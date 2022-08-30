Read full article on original website
RUTLAND, Vt. (WCAX) - We are just two days away from kickoff of the 2022 Vermont high school football season. For one traditional power in division one, Friday represents not just the start of a new season, but the chance to put a disappointing end to last year behind them.
Woman, Infant Carjacked in Hampton Beach, NH by Maine Man
It was a harrowing 25 minutes for a woman and child when a Maine man carjacked their SUV parked in Hampton Beach Friday morning. The Dodge Nitro was parked on the north side of the Underwood Memorial Bridge near Hampton Beach State Park around 11:55 a.m. when it was stolen by David Tayes, 46, of Baldwin, Maine, according to Hampton Deputy Police Chief Alex Reno.
High school football season kicks off in Maine
STANDISH (WGME) -- The high school football season has officially started in Maine. The Bonny Eagle Scots made history Friday night when they opened up against Merrimack, New Hampshire. This marked the first time in the modern era a team from Maine opened up the regular season against a team...
