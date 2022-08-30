Read full article on original website
Georgia vs Oregon score prediction given by ESPN college football analyst
Many feel that Georgia's biggest test of the 2022 season will come in the season opener, a neutral site matchup against Oregon in Atlanta. Both teams are ranked in the top 15 of most preseason Top 25 lists, making this the highly anticipated game in Week 1. Georgia, whose record last season was 14-1 with a nation-leading 28.4-point margin of victory, went 10-5 against the spread in 2021, with a +7.3 margin against the spread that was good for seventh-best in the country. ESPN statistician Bill Connelly released his SP+ picks this week, including his projection for the Dawgs and the Ducks.
How to watch OU vs. UTEP
NORMAN, Okla. — The opener for the Brent Venables era is here. The Sooners enter it as a 30-point favorite in what marks the fifth overall meeting between the two, with the Crimson and Cream taking each of the first four. Here’s a look at how to watch Saturday’s...
What Notre Dame players said about Ohio State heading into top-five matchup
The primetime matchup between No. 2 Ohio State and No. 5 Notre Dame is just around the corner. The Fighting Irish come to Ohio Stadium on Saturday night in what many believe is the best game of the year in the 2022 college football season. This contest marks the first...
Five star junior Trentyn Flowers updates his recruitment
Five star junior Trentyn Flowers is in the process of setting visits for this upcoming year. The 6-foot-8, 180 pound forward is planning to visit, Oklahoma, Kansas, Duke, Oregon, Arkansas, Michigan, and Memphis with no dates set. “The process has been going really well,” he said. “I’ve been talking with...
ESPN's Desmond Howard discusses Notre Dame vs. Ohio State
Notre Dame and Ohio State will square off Saturday night at 7:30 pm ET in Columbus. It is a battle of two Top 5 teams and all eyes will be on this one. ESPN’s Get Up aired Thursday and Desmond Howard was asked a variety of questions about the high-profile matchup. He actually believes Notre Dame, despite being a 17.5-point underdog, has a chance to win this one outright.
Details on FSU coach Mike Norvell’s contract extension, raise (from Dec. of 2021)
Florida State and coach Mike Norvell agreed to a one-year contract extension back on Dec. 14 of 2021, and the deal was verbally announced by FSU that day. That amendment to Norvell’s original contract was put in writing, and signed by Norvell as well as FSU president Richard McCullough and the university’s associate general counsel the following day on Dec. 15 according to a contract obtained by Noles247 via a records request.
Old Dominion RB Elijah Davis suspended ahead of season opener against Virginia Tech
Old Dominion has suspended senior running back Elijah Davis for the season opener against Virginia Tech, the school announced on Wednesday. Davis has since been removed from the official Old Dominion roster for the 2022 season. According to the Virginian-Pilot, Davis was suspended for a violation of team rules. The...
Updated scouting report on 4-star receiver Freddie Dubose
Spring Branch (Texas) Smithson Valley's Freddie Dubose suffered a season-ending knee injury in his team's opener this past week, but while that obviously puts a damper on Fall 2022, Dubose still maintains immense long-term potential. A top 15 player in Texas and No. 119 overall in the 2024 Top247 rankings, Dubose has garnered more than a dozen offers, including Oregon, Texas, Texas A&M, Arkansas, Baylor, Tennessee, hometown UTSA, and plenty of others.
4 for 24: Four local recruits Kansas State fans must know
BJ Canady (Topeka) The early leader for the 2024 class as the top player in the state via 247Sports, Canady is a future defensive lineman with big upside. Having played quarterback at times for the Trojans at 6-foot-5, 240-pounds, he clearly has a wealth of natural athleticism for someone his size. Ultimately he'll likely wind up on the defensive side of the ball in college, and depending on how his body develops I'm curious if he can evolve into an interior pass-rush threat similar to Kansas City Chiefs star Chris Jones. That would make him not only a viable piece for a four-man front but also in an odd-man look as a stout defensive end.
Ohio State's Ryan Day says Kyle McCord will be backup QB vs. Notre Dame, competition will continue
If Ohio State's season is going to go the way the Buckeyes hope, bouncing back from last year's disappointment to win a Big Ten title and return to the College Football Playoff, the Scarlet and Gray will need C.J. Stroud to be as good as advertised. After finishing fourth in the Heisman Trophy voting a year ago and sweeping the Big Ten awards he was eligible for, more is expected of Stroud in his second season as Ohio State's starting quarterback.
Betting the Buckeyes: Notre Dame
After just over eight months, Ohio State football is back. The second-ranked Buckeyes are set to take the field in primetime on Saturday night against No. 5 Notre Dame. It's the marquee game of the opening weekend of the 2022 college football season as two of college football's blueblood programs meet for only the seventh time in their history, and just the fifth time on either team's campus.
Experts and computers pick the winner of The Backyard Brawl
West Virginia will take on No. 17 Pittsburgh later this evening, renewing the Backyard Brawl to kickoff the 2022 football season. EerSports has taken this opportunity to look around the industry for the experts' thoughts on the game and who might win. Here's what we found:. Starting with the computers,...
Wiltfong Whiparound: Oklahoma has major recruiting momentum
On Thursday's episode of Wiltfong Whiparound, we talked about Oklahoma, how they're trending for five-star defensive lineman David Hicks and the possibility that the Sooners could sign their best class in 247Sports history. All of that in the video above. Oklahoma is currently sitting on 22 commits and the 247Sports...
Everything Scott Frost said in his Tuesday press conference
Nebraska football returned home from Dublin, arriving back in Nebraska just after 3 a.m. on Sunday. The Huskers don’t have the luxury of easing back into game prep, with North Dakota and the home opener looming later this week. Nebraska head coach Scott Frost met with the media on...
The Ultimate Michigan Football 2022 Preview: More than 60 stories and podcasts previewing Michigan's season
ANN ARBOR, Mich. — At long last, college football season is upon us. After another offseason full of transfers, coaching changes, rumors, realignment and seemingly endless rumors, speculation and debate, actual football awaits us this weekend. And few are more excited about that than the Michigan football team and...
Purdue football: Jeff Brohm explains late-game clock management in loss to Penn State
Purdue lost a heartbreaker in its opening game at home to Penn State, 35-31, as the Boilermakers stalled on offense late in the game. It was a situation head coach Jeff Brohm was grilled about in his postgame press conference. “Well, it’s never fun when you lose," Brohm said after...
Ohio State football: TreVeyon Henderson praises fellow RB Miyan Williams: 'We both are going to go off'
The storylines around Ohio State ahead of a highly-anticipated 2022 campaign are simple. Quarterback C.J. Stroud enters the season as a Heisman Trophy favorite thanks to the return of his favorite target, all-world wideout Jaxon Smith-Njigba. Star running back TreVeyon Henderson is the unquestioned starter and looks to build off a record-breaking freshman campaign as a complement to Ohio State’s explosive passing attack. Except Henderson does not view himself as the unquestioned starter. Instead, he believes that Ohio State has two starting running backs thanks to the offseason transformation of Miyan Williams.
Everything Ohio State’s Ryan Day said about Notre Dame
At 7:30 pm ET Saturday night, Notre Dame will take on Ohio State in Columbus. The season-opener will surely be among the most watched games this weekend, as it is a battle between two Top 5 teams. So, what did Ohio State head coach Ryan Day have to say about...
Game Breakdown: Analyzing Penn State's 35-31 win over Purdue
WEST LAFAYETTE, Ind. — The train tracks that are painted on the field at Ross-Ade Stadium here seemed a bit out of place Thursday night. They are much too flat. When Penn State opened the 2022 season with an exciting 35-31 win over the Boilermakers, well, a roller-coaster theme would have been much more appropriate.
College Football Playoff expanding to 12 teams great news for WSU, Pac-12
WITH WASHINGTON STATE PRESIDENT Kirk Schulz representing the Pac-12 on Friday and casting a key vote, the 11 FBS conference presidents and chancellors voted unanimously to expand the College Football Playoff to 12 teams. And that’s very welcome news for the Pac-12 and WSU. The six top-rated conference champions...
