BJ Canady (Topeka) The early leader for the 2024 class as the top player in the state via 247Sports, Canady is a future defensive lineman with big upside. Having played quarterback at times for the Trojans at 6-foot-5, 240-pounds, he clearly has a wealth of natural athleticism for someone his size. Ultimately he'll likely wind up on the defensive side of the ball in college, and depending on how his body develops I'm curious if he can evolve into an interior pass-rush threat similar to Kansas City Chiefs star Chris Jones. That would make him not only a viable piece for a four-man front but also in an odd-man look as a stout defensive end.

COLLEGE SPORTS ・ 1 DAY AGO