Governor Abbott says the F.B.I. search on Donald Trump's home is, "next-level Nixonian".Euri Giles | ClareifiTexas State
Opinion: Republicans Now Want to Defund the FBIWalter Rhein
Gov. DeSantis Comments on FBI Raid of Trump’s Mar-A-Lago Home, Noting That “Hunter Biden Gets Treated With Kid Gloves”Toby HazlewoodFlorida State
Mar-a-Lago Estate Raided by FBIThe Veracity ReportPalm Beach, FL
Brazilian restaurant chain Fogo de Chao is coming to Fort LauderdaleBest of South FloridaFort Lauderdale, FL
Florida Towns Mentioned in List of Most Affordable Beach Towns
There's little question that housing has become less affordable over the last year. According to Realtor.com, in June 2022, housing prices were up around 17% over the same time last year.
Here’s the chance of home prices falling in South Florida
Some homebuyers in South Florida have been trying to wait out the soaring housing market in the hopes that prices might fall. Home shoppers may be out of luck for at least the next year, according to a new ranking from CoreLogic, a property data and analytics provider, as it’s not entirely likely that home prices will decline in our area. And if they do decline, it probably won’t be ...
Predator Moves To Boca Raton, Here’s Where He Lives
We Know Where West Boca Raton’s Latest Resident Predator Is Living. BY: STAFF REPORT | BocaNewsNow.com BOCA RATON, FL (BocaNewsNow.com) (Copyright © 2022 MetroDesk Media, LLC) — The Palm Beach County Sheriff’s Office Saturday morning announced that Anderson Khan is now living in West Boca Raton. He’s identified by the Florida Department of Law Enforcement […] [BocaNewsNow.com]
New Charlie Crist radio ad: Gov. DeSantis wants to bus new Cuban arrivals to Delaware
The ‘six-figure’ Spanish radio ad has Jeanette Nuñez talking about her boss’ supposed plans for shipping an influx of Cubans in South Florida to Delaware. Charlie Crist’s gubernatorial campaign is sinking six figures into airing a Spanish radio ad with an audio clip of the Governor’s No. 2 saying her boss plans to ship illegal Cuban migrants to Delaware, the home state of President Joe Biden.
CHILD LEFT IN HOT CAR AT BLAZE PIZZA WEST BOCA RATON, DAD ARRESTED
Kevin Miller Allegedly Drunk and Drinking Beer In Bathroom At Blaze Pizza While Child Strapped In Hot Car. BY: STAFF REPORT | BocaNewsNow.com BOCA RATON, FL (BocaNewsNow.com) (Copyright © 2022 MetroDesk Media, LLC) — West Boca Raton resident Kevin Miller is facing a child neglect charge after allegedly leaving his young daughter in a hot […] [BocaNewsNow.com]
DeSantis says Crist running mate ‘protected’ Miami child abuser; Crist camp says ‘It’s a lie’
At an event in Fort Pierce, Gov. Ron DeSantis said his election opponent had chosen a Miami teacher's union leader who "protected" a child abuser as his running mate. The Crist campaign responded, calling the claim a lie.
These Florida Cities Have Astronomical Home Prices Compared To Typical Market Predictions
The cost of living in Florida is a pretty penny, and their skyrocketing prices for rentals and home purchases reflect that. While Miami is known to be one of the most expensive in the luxury world, the common person is showing demand elsewhere. Florida Atlantic University's College of Business did...
DeSantis looking to oust Sheriff Gregory Tony? He gets to replace him if he waits til after September 5th
There’s an interesting date on next month’s calendar that’s making the rounds in Broward and Tallahassee. September 5th is supposedly the big day. It marks the date when Broward Sheriff Gregory Tony will have exactly 28 months remaining in his four-year term. Why is that interesting or...
Tropical wave has high chance of development; 3 other areas to watch
WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. — The two-month quiet spell in the tropics is over. As the usual peak of hurricane season approaches, there are four areas on interest brewing across the Atlantic. Invest 91L is the only wave with a current high chance of development. It has an 80%...
WOMAN ROBBED AT GUNPOINT IN BOCA RATON TOWN CENTER MALL PARKING LOT
VICTIM WALKING FROM TRUE FOOD KITCHEN…YOUNG MEN IN ALFA ROMEO WEARING HOODIES PULL GUN… “GIVE ME YOUR MONEY!” BY: STAFF REPORT | BocaNewsNow.com BOCA RATON, FL (BocaNewsNow.com) (Copyright © 2022 MetroDesk Media, LLC) — A woman was allegedly robbed at gunpoint in the parking lot of Boca Raton’s Town Center Mall. The suspects — believed […] [BocaNewsNow.com]
Three Great Seafood Restaurants in Florida
If you love to spend your holidays in Florida or even better, if you are lucky to live in Florida and you love seafood then you are in the right place because that's what today's article is all about: three amazing seafood restaurants in Florida that you should definitely visit, if you haven't already.
Five Italian restaurants in Florida that are considered the best places to eat in the entire state
Disclaimer:The following information was gathered from OpenTable and is for 2022. It is for educational purposes. If you're in the mood for some great Italian food in Florida, you might want to stop by one of the following restaurants.
Local waitress steals customer’s wallet
PORT ST. LUCIE, FL– — A woman who doubles as a waitress and a cashier at a local restaurant has been arrested after she allegedly stole a customer’s wallet and used their credit card. 40-year-old Jennifer Mohamed of the unnamed restaurant was taken into custody on August...
Here's The Best Breakfast Restaurant In Florida
Mashed scoured reviews, recommendations and more to find the best breakfast restaurant in every state.
Five Seafood restaurants in Florida have been ranked as the best places to eat in the entire state
Disclaimer:The following information was gathered from OpenTable and is for 2022. It is for educational purposes. Welcome back to another article showcasing Florida's many great restaurants!
