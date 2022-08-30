Super Bowl winning head coach praises former Notre Dame RB Williams and Rees

As a recruit, one of the biggest selling points a program can make is getting their players to the next level. Not only is it great to show prospects that the opportunity is there, having them prepared to contribute early is yet another big time selling point.

Los Angeles Rams head coach Sean McVay just gave head coach Marcus Freeman, offensive coordinator Tommy Rees and Notre Dame another point to hammer home with recruits. When asked about former Irish star running back Kyren Williams, McVay was glowing about his preparation to help last years Super Bowl winning team, listen for yourself.

The most telling aspect was when McVay mentioned Rees, saying “you could see a lot of the things that Tommy Rees and those guys at Notre Dame were asking of him is very translatable to the NFL.” High praise indeed for Williams, Rees and the Irish.

