ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NFL

Super Bowl winning head coach praises former Notre Dame RB Williams and Rees

By Michael Chen
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3nrXLO_0hbBdrgw00

As a recruit, one of the biggest selling points a program can make is getting their players to the next level. Not only is it great to show prospects that the opportunity is there, having them prepared to contribute early is yet another big time selling point.

Los Angeles Rams head coach Sean McVay just gave head coach Marcus Freeman, offensive coordinator Tommy Rees and Notre Dame another point to hammer home with recruits. When asked about former Irish star running back Kyren Williams, McVay was glowing about his preparation to help last years Super Bowl winning team, listen for yourself.

The most telling aspect was when McVay mentioned Rees, saying “you could see a lot of the things that Tommy Rees and those guys at Notre Dame were asking of him is very translatable to the NFL.” High praise indeed for Williams, Rees and the Irish.

Contact/Follow us @IrishWireND on Twitter, and like our page on Facebook to follow ongoing coverage of Notre Dame news, notes, and opinions.

Follow Mike on Twitter: @MikeFChen

Comments / 0

Related
The Spun

Steelers Reportedly Made Interesting Signing On Thursday

During the 2021 NFL season, the Pittsburgh Steelers led the league in sacks and had a stout passing defense. However, after significant injuries to the defensive tackle room, the team finished among the bottom of the league in rushing yards allowed. Now, the team is doing something about it. In...
PITTSBURGH, PA
The Spun

49ers Cut Former Ohio State Star In Stunning Move

Just over a year ago, the San Francisco 49ers drafted running back Trey Sermon in the third round of the 2021 NFL draft. Despite his draft status, Sermon struggled to make much of an impact during his rookie season. He watched as fellow rookie Elijah Mitchell took over the starting role.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
The Spun

Cowboys Adding 2 Quarterbacks To Practice Squad

When the Cowboys cut Cooper Rush and Will Grier on Tuesday, Dak Prescott was the only quarterback left in the building. Now, according to NFL.com's Tom Pelissero, Dallas has re-signed both QB's to the team's practice squad. Rush is entering his fifth NFL season, all of which have been with...
DALLAS, TX
The Spun

Herschel Walker Poll Results Out: NFL World Reacts

Former NFL running back turned political candidate Herschel Walker has been in the headlines a lot this week. One of those headlines was NFL-related, as former Cowboys coach Jimmy Johnson revealed he nearly traded Walker to the Cleveland Browns. Walker, of course, was traded to the Vikings in one of...
CHARLOTTE, NC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#American Football#Notre Dame Rb Williams#Irish#Ramsnfl#Notre Dame Football Lrb
Whiskey Riff

Dolphins QB Tua Tagovailoa Shoots His Shot With Shania Twain And Shania Responds

Dolphins quarterback and former 5th overall pick Tua Tagovailoa professed his love for Shania Twain during a Dolphins Q&A in the summer of 2020. There’s a ton of pressure on Tua to perform this year with a new coaching staff, but we’ll save that talk for later. During his Q&A, he said Shania was probably his favorite guilty pleasure music, but when the follow up question asked his celebrity crush, Tua doubled down on Shania and followed it up with a “Shania if you watch this, from this moment on, please message me back.”
MIAMI GARDENS, FL
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Why did the Broncos trade Malik Reed?

Malik Reed was an unexpected success story for the Denver Broncos. After joining the team as an undrafted free agent out of Nevada in 2019, Reed initially made the 53-man roster as a backup rotational pass rusher. He went on to start eight games as a rookie as an injury fill-in.
DENVER, CO
The Spun

Cowboys Reportedly Inquired About Wide Receiver Trade

The Dallas Cowboys were reportedly among four teams that called the New York Jets to inquire about a trade for third-year wide receiver Denzel Mims earlier this preseason. According to New York insider Connor Hughes, the Jets were asking for a fourth-round draft pick in exchange for Mims — a price no team was ultimately willing to pay.
DALLAS, TX
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Sports
University of Notre Dame
NewsBreak
Super Bowl
NewsBreak
NFL
NewsBreak
Twitter
NewsBreak
Facebook
NFL Teams
Los Angeles Rams
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

LOOK: Ducks unveil new uniforms for season-opening showdown vs. Georgia Bulldogs

We’ve waited long enough. The answer is finally here. The Oregon Ducks unveiled their new uniforms that are to be worn against the Georgia Bulldogs on September 3 in the season-opener that promises to be as entertaining as any game we see this fall. With new Oregon head coach Dan Lanning going against his former team — the defending national champions — the game will be ripe with storylines. We know that the college football world will be watching, and now we know that the Ducks will be looking incredibly clean on the big stage. After unveiling a sneak preview of the cleats that will be worn — a state-of-the-art Nike Vapor Edge VC 360 — it’s only right that the uniforms are just as impressive. 𝐎𝐫𝐞𝐠𝐨𝐧 𝐅𝐨𝐨𝐭𝐛𝐚𝐥𝐥: 𝐆𝐚𝐦𝐞 𝟎𝟏 𝐎𝐟𝐟𝐢𝐜𝐢𝐚𝐥 𝐔𝐧𝐢𝐟𝐨𝐫𝐦 ✅#GoDucks x #JustDoIt pic.twitter.com/7AxlBTNbS9 — Oregon Football (@oregonfootball) September 1, 2022 All green. Apple green. As it should be.  
EUGENE, OR
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Around the Big Ten: what team does Lou Holtz and Mark May have winning between Notre Dame at Ohio State?

The marquee match-up of the college football weekend involves the Big Ten, with No. 2 Ohio State hosting No. 5 Notre Dame. Despite it being a battle of two top-five teams, no one is giving Notre Dame much of a chance to upend Ohio State. Not even former Notre Dame head coach Lou Holtz. The odds seem stacked against Notre Dame a bit, who open the season on the road with a sophomore quarterback making his first start of his collegiate career. This is also the first game as head coach of Notre Dame for Marcus Freeman, who did coach one game...
COLUMBUS, OH
AthlonSports.com

College Football Upset Watch for Week 1

NC State (at East Carolina) The 13th-ranked Wolfpack travel to East Carolina to open their season. There are whispers around the "Twittersphere" that NC State could be a tad overrated. Vegas might agree, as the spread is only 11.5 — a little low for a top-15 team playing an unranked Group of 5 opponent. East Carolina returns 14 starters from a team that won seven games last season. The Pirates also have the ability to shorten the game with a very good rushing attack.
NFL
247Sports

Georgia vs Oregon score prediction given by ESPN college football analyst

Many feel that Georgia's biggest test of the 2022 season will come in the season opener, a neutral site matchup against Oregon in Atlanta. Both teams are ranked in the top 15 of most preseason Top 25 lists, making this the highly anticipated game in Week 1. Georgia, whose record last season was 14-1 with a nation-leading 28.4-point margin of victory, went 10-5 against the spread in 2021, with a +7.3 margin against the spread that was good for seventh-best in the country. ESPN statistician Bill Connelly released his SP+ picks this week, including his projection for the Dawgs and the Ducks.
ATHENS, GA
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Here's why Brett Rypien won the Broncos' backup QB job

Josh Johnson was among the Denver Broncos’ early roster cuts on Tuesday, a sign that Brett Rypien had won the team’s backup quarterback job. Rypien is set to serve as the QB2 this year behind starter Russell Wilson. After the Broncos set their initial 53-man roster on Tuesday, general manager George Paton explained why Rypien was picked over Johnson.
DENVER, CO
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

USA TODAY Sports Media Group

146K+
Followers
193K+
Post
56M+
Views
ABOUT

USA TODAY Sports Media Group serves fans passionate about the NFL, NBA, NCAA, MMA and so much more. From expert insights and analysis to the latest team and player news and pop-culture moments, SMG provides trending and top-tier content that fans want.

 https://www.usatoday.com/sports

Comments / 0

Community Policy