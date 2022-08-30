ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Diego, CA

azdesertswarm.com

What Jedd Fisch said after Arizona’s win at San Diego State

The Arizona Wildcats earned a statement season-opening win at San Diego State Saturday, topping the Aztecs 38-20 behind 461 yards of offense. Our game recap can be found here. After the game, coach Jedd Fisch spoke to the media. Here’s what he said. A full video of his press conference can be found at the bottom.
TUCSON, AZ
azdesertswarm.com

What we learned from Arizona’s season-opening win at San Diego State

SAN DIEGO—“One hell of an opening day, huh?”. That’s how quarterback Jayden de Laura greeted the media after guiding Arizona to an impressive 38-20 win at San Diego State on Saturday afternoon, matching the Wildcats’ win total from a year ago. The transfer from Washington State...
SAN DIEGO, CA
worldatlas.com

10 Best West Coast Beach Towns

The American West Coast is a stunning and picturesque area with abundant fascinating history, warm sun, and charming locales. Ideal for family vacations or solo tours, the coast along the Pacific Ocean can be the most memorable trip one decides to ever embark on. From sandy beaches, rugged cliffs, and rich cultural scenes, exploring the West Coast is a must for all. This article looks at the 10 Best West Coast Beach Towns.
CANNON BEACH, OR
chulavistatoday.com

San Diego, Chula Vista Break Record-High Temperatures

San Diego and Chula Vista set record-high temperatures today, according to the National Weather Service. San Diego's high temperature of 95 on Saturday broke the 1998 record high of 92, while Chula Vista's high of 96 broke the 1955 record high of 94. The heat wave over San Diego County was forecast to continue into next week except at the highest mountain elevations, the NWS said.
SAN DIEGO, CA
etxview.com

In San Diego, four public safety employees made $200k plus in overtime in 2021

(The Center Square) - Four employees in the city of San Diego fire department made $200,000 plus in overtime in 2021 and were the highest paid employees in the city. A police officer was the highest paid in the city in 2021 with gross pay of $359,138 including $219,805 in overtime. Another police officer made $345,337 with $212,995 in overtime.
SAN DIEGO, CA
NBC San Diego

San Diego County Braces For Worst of Long and Grueling Heat Wave This Weekend

San Diego County is bracing for the worst of a brutal heat wave that has already sent temperatures into the triple digits and prompted a days-long heat warning. Temperatures Friday were expected to be relatively moderate when compared with what's to come, with digits in the upper-80s along the coast, in the mid-90s in the valleys, in the low-90s in the mountains and in the 110s for the deserts.
SAN DIEGO COUNTY, CA
CBS 8

San Diego behind bars: Which areas are hit hardest by mass incarceration?

SAN DIEGO COUNTY, Calif. — Incarceration impacts all of San Diego County — but some communities are more affected than others. New data from the Prison Policy Initiative shows 8,800 residents of San Diego County were living in California state prisons at the time of the 2020 U.S. Census. And a disproportionate number of them are coming from Southern San Diego neighborhoods.
SAN DIEGO COUNTY, CA
pbmonthly.net

Home of the Month, 5157 Gordon Lane, Pacific Beach

Stunning brand new construction home with ocean views in the Kate Sessions neighborhood where tree-lined streets, extra-large lots, and gorgeous homes beckon. This home boasts over 5,000 square feet of interior living space, has 1,000 square feet of deck space, a 700 square foot 3-car garage, and is situated on a flat parcel of over 11,500 square feet with pool, spa, and space to play! A reverse floor plan offers corridor ocean views from the kitchen, family and dining room, and primary suite, and panoramic views are available from the expansive roof deck.
SAN DIEGO, CA
globalconstructionreview.com

Ground broken on $1.3bn Marriott resort for California

Two US builders, Mortenson Construction and McCarthy Building, have broken ground on the 1.8m sq ft Gaylord Pacific Resort Hotel and Convention Centre on the San Diego waterfront. The project is being carried out by the RIDA Development Corporation, with hospitality company Marriott International managing the assets. Designed by HKS...
SAN DIEGO, CA

