Philadelphia, PA

wherephilly.com

Where Do Philadelphians' Go For Cheesesteaks?

You're in luck if you want to eat a traditional cheesesteak in Philadelphia. The Philly Cheesesteak Company is self-proclaimed as the "inventor of the cheesesteak." You can get classic cheesesteaks here or try a twist on the classic. Pat's was opened in 1930 and has been the home of Philadelphia's...
Former Wegmans Site at Montgomery Mall Sells for $22.6M

The site of a Wegmans at the Montgomery Mall has been purchased by an out-of-state real estate investor for $22.6 million, becoming the Philadelphia region's latest grocery store property to trade hands in the last several years, reports the Philadelphia Business Journal. ExchangeRight of Pasadena, California, acquired the 128,000-square-foot Wegmans...
2 Shot Near Philadelphia SEPTA Station, School

Lee esta historia en español aquí. Two people were shot outside a convenience store in front of a Philadelphia SEPTA station and only a short distance from a school Wednesday morning, police said. Both victims were stable after police said gunfire broke out shortly after 9 a.m. on...
gridphilly.com

The City of Philadelphia has no plan to accommodate the inevitable transition to electric cars

In 2007 the City of Philadelphia launched the Electric Vehicle Parking Space program, in which EV owners could apply for permission to put a charging post at the curb in front of their house. The parking space by the charging post would be for electric vehicles only. Since few people own electric vehicles, the homeowner effectively gained a private street parking spot, which did not go over well with neighbors.
Woman Killed by Hit-and-Run Driver in Philadelphia

A 21-year-old woman died in a hit-and-run crash Monday morning in Philadelphia. The woman was laying on the road on the 1400 block of West Roosevelt Boulevard in the Hunting Park neighborhood when a car going westbound on the boulevard struck her and kept going, the Philadelphia Police Department said.
NJ.com

Cops arrest one man, search for another following Atlantic City murder

One of the two men charged with killing a Philadelphia man in Atlantic City last week is being sought by authorities. Aaron Callahan, 32, and Kenneth Creek, 47, are each charged with murder, conspiracy to commit murder and weapons offenses, the Atlantic County Prosecutor’s Office said Monday.

