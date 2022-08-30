Read full article on original website
Is Lubbock Only Appealing to Alcoholics?
There's always a discussion in Lubbock about whether or not it's a boring place to live. Some people hold strong with their opinion that there's nothing to do, while others have found the fun things to do around the Hub City that make it a great place to live. The...
How to Have the Best Time at Lubbock’s First Friday Art Trail
One of the best things Lubbock has to offer is First Friday Art Trail (FFAT). FFAT happens every first Friday of the month, rain or shine. Here's some advice from my friends and I, all artists and/or regular attendees of the trail. The Basics. "The Art Trail is officially open...
55 Places in Lubbock to Get Free Stuff On Your Birthday
Having a birthday is always a great thing, but did you know there are a lot of places that can make it even better? Here's a list of all the places you can go in Lubbock to get free stuff on your birthday. Save this for later if your birthday is a ways off, or pass it along to a friend who's about to celebrate their birthday.
Lubbock’s Godbold Cultural Center May Be Demolished for Housing Soon
Lubbock's Godbold Cultural Center (2601 19th Street) could be demolished soon to make way for huge new structures. According to EverythingLubbock, "if the proposal follows through, several structures in the 2600 block of 19th Street would be demolished. Those include the historic Godbold Cultural Center which ties in with the popular J-Café and the Lutheran Student Center."
Lubbock’s King Street Pub Is Closing Permanently After Friday
Lubbock's King Street Pub (8004 Indiana B18) will not be renewing their lease, as per King Street Pub's Facebook page. Their last day of operation in Friday, September 2nd. It is with a heavy heart that David and I announce we are not renewing our lease for King Street Pub.
Get Your Grandmas Ready to Compete in the South Plains Fair This Fall
The South Plains Fair is just a few weeks away, and that means it's time to get your granny, abuelita or whichever older woman you have in your life ready to compete. This doesn't mean you'll be parading her around a ring and making sure she's best in show, but instead to show off those delectable foods she's known for.
Something Frightening Happened to My Mom at Higginbotham Park in the 90s
I grew up in the Rush district in a house across the street from Frank Higginbotham Park. It was a great place to be a kid. We could walk out of the front door and be at the park in a matter of seconds. Nearly every time another child from the neighborhood came over to play, we would head straight over there. We'd sell lemonade to runners, catch frogs, go fishing, and swing on the swings for hours.
You Can Now Buy the ‘Special Sauce’ From The 50 Yard Line Blueberry Muffins
If you've lived in Lubbock for a while, you probably know what the 50 Yard Line Steakhouse is. I first found out about this place from my mom. When she lived in Lubbock, she loved going there. The first thing she told me was that I needed to go for the blueberry muffins. So when they came to move me into college in 2013, that was our first stop on the list.
This Cozy Lubbock House Feels Like You’re Living in a Bed and Breakfast
I tend to show you a lot of large homes that are out of most people's budgets, but interesting to look at. So, how about a much more affordable house that is just as nice to take a look into?. This Lubbock house is currently for sale and gives me...
Texas Tech’s First Practice Baby Recently Died at 86 Years Old
In the early 1900s, it was common for college home economics programs to have practice homes where women learned how to cook, clean, run a household, and more. This was mostly done as a way to prepare young women to become good wives. From 1919 to 1969, many colleges across...
Please Help Find the Vandals Behind Tree Hacking at Lubbock’s McCullough Park
Trees take a long time to grow and become big. The City of Lubbock's McCullough Park was starting to get some good ones. These trees were planted and taken care of by employees and volunteers. So when the Lubbock Parks and Recreation posted the sad news that someone came and...
TODAY ONLY: Circle K Offering 40 Cents Off Per Gallon of Gas
Who doesn't love cheaper gas? If you do, today is your day to fill up much cheaper for three hours only. Circle K is stepping up to give everyone cheap gas across the country and right here in Lubbock on September 1st, 2022 only from 4 to 7 p.m. All you have to do is go to any Circle K branded gas location and fill up.
Is Lubbock the Ugliest City in Texas?
Who came up with the idea of red buildings with red bricks by red dirt?. Spoiler alert: Lubbock is NOT the ugliest city in Texas, and not by far. Just offhand, Lubbock is to Shallowater what Miss Texas is to Harambe the Gorilla. Shallowater looks like someone stepped in something in Lubbock then wiped it off on some land.
Just a Humble Plea to Pretty Please Bring Culver’s to Lubbock
If you've never had frozen custard or a big tasty burger from Culver's, then you're totally missing out. There are 14 locations in Texas, but for some reason we don't have one in Lubbock. It's not because of our population, either. We have more than enough people to keep that restaurant in business.
What’s the Deepest Lake in Texas and How Deep Is It?
Texas is home to over 7,000 different lakes, most of which are found in the central and eastern parts of the state. Only a tiny percentage of them are naturally-occurring, and it's no secret to most of us that playa lakes are the most common type here in Lubbock. The...
23 People Arrested in Lubbock August 31st, One With a $350,000 Bond
Wednesday in Lubbock can usually mean things get weird, but this time it was wet. For those of you who packed your pool floaties and safely made it to and from work, congrats. I personally prefer to ride boulders like the pioneers once did but enough with the SpongeBob references, even though it did feel like most of the Lubbock area was under water.
Got Wi-Fi? Here Are the 19 Best Places in Lubbock to Get Some Work Done
Sometimes you just need a change of scenery when you're doing something online. Whether you need to get something done for work or school, here are some places you need to check out around Lubbock, Texas. Here Are the 19 Best Places in Lubbock That Offer Wi-Fi Whether you want...
Flooding On Lubbock’s 50th Street In Pictures
I looked down from watching TV on Sunday afternoon and I couldn't believe the message I got on my phone. I live at the North Loop and the Interstate. We heard a lot of thunder and then had light rain for 5-10 minutes. This is kind of why I was unconcerned about the weather. We all tend to think that whatever weather we're getting at our house is what everyone else is getting.
24 People Arrested in Lubbock on August 30th
Crime doesn't pay, or does it? It really doesn't unless you're the one receiving the bonds that all these people use to bail out of jail. Then you're surely in heaven...or a bank vault. From the looks of the Lubbock jail roster for August 30th, it seems that none of...
33 Arrestees Spend Their Thursday in the Lubbock County Detention Center
The rain subsided yesterday, and a Thursday night in Lubbock that can only mean one thing: college night. That means all of Lubbock's college students were out at the Depot District and either came to class this morning with poorly scrubbed X's on their hands or a wristband that they struggled to get off in their sleep. For my LCU family, I know all of you were out at a late-night Bible study and helping the community, you were not spending any time in the Depot District. (*Insert angel singing here*)
