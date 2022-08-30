Read full article on original website
NJ Teacher May Lose Job Based on Loose Understanding of Classroom Etiquette: Controversial Images From Classroom PostedBridget MulroyPennsauken Township, NJ
Historic Wildwood Crest Doo-Wop Style Motel Saved From Demolition, Sold for $10MMarilyn JohnsonWildwood Crest, NJ
An Interview with Rising Music Artist Just ShadMeikhelPhiladelphia, PA
The Return of Philadelphia's Burger Brawl with over 60 restaurants competing!Marilyn JohnsonPhiladelphia, PA
Rabbit Owners Warned About Deadly VirusGregory VellnerBucks County, PA
wherephilly.com
Where Do Philadelphians' Go For Cheesesteaks?
You're in luck if you want to eat a traditional cheesesteak in Philadelphia. The Philly Cheesesteak Company is self-proclaimed as the "inventor of the cheesesteak." You can get classic cheesesteaks here or try a twist on the classic. Pat's was opened in 1930 and has been the home of Philadelphia's...
NBC Philadelphia
Former Wegmans Site at Montgomery Mall Sells for $22.6M
The site of a Wegmans at the Montgomery Mall has been purchased by an out-of-state real estate investor for $22.6 million, becoming the Philadelphia region's latest grocery store property to trade hands in the last several years, reports the Philadelphia Business Journal. ExchangeRight of Pasadena, California, acquired the 128,000-square-foot Wegmans...
Ribs, brisket, classic sides and more are all in the family at Dibbs BBQ
The family-run spot serves up bestsellers such as beef brisket, pulled pork, ribs, chicken and salmon.
Philadelphia Rite Aid robbed at gunpoint
Philadelphia, PA- Philadelphia Rite Aid was robbed at gunpoint by two black males who entered...
Atlantic County man gets red carpet treatment at MTV Video Music Awards
“Tonight we straight out of Jersey,” LL Cool J told the crowd gathered at the MTV Video Music Awards on Sunday night. While the show was live from Newark’s Prudential Center, South Jersey had at least one representative there. Alvin Parker Jr., an Atlantic County native, was chosen...
NBC Philadelphia
2 Shot Near Philadelphia SEPTA Station, School
Lee esta historia en español aquí. Two people were shot outside a convenience store in front of a Philadelphia SEPTA station and only a short distance from a school Wednesday morning, police said. Both victims were stable after police said gunfire broke out shortly after 9 a.m. on...
Roosevelt Boulevard Subway Would Go To Outskirts of Bucks County, Opening Up Travel for Local Commuters
The proposed subway plans are set to reach the outside of the Bucks County area.Image via iStock. The proposed Roosevelt Boulevard subway project is beginning to become a reality, and that reality might make its way to Bucks County. Emily Rizzo wrote about the transportation plans for WHYY.
7-year-old Delaware County girl gives gift of life after suffering devastating brain bleed
"The transplant team said you have a better chance of winning the billion dollar Mega Millions jackpot than this working," recalled Martino Cartier, whose friend was waiting on a transplant.
gridphilly.com
The City of Philadelphia has no plan to accommodate the inevitable transition to electric cars
In 2007 the City of Philadelphia launched the Electric Vehicle Parking Space program, in which EV owners could apply for permission to put a charging post at the curb in front of their house. The parking space by the charging post would be for electric vehicles only. Since few people own electric vehicles, the homeowner effectively gained a private street parking spot, which did not go over well with neighbors.
NBC Philadelphia
Man Found Guilty in 2020 Murder of Trans Woman Mia Green in Philadelphia
A Philadelphia jury on Monday found a man guilty of killing a transgender woman whom police found shot in the neck in the passenger seat after pulling over her killer’s car in 2020. Abdullah El-Amin, 40, was found guilty of third-degree murder and possession of an instrument of crime...
Philadelphians push for Roosevelt Boulevard subway project revival at Saturday morning town hall
Community members were ready to talk early Saturday morning about the Roosevelt Boulevard subway: a proposed project that would connect far Northeast Philadelphia to Center City, and beyond. The idea isn’t new. A Roosevelt Boulevard line was first proposed in 1913, and had false starts throughout the century. But based...
Memorials to be held for pregnant Montco teacher killed in crash
Authorities in Hatfield are reminding residents to expect traffic delays around Lansdale Presbyterian Church this week, where services for a 31-year-old pregnant woman who was killed in a crash last week in Montgomery County will be held.
NBC Philadelphia
Woman Killed by Hit-and-Run Driver in Philadelphia
A 21-year-old woman died in a hit-and-run crash Monday morning in Philadelphia. The woman was laying on the road on the 1400 block of West Roosevelt Boulevard in the Hunting Park neighborhood when a car going westbound on the boulevard struck her and kept going, the Philadelphia Police Department said.
fox29.com
Teen in extremely critical condition after getting shot in Philadelphia neighborhood, police say
PHILADELPHIA - A teenage boy is fighting for his life after police say he became the victim of a shooting Monday morning. The 16-year-old was reportedly shot once in the chest on the 1400 block of Conlyn Street around 2 a.m. He was transported to Albert Einstein Medical Center, where...
Man Robbed at Gunpoint While Pumping Gas at Philadelphia Gas Station
Philadelphia, PA- a man was robbed at a Philadelphia gas station while pumping gas, according...
Husband, wife identified in N.J. murder-suicide shooting, prosecutor says
Officials on Thursday identified the husband and wife killed in an apparent murder-suicide at their Woodbridge home. Police were summoned to a 911 call about a woman lying unresponsive on the front yard of a residence on Soren Street in the township’s Fords section around 4:30 p.m. Wednesday, according to Middlesex County Prosecutor Yolanda Ciccone.
Are You Brave Enough to Walk Along This Terrifying Shark Bridge in New Jersey
If you've never been to the Adventure Aquarium in Camden, you will want to plan a trip soon. This gigantic aquarium is one of the country's largest and most impressive aquariums. It's home to thousands of different species and one of the most adrenaline-pumping bridges in the state, keep reading to learn more.
Cops arrest one man, search for another following Atlantic City murder
One of the two men charged with killing a Philadelphia man in Atlantic City last week is being sought by authorities. Aaron Callahan, 32, and Kenneth Creek, 47, are each charged with murder, conspiracy to commit murder and weapons offenses, the Atlantic County Prosecutor’s Office said Monday.
FBI agent shot in leg when weapon accidentally discharges at Philadelphia courthouse
An FBI agent was shot in the leg Monday morning when a gun accidentally went off in the loading dock area of the federal courthouse in Philadelphia.
fox29.com
Police: Schools temporarily locked down after double shooting near SEPTA station in Juniata Park
PHILADELPHIA - A shooting outside a SEPTA station left two people injured, and sparked a lockdown at schools in Juniata Park Wednesday morning. Police responded to the scene after hearing gunshots near the Erie-Torresdale SEPTA Station on the 3900 block of Kensington Avenue around 9 a.m. Two people were reportedly...
