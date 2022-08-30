ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Delray Beach, FL

South Florida Sun Sentinel

Here’s the chance of home prices falling in South Florida

Some homebuyers in South Florida have been trying to wait out the soaring housing market in the hopes that prices might fall. Home shoppers may be out of luck for at least the next year, according to a new ranking from CoreLogic, a property data and analytics provider, as it’s not entirely likely that home prices will decline in our area. And if they do decline, it probably won’t be ...
FORT LAUDERDALE, FL
BOCANEWSNOW

Predator Moves To Boca Raton, Here’s Where He Lives

We Know Where West Boca Raton’s Latest Resident Predator Is Living. BY: STAFF REPORT | BocaNewsNow.com BOCA RATON, FL (BocaNewsNow.com) (Copyright © 2022 MetroDesk Media, LLC) — The Palm Beach County Sheriff’s Office Saturday morning announced that Anderson Khan is now living in West Boca Raton. He’s identified by the Florida Department of Law Enforcement […] [BocaNewsNow.com]
BOCA RATON, FL
floridapolitics.com

New Charlie Crist radio ad: Gov. DeSantis wants to bus new Cuban arrivals to Delaware

The ‘six-figure’ Spanish radio ad has Jeanette Nuñez talking about her boss’ supposed plans for shipping an influx of Cubans in South Florida to Delaware. Charlie Crist’s gubernatorial campaign is sinking six figures into airing a Spanish radio ad with an audio clip of the Governor’s No. 2 saying her boss plans to ship illegal Cuban migrants to Delaware, the home state of President Joe Biden.
FLORIDA STATE
Boca Raton, FL
Society
Delray Beach, FL
Society
Local
Florida Society
City
Boca Raton, FL
City
Delray Beach, FL
BOCANEWSNOW

CHILD LEFT IN HOT CAR AT BLAZE PIZZA WEST BOCA RATON, DAD ARRESTED

Kevin Miller Allegedly Drunk and Drinking Beer In Bathroom At Blaze Pizza While Child Strapped In Hot Car. BY: STAFF REPORT | BocaNewsNow.com BOCA RATON, FL (BocaNewsNow.com) (Copyright © 2022 MetroDesk Media, LLC) — West Boca Raton resident Kevin Miller is facing a child neglect charge after allegedly leaving his young daughter in a hot […] [BocaNewsNow.com]
BOCA RATON, FL
Tao Lin
Jesus Christ
BOCANEWSNOW

WOMAN ROBBED AT GUNPOINT IN BOCA RATON TOWN CENTER MALL PARKING LOT

VICTIM WALKING FROM TRUE FOOD KITCHEN…YOUNG MEN IN ALFA ROMEO WEARING HOODIES PULL GUN… “GIVE ME YOUR MONEY!” BY: STAFF REPORT | BocaNewsNow.com BOCA RATON, FL (BocaNewsNow.com) (Copyright © 2022 MetroDesk Media, LLC) — A woman was allegedly robbed at gunpoint in the parking lot of Boca Raton’s Town Center Mall. The suspects — believed […] [BocaNewsNow.com]
BOCA RATON, FL
Alina Andras

Three Great Seafood Restaurants in Florida

If you love to spend your holidays in Florida or even better, if you are lucky to live in Florida and you love seafood then you are in the right place because that's what today's article is all about: three amazing seafood restaurants in Florida that you should definitely visit, if you haven't already.
FLORIDA STATE
850wftl.com

Local waitress steals customer’s wallet

PORT ST. LUCIE, FL– — A woman who doubles as a waitress and a cashier at a local restaurant has been arrested after she allegedly stole a customer’s wallet and used their credit card. 40-year-old Jennifer Mohamed of the unnamed restaurant was taken into custody on August...
PORT SAINT LUCIE, FL

Community Policy