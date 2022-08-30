ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
West Seneca, NY

Power 93.7 WBLK

Good News For Homeowners In Western New York

It is never too early for good news. Homeowners in Western New York got some really good news earlier this week. Erie County Executive Mark Poloncarz announced that in the soon-to-be-released county budget there will be a reduction in property taxes in Erie County. Inflation is making everything cost more,...
ERIE COUNTY, NY
96.1 The Breeze

10 Labor Day Weekend Events In Western New York

There is always something going on in Western New York, and on Labor Day weekend, there are a ton of events happening in the area!. Everyone is going to be out and about this weekend, making the most of the unofficial “last weekend of the summer,” and if you have no idea where to go this weekend, we’re here to help!
BUFFALO, NY
2 On Your Side

Anchor Marine sold to new investment group for $3.2 million

GRAND ISLAND, N.Y. — Robert Mikulec has gone from recreational boater to owner of one of the region’s largest marine operations. Through his 1501 Ferry Road LLC affiliate, Mikulec paid $3.2 million for the 28-acre Grand Island property that houses Anchor Marine Sales, according to a Sept. 2 filing in the Erie County Clerk’s office.
GRAND ISLAND, NY
theshelbyreport.com

Tops Celebrates Four Meat Managers For Dedication, Efforts

Williamsville, New York-based Tops Friendly Markets is recognizing its employee leaders within the meat departments throughout the chain’s footprint. These awards recognize the efforts to serve customers while navigating COVID-19 pandemic in 2021. In order to be eligible Tops employees had to meet the following criteria:. 2021 sales, shrink...
WILLIAMSVILLE, NY
News 4 Buffalo

Buffalo Behind the Scenes: Mayer Brothers

WEST SENECA, N.Y. (WIVB) — Each year, as summer comes to a close, an iconic Western New York business opens. Mayer Brothers continues to be one of the stops on everyone’s fall favorite destinations, and this year they’re celebrating a major milestone. Located in West Seneca, the cider mill is one of the oldest family-owned […]
WEST SENECA, NY
98.1 The Hawk

Water Grant Employees Actually Worked for Former NY Gov. Cuomo

U.S. prosecutors say they found the New York State Environmental Facilities Corporation had falsely certified that several people were working at the state agency in support of a federal water-quality improvement grant and being paid for that job when they were actually doing unrelated work for former New York Governor Andrew Cuomo’s office.
POLITICS
Power 93.7 WBLK

Big Liquidation Sales as VALU Home Centers Close

There is a going to be some big liquidation sales coming up at certain VALU Home Centers!. VALU Home Centers made an announcement on Wednesday, August 31 that they will be closing some stores in the Western New York area. The three locations that will be closing are at:. 280...
BATAVIA, NY
Power 93.7 WBLK

9 Famous Classmates From Western New York

It is a brand new month and we are ready for everything fall! As we welcome September, there are some great things to look forward to. But the best part, for most families, is a regular routine. If you have kids in school, the end of summer is bitter sweet....
BUFFALO, NY
