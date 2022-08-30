San Diego County is bracing for the worst of a brutal heat wave that has already sent temperatures into the triple digits and prompted a days-long heat warning. Temperatures Friday were expected to be relatively moderate when compared with what's to come, with digits in the upper-80s along the coast, in the mid-90s in the valleys, in the low-90s in the mountains and in the 110s for the deserts.

SAN DIEGO COUNTY, CA ・ 3 DAYS AGO