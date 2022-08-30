FBI: Woman charged with sex trafficking in Westchester and the Bronx

The FBI says it made an arrest in connection to a human trafficking investigation in the New York City.

Investigators arrested Ysenni Gomez on Aug. 12 as the FBI's Westchester County Safe Streets Task Force and local partners were participating in "Operation Cross Country.” She has been charged her with sex trafficking in Westchester County and the Bronx.

FBI officials say Gomez posted an online ad searching for waitresses to work at a restaurant in Manhattan. She interviewed a woman who responded to the ad and offered her the job. On the victim’s first day, officials say Gomez told her there was no waitress position and forced her into having sex with men by threatening to call federal authorities to have her deported.

FBI agents discovered more than 1,600 ads linked to Gomez promoting prostitution for around 10 years using Facebook and other several personal-ad websites.

Gomez's arrest also comes after Gov. Kathy Hochul signed off on a bill to train bartenders into recognizing signs of human trafficking.

"Once you're trained, you have a different sense of obligation and knowledge," said Rep. Amy Paulin.

The FBI believes there are more victims relating to Gomez and say they may recognize his messaging account photo that he used on WhatsApp.

Possible victims of Gomez are urged to call 1-800-CALL-FBI.