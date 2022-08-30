There’s good news for anyone shopping for a cheap iPad – Apple is rumoured to be announcing the new iPad 2022 and iPad pro 2022 in October. That’s later than some expected, but we’re already seeing small discounts across the existing range of iPad, iPad pro, iPad mini and iPad air tablets.Since the debut of the original iPad in 2010, Apple’s tablets have led the way in terms of creating a portable device that could stream media, play games, browse online, edit audio, pictures and video and even double up as a laptop. They’ve managed to become one of the...

TECHNOLOGY ・ 23 HOURS AGO