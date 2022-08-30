Police: 2 arrested, 1 wanted in Nassau gas station robberies

Police say two people have been arrested in the robbery of two gas stations in Nassau County on Monday.

According to detectives, three male subjects entered a Shell gas station located at 650 Hillside Avenue in North New Hyde Park at 5:05 a.m.

Police say Rahquan Brooks, 18, of the Bronx, a 16-year-old male juvenile, and a male subject not yet apprehended, attempted to gain entry behind the register area, which was locked.

The three males then proceeded to pull down the plexiglass barrier and the 35-year-old male employee called police, causing the suspects to flee the scene.

At 5:30 a.m., police say the same suspects entered the BP gas station located at 1 Plandome Road in Manhasset and approached a 48-year-old male employee, threatening him with a handgun.

The male employee was hit in the face and punched in the stomach before the three suspects fled the scene in a 2006 Honda Civic, with an undisclosed amount of money and personal property belonging to the victim.

Officers located the suspect’s vehicle and two male suspects fled on foot, the 16-year-old juvenile was arrested at scene without incident. Brooks was then apprehended by officers and placed under arrest.

A subsequent investigation by detectives revealed that the 2006 Honda Civic was a stolen vehicle.

Brooks and the juvenile defendant are both charged with robbery, attempted robbery, attempted burglary, and criminal possession of stolen property.

Police say Brooks was previously arrested by Yonkers police on Aug. 25 and charged with reckless endangerment, assault, criminal possession of stolen property, criminal mischief and unlawful fleeing of a police officers.

Brooks was released for that incident with no cash bail.