team. She was a cheerleader, but three years ago, she decided to try her luck on the football field.
Watch: Rocklahoma Kicks Off In Pryor
Thousands of people from around the country are in Pryor this Labor Day weekend for Rocklahoma. Organizers expect 20,000 people to roll into the festival each day ready to rock out to 51 bands. Fields covered in tents and RVS, three large stages, and hours of live music are the...
Woman Killed In Hit-&-Run Crash In Tulsa
Police are investigating after a woman was killed in a hit-and-run crash in Tulsa early Saturday morning. According to Tulsa Police, officers were called to the scene near North 97th East Avenue and Highway 412 at around 5:14 and found a victim who had been hit and killed. Police say the person responsible for the crash left the scene.
Police Arrest 2 In Connection To Shooting Death Of 18-Year-Old Near Downtown Tulsa Landmark
--- Tulsa Police said an 18-year-old woman died Sunday morning after being shot during a fight near the "Center of the Universe." TPD identified the victim as Serenity McAdoo on Monday. Officers said someone called police just before 3 a.m. about hearing gunshots and seeing kids running. Tulsa investigators said...
