Voice of America
2 Months After US Court Overturns Abortion Rights, Emotions Still Run High
Since the U.S. Supreme Court overturned Roe v. Wade, which protected the constitutional right to have an abortion, the issue remains divisive in many U.S. states, where laws are tightening. The abortion issue strikes a nerve among people who've faced the decision. VOA's Laurel Bowman spoke with some of them. Camera: Saqib Islam Produced by: Saqib Islam.
Voice of America
US Judge to Consider Special Master in Trump Records Case
Lawyers for the U.S. Justice Department and former President Donald Trump are due to appear at a hearing Thursday as a federal judge considers whether to appoint a special master to review materials the FBI seized from Trump’s Florida home. U.S. District Judge Aileen Cannon said last weekend she...
Sri Lanka's ousted president returns home after fleeing
COLOMBO, Sri Lanka (AP) — Sri Lanka’s former president, Gotabaya Rajapaksa, who fled the country in July after tens of thousands of protesters stormed his home and office in a display of anger over the country’s economic crisis, returned to the country early Saturday after seven weeks. Rajapaksa flew into Colombo’s Bandaranaike International Airport around midnight Friday from Bangkok via Singapore. On being welcomed by lawmakers in his party, Rajapaksa left the airport in a motorcade heavily guarded by armed soldiers and reached a government-owned house allocated to him as a former president at the center of the capital, Colombo. On July 13, the ousted leader, his wife and two bodyguards left aboard an air force plane for the Maldives, before traveling to Singapore from where he officially resigned. He flew to Thailand two weeks later. Rajapaksa has no court case or arrest warrant pending against him. The only court case he was facing for alleged corruption during his time as the secretary to the Ministry of Defense under his older brother’s presidency was withdrawn when he was elected president in 2019 because of constitutional immunity.
Voice of America
Myanmar's Suu Kyi Sentenced to 3 Years for Electoral Fraud, Source Says
YANGON, MYANMAR — A Myanmar junta court sentenced ousted leader Aung San Suu Kyi to three years in jail for electoral fraud during 2020 polls her party won in a landslide, a source with knowledge of the case said Friday. Suu Kyi was "sentenced to three years imprisonment with...
Voice of America
US Ambassador to Sudan Vows to Support Country's Transition to Civilian Rule
Khartoum, Sudan — The first U.S. ambassador to Sudan in 25 years has vowed to support the country's transition to civilian rule. John Godfrey spoke while presenting his credentials Thursday to Sudan’s military-led government. Godfrey presented his credential documents as the new U.S. ambassador to Sudan in a...
Voice of America
News Outlet in Malta Battles 40 Lawsuits Over Records Request
When Caroline Muscat filed Freedom of Information requests in Malta to access public contracts and payments to the director of a prominent media company, the agencies in Malta told her the information “does not exist.”. Muscat, founder and editor of a small independent news website called The Shift, appealed....
Voice of America
US Condemns Latest Round of Tigray Conflict
White house — The White House has condemned last week's resumption of conflict that threatens to fuel famine and destabilize the Horn of Africa, following the collapse of the five-month cease-fire in northern Ethiopia's Tigray region. "We condemn Eritrea's reentry into the conflict, the continuing TPLF offensive outside of...
Voice of America
Argentina’s VP Survives Assassination Attempt
Argentina’s Vice President Cristina Fernandez de Kirchner has survived an assassination attempt. An assailant pointed a gun at her Thursday at point-blank range, but it failed to fire. President Alberto Fernandez said in a national televised address that “A man pointed a firearm at her head and pulled the...
Voice of America
'Equality, Democracy Under Assault,' Biden Tells Nation
Washington — President Joe Biden told Americans during a prime-time speech Thursday that "equality and democracy are under assault," and he called on his fellow citizens to fight for the "soul of the nation." "For a long time, we've reassured ourselves that American democracy is guaranteed. But it is...
Voice of America
Family of Palestinian American Journalist Demands Justice
Washington — The family of Shireen Abu Akleh on Thursday called on the U.S. to ensure a “thorough, independent, transparent investigation” into the killing of the Palestinian American journalist. Abu Akleh, a veteran news correspondent for Al Jazeera Arabic, was shot dead on May 11 while covering...
Voice of America
UK's Former Ambassador, Spouse Jailed for a Year in Myanmar, Sources Say
Courts in military-ruled Myanmar have sentenced a former British ambassador to the country and her Burmese spouse to a year in prison for violating immigration laws, two sources and a news portal said Friday. Vicky Bowman, who runs an organization that promotes ethical business practices in Myanmar, and her husband,...
Voice of America
US Judge Unseals Detailed Inventory of Items Seized from Trump Home
Washington — A U.S. judge on Friday unsealed a detailed list of government documents and other items seized from former President Donald Trump’s Florida estate last month. The eight-page inventory doesn’t describe the subjects of the seized materials, but it confirms the Justice Department's assertion that highly classified government documents were intermixed with other items at the Trump residence, in apparent violation of federal law.
Voice of America
China Expels Ex-National Security Official from Communist Party
BEIJING — A senior Chinese official formerly in charge of investigating corruption within the national security ministry has been expelled from the ruling Communist Party and from public office after being found guilty of corruption himself. China’s anti-graft watchdog announced its action against Liu Yanping, 67, on Thursday, the...
Voice of America
What's Behind Violence in Ethiopia’s 'Other' Conflict?
Gambella, ethiopia — In Ethiopia’s Gambella region, a June attack on the capital by rebels has raised fears of more civil war spreading in the country. In Gambella city, security has been beefed up. Officials say local police have started working in cooperation with troops recently sent to the region by the federal government.
Voice of America
Zambia Receives IMF Bailout for Debt Reduction Plan
Nairobi, Kenya — Zambia's President Hakainde Hichilema has pledged to improve the country's financial situation after it received a $1.3 billion bailout from the International Monetary Fund. Zambia was the first African country to default on its debt in the COVID-19 era. President Hakainde Hichilema, speaking Thursday at the...
Voice of America
Biden Administration Falling Short of US Refugee Admissions Cap
WASHINGTON — President Joe Biden set the annual refugee cap at 125,000 last October, but as of July, the program has allowed in only 17,690 refugees. Advocates say that the Biden administration is going to fall short of its ambitious target for fiscal 2022, but they note the refugee program is still rebuilding.
Voice of America
Biden Tackles 'Soul of the Nation' in Prime-Time Speech
US President Joe Biden used the word "democracy" dozens of times in an impassioned speech on what he sees as the dangerous junction the US faces because of Trump-backed Republicans who he says pose a threat to American democracy. And Biden made clear who he sees as responsible. VOA's Anita Powell reports from Washington. Video Editor: Barry Unger.
Voice of America
TPLF Reports 'Massive' Offensive by Ethiopian Government, Eritrean Forces
HAWASSA, ETHIOPIA — Tigrayan rebels in Ethiopia say government forces and troops from neighboring Eritrea have launched a coordinated offensive, as fighting intensifies in the region. On Thursday, a spokesperson for the Tigrayan People's Liberation Front said on Twitter that Eritrean forces have joined Ethiopian federal forces in the...
Voice of America
Islamic Fatwas — Are They Laws or Opinions?
Immediately after British American writer Salman Rushdie was stabbed in New York on August 12, a decades-old fatwa given by the founder of Iran's Islamic Revolution, Ayatollah Ruhollah Khomeini, became the buzzword as the prima facie cause for the attack. The 24-year-old attacker has not cited the fatwa as his...
