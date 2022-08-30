Read full article on original website
1 Growth Stock To Buy and Hold in a Market Downturn
The broader market indexes have already seen meaningful declines in 2022. The pandemic led to supply chain shortages and widespread inflation. As a result, central banks have begun raising interest rates to slow economic activity and tame inflation. Typically, rising interest rates lead to stock price declines, and this time has been no different.
Why Ingevity Corporation (NYSE:NGVT) Looks Like A Quality Company
While some investors are already well versed in financial metrics (hat tip), this article is for those who would like to learn about Return On Equity (ROE) and why it is important. To keep the lesson grounded in practicality, we'll use ROE to better understand Ingevity Corporation (NYSE:NGVT). Return on...
If EPS Growth Is Important To You, DT Midstream (NYSE:DTM) Presents An Opportunity
Investors are often guided by the idea of discovering 'the next big thing', even if that means buying 'story stocks' without any revenue, let alone profit. But as Peter Lynch said in One Up On Wall Street, 'Long shots almost never pay off.' A loss-making company is yet to prove itself with profit, and eventually the inflow of external capital may dry up.
3 Top Dividend Stocks to Buy in September
2022 has been a challenging year for investors. Market fluctuations, economic uncertainty, and high inflation have made it increasingly challenging to earn returns. But the year isn't over yet. With fall quickly approaching, September is an ideal time to invest in dividend stocks that can provide some stability and offset...
Why Veeva Systems Stock Stumbled This Week
Earlier this week, Veeva Systems (NYSE: VEEV) notched beats on both the top and bottom lines in its second quarter. Hooray!. But investors weren't breaking out the party favors and Champagne, as the company's guidance wasn't inspiring, and a clutch of analysts cut their price targets largely based on those fundamentals. According to data compiled by S&P Global Market Intelligence, Veeva's stock suffered a nearly 18% decline over this week.
2 Software Stocks Bucking the Market's Drop Friday
Early Friday, it seemed as though Wall Street had gotten exactly what it wanted, with an employment report that signaled solid job growth without signs of an overheating economy. Yet even though the Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJINDICES: ^DJI), S&P 500 (SNPINDEX: ^GSPC), and Nasdaq Composite (NASDAQINDEX: ^IXIC) all headed higher in the morning, they lost ground near the close, and all finished the day lower by more than 1%.
Institutional owners may take dramatic actions as STAG Industrial, Inc.'s (NYSE:STAG) recent 5.4% drop adds to one-year losses
To get a sense of who is truly in control of STAG Industrial, Inc. (NYSE:STAG), it is important to understand the ownership structure of the business. The group holding the most number of shares in the company, around 86% to be precise, is institutions. That is, the group stands to benefit the most if the stock rises (or lose the most if there is a downturn).
Here's the Next Stock I'm Going to Buy
A small-cap stock called Evolv Technologies Holdings (NASDAQ: EVLV) has vaulted to the top of my watch list. This is a company in the security industry, but unlike companies like Okta or Zscaler, it's not interested in providing security for data. It's focused on security for human beings in the real world.
3 of the Best Stock-Split Stocks to Buy Now and Hold Forever
A company that conducts a stock split typically does so to reduce its high share price so it's more attractive to smaller investors. Therefore, what do most stock-splitters have in common? They've created so much value over the long term that their share prices have soared into the hundreds or even thousands of dollars.
2 Top Biotech Stocks to Buy Right Now
The biotech sector has brought its share of big gains to investors' portfolios, from coronavirus success stories such as Moderna to long-established names like Biogen. Moderna, the maker of a top-selling coronavirus vaccine, has climbed more than 600% over the past two and a half years. Biogen has advanced 11,000% since its trading debut.
Linde (LIN) Stock Moves -0.51%: What You Should Know
In the latest trading session, Linde (LIN) closed at $277.71, marking a -0.51% move from the previous day. This move was narrower than the S&P 500's daily loss of 1.07%. Elsewhere, the Dow lost 1.07%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 0.06%. Prior to today's trading, shares of the gas supplier...
Range Resources (RRC) Gains As Market Dips: What You Should Know
Range Resources (RRC) closed at $32.17 in the latest trading session, marking a +0.66% move from the prior day. This change outpaced the S&P 500's 1.07% loss on the day. Meanwhile, the Dow lost 1.07%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, lost 0.07%. Heading into today, shares of the independent...
Newmont Corporation (NEM) Gains As Market Dips: What You Should Know
Newmont Corporation (NEM) closed at $41.67 in the latest trading session, marking a +1.86% move from the prior day. This move outpaced the S&P 500's daily loss of 1.07%. Elsewhere, the Dow lost 1.07%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 0.07%. Prior to today's trading, shares of the gold and copper...
These 3 Stocks Are the Future of Biotechnology
The biotech industry is heavily regulated by the federal government and its science watchdog, the Food and Drug Administration (FDA). As a consequence, biotech investors often evaluate a possible investment by looking at the company's pipeline of future assets. Research and development is a key factor in this sector. So...
T. Rowe Price (TROW) Stock Moves -0.55%: What You Should Know
T. Rowe Price (TROW) closed the most recent trading day at $118.34, moving -0.55% from the previous trading session. This move was narrower than the S&P 500's daily loss of 1.07%. Elsewhere, the Dow lost 1.07%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 0.06%. Heading into today, shares of the financial services...
Teck Resources Ltd (TECK) Gains As Market Dips: What You Should Know
Teck Resources Ltd (TECK) closed the most recent trading day at $32.75, moving +1.8% from the previous trading session. The stock outpaced the S&P 500's daily loss of 1.07%. Meanwhile, the Dow lost 1.07%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, lost 0.07%. Coming into today, shares of the company had...
TFI International Inc. (TFII) Stock Moves -0.04%: What You Should Know
TFI International Inc. (TFII) closed at $103.31 in the latest trading session, marking a -0.04% move from the prior day. This move was narrower than the S&P 500's daily loss of 1.07%. Meanwhile, the Dow lost 1.07%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, lost 0.03%. Heading into today, shares of...
Validea's Top Five Technology Stocks Based On David Dreman - 9/4/2022
The following are the top rated Technology stocks according to Validea's Contrarian Investor model based on the published strategy of David Dreman. This contrarian strategy finds the most unpopular mid- and large-cap stocks in the market and looks for improving fundamentals. UNITED MICROELECTRONICS CORP (ADR) (UMC) is a large-cap value...
Caterpillar (CAT) Stock Moves -0.88%: What You Should Know
Caterpillar (CAT) closed the most recent trading day at $180.83, moving -0.88% from the previous trading session. This change was narrower than the S&P 500's daily loss of 1.07%. Meanwhile, the Dow lost 1.07%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, lost 0.07%. Heading into today, shares of the construction equipment...
TotalEnergies SE Sponsored ADR (TTE) Gains As Market Dips: What You Should Know
TotalEnergies SE Sponsored ADR (TTE) closed the most recent trading day at $50.84, moving +1.9% from the previous trading session. This move outpaced the S&P 500's daily loss of 1.07%. Meanwhile, the Dow lost 1.07%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, lost 0.07%. Prior to today's trading, shares of the...
