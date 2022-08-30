ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Illinois State

Governor Pritzker Announces Up To $100 Million In Grants To Advance Anti-Violence Funding

Today Governor JB Pritzker announced opportunities for organizations to apply for an additional $100 million in grants to fund gun violence prevention programs in municipalities across Illinois. This funding, part of the Reimagine Public Safety Act (RPSA), will support nonprofit community-based organizations and local governments in 16 municipal areas outside of the City of Chicago as they work to prevent and interrupt gun violence in their communities. This $100 million builds on $113 million in funding made available in May as well as $10 million in funding surged to Chicago and other areas of the state in advance of the summer.
Illinois Families Encouraged To Apply For Energy Bill Assistance

Illinois families are encouraged to apply for 300-million-dollars in available funding for energy bill assistance. Eligible families can receive bill assistance for natural gas, propane, and electricity through the Low-Income Home Energy Assistance Program. LIHEAP provides one-time payments directly to energy service providers on behalf of recipients. Families can apply...
Illinois, Chicago Expected To Receive New COVID Boosters Next Week

Illinois is expecting to receive nearly 600-thousand doses of the updated COVID-19 booster shots next year. Chicago anticipates around 150-thousand initial doses. The new boosters, which target omicron subvariants, were authorized by the FDA yesterday. The CDC advisory committee is expected to consider them today. Colin McIntyre/jb Copyright © 2022...
Obstacles Persist In Providing Broadband To Many Illinois Communities

Despite increasing awareness of the importance of broadband, many residents of rural areas, federally subsidized public and multifamily housing have no access to high-speed internet service. Some are forced to go to public spaces for service. Republican gubernatorial candidate Darren Bailey says in rural areas of downstate Illinois, that includes...
Illinois Secretary Of State Jesse White Back At Work

Illinois Secretary of State Jesse White is back at work after contracting COVID-19. The 88-year-old tested negative for the virus this week and returned to work at the James R. Thompson center in Chicago. White announced he tested positive for COVID last week, saying he experienced only mild symptoms. He...
No Date Set For Special Session for Abortion Rights In Illinois

No date is set for a planned special legislative session to strengthen Illinois’ abortion rights. Governor Pritzker said legislators are hard at work. Pritzker announced plans for a special session “in the coming weeks” after the U.S. Supreme Court overturned Roe v. Wade in June. However, that timeline was extended to “the coming months” in July.
Illinois Working To Increase Gas Supply After BP Oil Refinery Fire

Governor Pritzker’s administration is addressing a shutdown at a BP facility in Whiting, Indiana caused by an electrical fire. Pritzker says they have taken proactive steps to increase gas supply and reduce barriers so all Illinoisans have access to fuel. Illinois, Indiana, Michigan, and Wisconsin were granted an emergency...
IDOT Needs Temporary Help For Snow And Ice Removal

The Illinois Department of Transportation is seeking qualified people to apply for seasonal positions to help with snow-and-ice removal across the state. IDOT is hiring Snow Removal Operators and Winter Salaried Highway Maintainers to help maintain more than 45-thousand lane miles statewide during the winter season. Applications must be submitted online by September 12th.
Lanes Reopening Where Possible For Labor Day Weekend

Some lanes in Illinois that have been closed for construction will reopen for the Labor Day holiday to minimize travel disruption. Non-emergency closures will be suspended beginning this afternoon through late Monday night. Drivers are urged to pay close attention to signs in work zones, obey the posted speed limits, refrain from using mobile devices, stay alert for workers and equipment, buckle-up and drive sober.
Illinois Department of Public Health Achieves Reaccreditation from National Public Health Body

Endorsement of Public Health Accreditation Board Indicates IDPH Meets the Gold Standard for Performance and Quality. Illinois Department of Public Health (IDPH) Director Sameer Vohra announced that that IDPH has achieved reaccreditation from the Public Health Accreditation Board (PHAB) following a rigorous review process by the national board to ensure it continues to meet or exceed the highest quality and performance standards for a public health agency. National accreditation through PHAB indicates that IDPH has demonstrated dedication to equity, accountability to stakeholders, strong relationships with key health stakeholders, and that it continues to evolve and strengthen its performance to improve the health of the residents of Illinois.
Drivers Warned Against Driving Impaired Over Labor Day Weekend

The Illinois Department of Transportation and Illinois State Police are reminding everyone to avoid alcohol and drug-impaired driving over Labor Day Weekend. More than 200 law enforcement agencies across the state are stepping up to arrest impaired drivers as part of the “Drive Sober or Get Pulled Over” national Labor Day campaign.
