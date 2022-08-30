ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tulsa, OK

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
news9.com

Renaissance Hotel & Convention Center Hosts Senior Living Expo

Some seniors and their families now know more about services they may need thanks to a Senior Living Expo that took place at Renaissance Hotel and Convention Center in Tulsa. The event featured vendors and seminars about how to prepare for retirement and beyond, including applying for Medicare, writing a will, and getting living arrangements ready.
TULSA, OK
news9.com

Oklahoma Veteran Alliance To Host 3rd Annual Benefit Dinner

A service organization that helps Oklahoma veterans is getting ready for its benefit dinner in just a couple of weeks. The mission of the Oklahoma Veteran Alliance is to reduce veteran suicide and provide resources for our veterans. Jeromee Scot from Community Service Council joined the News On 6 team...
BROKEN ARROW, OK
news9.com

Tulsa's Expo Square Hosts Punk Rock Flea Market

Those who enjoy punk rock and flea market shopping had a chance to combine the two at Tulsa's Expo Square over the weekend. The Tulsa Punk Rock Flea Market supports alternative small businesses, vendors, artists and musicians. A few of the alternative genres included metal, goth, and ska. Vendors had...
TULSA, OK
news9.com

Lemon-Aid Project Launches Labor Day Weekend To Benefit Lindsey House

The Lemon-Aid Project kicked off its Labor Day celebration at Mother Road Market where families picked up lemonade kits to raise money for Lindsey House. Lindsey House is an organization that board helps single mothers overcome difficult situations. "We give them life skills, financial coaching; basically, kind of help them...
TULSA, OK
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Tulsa, OK
Society
Tulsa, OK
Lifestyle
City
Tulsa, OK
Local
Oklahoma Lifestyle
Local
Oklahoma Society
news9.com

Free Boat Rentals Resume At Peggy's Pond In Gathering Place

After being shut down for about a month, Peggy's Pond at Gathering Place is back open offering a unique summer activity: free kayak and pedal board rentals. However, in August, the kayaks and pedal boards were put on the shelf. Andrea Leitch, Gathering Place vice president of marketing and communications,...
TULSA, OK
news9.com

Thousands Come To Tahlequah For 70th Annual Cherokee National Holiday

Thousands of people are in Tahlequah this weekend to celebrate the Cherokee National Holiday. This year is the 70th holiday, which commemorates the signing of the 1839 Cherokee Nation Constitution. People told News On 6 that they were excited to see their neighbors and support their culture. "The Cherokee Nation...
TAHLEQUAH, OK
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Kick Off#Local Life#Localevent#Festival#The Lindsey House#Lemon Aid 2022
news9.com

Wagoner Community Hospital Hosts Candlelight Vigil To Remember Overdose Victims

The Wagoner Community Hospital held a candlelight vigil on Thursday night to remember victims who've died from drug overdoses. The event was part of the city's "Overdose Awareness Week." Organizers say the goal this week was to educate the community on substance abuse and behavioral health disorders while addressing stigma,...
WAGONER, OK
news9.com

Tulsa City Council Proposal To Limit Homeless From Certain Places Put On Hold

Proposed ordinances to limit the homeless from blocking sidewalks and the entrances to businesses in Tulsa are on hold as city councilors and nonprofits figure out a way to move forward. In May, the Mayor asked to change city ordinances about people obstructing places like sidewalks. The council decided this...
TULSA, OK
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Advocacy
NewsBreak
Society
news9.com

Broken Arrow Nature Center Cleaning Up After Being Targeted By Vandals

A nature center in Broken Arrow is cleaning up after vandals targeted their trials. Staff at the Ray Harral Nature Center were walking the trails to assess storm damage from earlier in the week when they realized that guard rail posts that were designed to keep visitors from off-trail exploration and stop erosion had been removed.
BROKEN ARROW, OK
news9.com

Robotic Mowers Cut Grass On University Of Tulsa Campus

Robots are now roaming the University of Tulsa's campus this semester and many people are stopping and staring on their way to class. TU's new robotic mowers are doing more than just cutting grass, they're also stealing hearts. The four new robotic mowers munch on campus grass giving it a...
TULSA, OK
news9.com

Tulsa Police Investigate After Man Fatally Shoots Alleged Burglar

An investigation is underway in Tulsa on Sunday morning after a man shot and killed an alleged burglar, according to Tulsa police. Police say officers first responded to the call at the Brandy Chase Condominiums, near East 68th Street and South Peoria Avenue, at around 1:43 a.m. on Sunday morning.
TULSA, OK
news9.com

Watch: Rocklahoma Kicks Off In Pryor

Thousands of people from around the country are in Pryor this Labor Day weekend for Rocklahoma. Organizers expect 20,000 people to roll into the festival each day ready to rock out to 51 bands. Fields covered in tents and RVS, three large stages, and hours of live music are the...
PRYOR, OK
news9.com

Woman Killed In Hit-&-Run Crash In Tulsa

Police are investigating after a woman was killed in a hit-and-run crash in Tulsa early Saturday morning. According to Tulsa Police, officers were called to the scene near North 97th East Avenue and Highway 412 at around 5:14 and found a victim who had been hit and killed. Police say the person responsible for the crash left the scene.
TULSA, OK

Comments / 0

Community Policy