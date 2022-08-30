ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Broncos trade OLB Malik Reed to Steelers for late-round pick

By Jon Heath
 3 days ago
The Denver Broncos have agreed to trade outside linebacker Malik Reed to the Pittsburgh Steelers for a late-round draft pick, according to multiple reports.

The Broncos agreed to trade Reed and a seventh-round pick to the Steelers in exchange for a sixth-round pick, according to KUSA-TV’s Mike Klis. In addition to getting a higher draft pick, Denver also created an additional $2.433 million in salary cap space.

Reed (6-2, 235 pounds) originally joined the Broncos as an undrafted free agent out of Nevada in 2019. Reed was a productive pass rusher in Denver, but he sometimes struggled to set the edge against the run and the Broncos are extremely crowded at outside linebacker this year.

Denver initially planned for Reed to play as a rotational pass rusher, but he ended up starting 34 games over the last three years as an injury fill-in. In 45 career games, Reed has totaled 123 tackles, 30 quarterback hits and 15 sacks.

The Broncos, meanwhile, are still crowded at outside linebacker even after the Reed trade. Bradley Chubb and Randy Gregory are set to start with Baron Browning and second-round pick Nik Bonitto backing them up. Right now, Jonathon Cooper is also still on the roster, as is special teams ace Aaron Patrick. It’s one of Denver’s deepest positions going into the season.

We are tracking all of the Broncos roster moves on this page.

Why did the Broncos trade Malik Reed?

Malik Reed was an unexpected success story for the Denver Broncos. After joining the team as an undrafted free agent out of Nevada in 2019, Reed initially made the 53-man roster as a backup rotational pass rusher. He went on to start eight games as a rookie as an injury fill-in.
Every NFL team's most surprising roster cut

With the preseason in the books, every NFL team has now trimmed their roster to the league–mandated 53 players. While these rosters will certainly undergo changes over the next couple of days, each team has their initial 53-man rosters set. But when going from 80 to 53 players, there...
Here's why Brett Rypien won the Broncos' backup QB job

Josh Johnson was among the Denver Broncos’ early roster cuts on Tuesday, a sign that Brett Rypien had won the team’s backup quarterback job. Rypien is set to serve as the QB2 this year behind starter Russell Wilson. After the Broncos set their initial 53-man roster on Tuesday, general manager George Paton explained why Rypien was picked over Johnson.
LOOK: Ducks unveil new uniforms for season-opening showdown vs. Georgia Bulldogs

We’ve waited long enough. The answer is finally here. The Oregon Ducks unveiled their new uniforms that are to be worn against the Georgia Bulldogs on September 3 in the season-opener that promises to be as entertaining as any game we see this fall. With new Oregon head coach Dan Lanning going against his former team — the defending national champions — the game will be ripe with storylines. We know that the college football world will be watching, and now we know that the Ducks will be looking incredibly clean on the big stage. After unveiling a sneak preview of the cleats that will be worn — a state-of-the-art Nike Vapor Edge VC 360 — it’s only right that the uniforms are just as impressive. 𝐎𝐫𝐞𝐠𝐨𝐧 𝐅𝐨𝐨𝐭𝐛𝐚𝐥𝐥: 𝐆𝐚𝐦𝐞 𝟎𝟏 𝐎𝐟𝐟𝐢𝐜𝐢𝐚𝐥 𝐔𝐧𝐢𝐟𝐨𝐫𝐦 ✅#GoDucks x #JustDoIt pic.twitter.com/7AxlBTNbS9 — Oregon Football (@oregonfootball) September 1, 2022 All green. Apple green. As it should be.  
Broncos make 2 changes to 53-man roster

After setting an initial 53-man roster on Tuesday, the Denver Broncos were not awarded any players off the waiver wire on Wednesday morning. The Broncos also didn’t have any of their cut players claimed off the wire by other teams. So far, the Broncos have brought back 13 cut...
Here's how rookie RB Isiah Pacheco earned the Chiefs' confidence

Kansas City Chiefs rookie RB Isiah Pacheco has instilled a lot of confidence in the coaching staff and front office throughout training camp and the preseason. It’s not always a guarantee that seventh-round draft picks make the 53-man roster, but this year the Chiefs had two of three make it. Pacheco is one of those two who made it and he figures to have a sizeable role within the offense early on.
O.J. Howard may quickly find himself starting for the Texans

It was no secret entering the cut down deadline that the Houston Texans needed to find help for Davis Mills. Specifically, their tight end group and wide receivers represented some of the shallowest in the entire NFL. The team was only rostering four wide receivers and two tight ends, a rather unacceptable situation in today’s pass heavy league and with the burden already placed on Mills to perform this year in what amounts to a full-season audition to become the team’s franchise quarterback.
