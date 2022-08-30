Read full article on original website
How to use the EXP function in Microsoft Excel
Functions in Microsoft Excel are very important to users; it helps users perform calculations from basic to advance. Persons across the globe use Excel in Accounting, Engineering, and Marketing for the things it can do. Microsoft Excel also helps users to store information and create advanced charts. In this tutorial, we will explain how to use the EXP function in Microsoft Excel, a function that returns e raised to the power of a number.
How to use Shifts in Microsoft Teams?
Microsoft has brought several organization apps so far. These apps mainly aim at productivity and team building. One such app was StaffHub, which helped managers and companies manage the shifts of their employees. However, StaffHub was discontinued by Microsoft. In place of StaffHub, Microsoft introduced a new feature called Shifts in Microsoft Teams – an extremely efficient and productivity-boosting feature.
Microsoft Planner notifications not working [Fixed]
Microsoft Planner is an efficient tool by Microsoft that lets you organize teamwork with intuitive, collaborative, visual task management. Planner sends email and pushes notifications for a variety of reasons; for example, task reminder, due date reminder, assignment of a new task, and so on. It is possible to direct these notifications to Outlook and Microsoft Teams so that you can collaborate with your teams. However, Microsoft Planner notifications are not working for some. Read further to know how to resolve this issue, if you are also facing the same.
Graphics hardware not officially supported for 3D Photoshop error
Photoshop is feature-rich professional photo manipulation and editing software. There are many similar programs that are developed as copies or alternatives of Photoshop, but none of them comes closer to it in any way. Be it UI, be it the features, tools, or the quality of image manipulation, it is far beyond reach. We can even create 3D images in Photoshop using the 3D menu. Some users are seeing Graphics hardware not officially supported for 3D error on Adobe Photoshop while trying to use 3D features. In this guide, we have solutions to fix it.
10 Text functions in Excel with examples
Excel is all about working with numbers. However, if your data consists of too much text, you don’t have to worry at all. Excel provides several functions that make it easier to manipulate text strings. These functions let you easily find a string, count the characters in a string, remove extra spaces from a string, join two or more strings, and perform other similar tasks on the textual data.
How to delete FaceIt anti cheat from Windows PC
FaceIt is a gaming platform where gamers can play several online multiplayer PvP games. Nowadays, cheating in games has become common as most games can be taken advantage of using some third-party tools. FaceIt anti-cheat has been very helpful in disallowing gamers on FaceIt from using cheats while playing games on the platform.
How to move, reorder or rearrange pages in Word
In this post, we will show you how to move, reorder or rearrange pages in Word. If at any time you believe a page in Microsoft Word is in the wrong spot, then there is no need to mess around with the text. That’s because Word makes it possible for the user to change the location of pages via a rearrange feature that we live very much.
How to change Layout and Chart Style in Excel
Microsoft Excel is well known for creating charts for marketing purposes, and it has features to perform various calculations. Charts are a graphical representation of your data, and they make showing comparisons and trends much easier for your audience to understand. In Excel, users can add predefined layouts and styles to format their charts quickly. In this tutorial, we will explain how to apply layouts and styles to your chart in Microsoft Excel.
Outlook The file username ost is in use and cannot be accessed
Outlook is an email and calendar software available as a part of the Microsoft Office suite. It allows you to send and receive email messages and track your task. It uses an OST file which is the Outlook data file when you have an Exchange account and want to work offline. At times, users have seen the “The file username ost is in use and cannot be accessed” error when launching Outlook. If you also face this error, then in this article, we have suggested some methods to fix this error.
How to search open tabs in Edge, Chrome, Firefox, Opera browsers
Working with multiple tabs makes it easier to collect information from different resources while doing online research. Though sometimes, it becomes overwhelming to have too many tabs opened. You search for something in a tab, keep reading it, and then switch to something else in a different tab. After opening a couple of tabs, you won’t be able to look at the title of a tab that lets you know what information it holds. Also, it becomes difficult to search for a specific word or phrase in a particular tab. To overcome these issues, most modern browsers nowadays offer a ‘Search Tabs‘ feature that lets you search across all the opened or recently closed tabs.
How to view Configured Windows Update Policies applied to your computer
If you have Windows 11/10 Pro or Enterprise edition, you may see the “Some settings are managed by your organization” message on the Windows Update page. Windows displays this message when your organization has configured some Windows Update Policies. If you have a personal computer with Windows 11/10 Pro or Enterprise edition, you can also configure Windows Update Policies. In this article, we will show you how to view the Configured Windows Update Policies applied to your computer.
How to configure Router to use WPA2 and make it more secure
Most people have never logged into the router to play around with the security settings. They just leave on the default option, and that’s fine for most situations because the majority of modern routers are secured enough right out of the box. But what if that is not the case and you have no idea how to make the necessary changes to get things done? Definitely, you’ll be in serious problems with a Wi-Fi network that is compromised. Luckily, we can help, but only to a degree because every router brand does things a little differently from each other. In this post, we will explain how to enable the WPA2 protocol on a router to ensure improved protection from outside forces.
Adobe Photoshop Graphics Processor not detected
Photoshop has good features and most used professional image editing software. It is available on a subscription basis to the users. The features Photoshop has to edit photos are not available on any other programs. Some users of Photoshop are reporting that they are seeing Graphic Processor not detected error on Photoshop. In this guide, we have a few solutions that can help you fix the issue and use Photoshop normally.
Fix Battlefield 2042 Error Code 15-7A on PC or Xbox
Are you experiencing the error code 15-7A in Battlefield 2042? Battlefield 2042 is a great first-person shooter video game. It is loved by many. But, a lot of users keep encountering one or other error codes in the game. One such error code is 15-7A. When triggered, you will see the following error message:
Fix ERR_SSL_BAD_RECORD_MAC_ALERT Chrome error
Google Chrome is no doubt the most popular browser in the market. The browser is nearly perfect and rarely faces problems. However, users have reported an error with the error code ERR_SSL_BAD_RECORD_MAC_ALERT while using Google Chrome. The resolutions have been explained in this article. Fix ERR_SSL_BAD_RECORD_MAC_ALERT Chrome error. The Chrome...
Is Dark Mode better for your eyes? Advantages and Disadvantages
Dark Mode is a setting or theme in different devices that makes the user interface dark. Most devices usually use the light theme by default. But you can change this default theme to the dark mode theme on your device, provided an option to do so is available in your device settings. The user interface in the light theme is white and the color of the text displayed on the light theme is black or gray. On the other hand, the dark mode theme uses a dark interface and the color of the text on this theme is usually white.
Rainbow Six Siege keeps Crashing or Freezing on PC
Does Rainbow Six Siege keep crashing or freezing on your PC? Tom Clancy’s Rainbow Six Siege is a popular online tactical shooter video game loved by millions of gamers. However, a lot of users have complained that the Rainbow Six Siege game keeps on crashing on their PC. While some users face crashes on game startup, the game crashes in the middle of the gameplay for many players. Some even experience freezing issues with the game where the game just freezes and they can’t navigate or do anything in the game.
Can Magnets damage your computer or phone?
Over the many years, we have heard stories of how dangerous Magnets are to electronics; therefore, one must always be careful of the magnets kept around the devices. Still, despite that, we have to wonder if magnets are truly a bane to computers. Are we looking at a myth here, or is this a legit problem?
Fix Assassin’s Creed Odyssey Crashing, Freezing, and Black Screen issues
Assassin’s Creed is one of the most popular game series. However, one of the iterations of this game is losing popularity because of some weird quirks. According to the gamers, Assassin’s Creed Odyssey keeps crashing, freezing, or just showing a black screen. This problem is very critical as it is affecting a ton of users. In this post, we are going to talk about the performance issues in Assassin’s Creed Odyssey.
Security firm Cloudflare drops Kiwi Farms website — known for hosting relentless online harassment campaigns — after a surge in 'credible threats'
Though Cloudflare had faced pressure to drop Kiwi Farms, its chief executive said the decision was based on new threats made by users on the site.
