Read full article on original website
Related
azdesertswarm.com
What Jedd Fisch said after Arizona’s win at San Diego State
The Arizona Wildcats earned a statement season-opening win at San Diego State Saturday, topping the Aztecs 38-20 behind 461 yards of offense. Our game recap can be found here. After the game, coach Jedd Fisch spoke to the media. Here’s what he said. A full video of his press conference can be found at the bottom.
azdesertswarm.com
What we learned from Arizona’s season-opening win at San Diego State
SAN DIEGO—“One hell of an opening day, huh?”. That’s how quarterback Jayden de Laura greeted the media after guiding Arizona to an impressive 38-20 win at San Diego State on Saturday afternoon, matching the Wildcats’ win total from a year ago. The transfer from Washington State...
Snapdragon Stadium set to open for first time for Aztecs’ season opener
The San Diego State University Aztecs will take on the Arizona Wildcats Saturday for their inaugural game at Snapdragon Stadium.
saturdaydownsouth.com
Friendly fire: Arizona suffers embarrassing blunder as punter kicks into teammate
Arizona suffered a tremendous blunder on Saturday in its game against San Diego State, as the Wildcats gave up a touchdown late in the third quarter to make the game 31-17. Kyle Ostendorp suffered the bad punt, as he was backed up in his own end zone, and booted the ball into the left arm of Josh Donovan.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
azdesertswarm.com
Arizona vs. San Diego State: Game time, TV schedule, streaming and more
The Arizona Wildcats open the 2022 season with a trip to coast, taking on the San Diego State Aztecs. It is their first trip to San Diego since the 2009 Holiday Bowl, a game that doesn’t need to be discussed. Here’s everything you need to know to watch or...
Scorching heat at Snapdragon Stadium forces fans out of seats and into shade, some in need of medical aid
SAN DIEGO — It was supposed to be a day of celebrating the opening of Snapdragon Stadium. But the scorching heat forced fans out of their seats and into the shade, several in need of medical attention due to heat-related illnesses. Temperatures reached 100 degrees at kick-off, as the...
worldatlas.com
10 Best West Coast Beach Towns
The American West Coast is a stunning and picturesque area with abundant fascinating history, warm sun, and charming locales. Ideal for family vacations or solo tours, the coast along the Pacific Ocean can be the most memorable trip one decides to ever embark on. From sandy beaches, rugged cliffs, and rich cultural scenes, exploring the West Coast is a must for all. This article looks at the 10 Best West Coast Beach Towns.
6,000 SDGE customers still without power as some see restoration
These power outages happened as California's power grid manager asked people to conserve their energy during the heat wave, since the high temperatures push the grid to its limits.
RELATED PEOPLE
Newly married San Diego man, wife on video chat during fatal crash in Mexico
Newly married San Diego man, wife on video chat during fatal collision near Ensenada; He says first responders did little to save her
New lawsuit could threaten fate of a massive redevelopment of the city's Sports Arena site
SAN DIEGO — San Diego has been hit with another lawsuit challenging its decision to raise the height limit in the Midway District. This, just days before a city council committee will decide whether to select a developer to redevelop the San Diego Sports Arena. The lawsuit from Save...
NBC San Diego
Here's Where Temperature Records Were Broken in San Diego County on Saturday
Saturday's inferno-like temperatures across Southern California did make it to record-high temperatures for Sept. 3. On Saturday, San Diego recorded a high temperature of 95 degrees, beating its previous record of 92 in 1998. The books have been recording this temperature since 1875, according to the National Weather Service of San Diego.
chulavistatoday.com
San Diego, Chula Vista Break Record-High Temperatures
San Diego and Chula Vista set record-high temperatures today, according to the National Weather Service. San Diego's high temperature of 95 on Saturday broke the 1998 record high of 92, while Chula Vista's high of 96 broke the 1955 record high of 94. The heat wave over San Diego County was forecast to continue into next week except at the highest mountain elevations, the NWS said.
IN THIS ARTICLE
A rocky road for Clairemont residents who look to the city for road repairs
SAN DIEGO — Neighbors living along Kesling Street in Clairemont have pleaded with the city of San Diego to fix their rough roads. Children are unable to ride bikes or scooters on the streets because if they fall the sandpaper-like surface tear up their skin and loose pebbles become embedded in their legs and arms.
etxview.com
In San Diego, four public safety employees made $200k plus in overtime in 2021
(The Center Square) - Four employees in the city of San Diego fire department made $200,000 plus in overtime in 2021 and were the highest paid employees in the city. A police officer was the highest paid in the city in 2021 with gross pay of $359,138 including $219,805 in overtime. Another police officer made $345,337 with $212,995 in overtime.
NBC San Diego
San Diego County Braces For Worst of Long and Grueling Heat Wave This Weekend
San Diego County is bracing for the worst of a brutal heat wave that has already sent temperatures into the triple digits and prompted a days-long heat warning. Temperatures Friday were expected to be relatively moderate when compared with what's to come, with digits in the upper-80s along the coast, in the mid-90s in the valleys, in the low-90s in the mountains and in the 110s for the deserts.
San Diego behind bars: Which areas are hit hardest by mass incarceration?
SAN DIEGO COUNTY, Calif. — Incarceration impacts all of San Diego County — but some communities are more affected than others. New data from the Prison Policy Initiative shows 8,800 residents of San Diego County were living in California state prisons at the time of the 2020 U.S. Census. And a disproportionate number of them are coming from Southern San Diego neighborhoods.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
pbmonthly.net
Home of the Month, 5157 Gordon Lane, Pacific Beach
Stunning brand new construction home with ocean views in the Kate Sessions neighborhood where tree-lined streets, extra-large lots, and gorgeous homes beckon. This home boasts over 5,000 square feet of interior living space, has 1,000 square feet of deck space, a 700 square foot 3-car garage, and is situated on a flat parcel of over 11,500 square feet with pool, spa, and space to play! A reverse floor plan offers corridor ocean views from the kitchen, family and dining room, and primary suite, and panoramic views are available from the expansive roof deck.
globalconstructionreview.com
Ground broken on $1.3bn Marriott resort for California
Two US builders, Mortenson Construction and McCarthy Building, have broken ground on the 1.8m sq ft Gaylord Pacific Resort Hotel and Convention Centre on the San Diego waterfront. The project is being carried out by the RIDA Development Corporation, with hospitality company Marriott International managing the assets. Designed by HKS...
Rancho Santa Fe Neurosurgeon Faces 5 Years in Prison for Part in $40M Kickback Scheme
A San Diego County neurosurgeon pleaded guilty Thursday to a charge that he accepted more than $3 million in bribes for performing surgery at a now-defunct Long Beach hospital. The owner of Pacific Hospital was later imprisoned for committing a massive workers’ compensation system scam. Lokesh Tantuwaya, 55, of...
NBC San Diego
Ex-Marine Captured in El Salvador Pleads Not Guilty in Girlfriend's San Diego Murder
The former U.S. Marine who was arrested in El Salvador after landing on the U.S. Marshals’ 15 Most Wanted Fugitives pleaded not guilty on Friday to the murder of his girlfriend – more than six years after she was found dead in an Allied Gardens apartment. Raymond "RJ"...
Comments / 0