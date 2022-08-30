Read full article on original website
Half of Pakistan Declared Calamity-Hit as Unprecedented Rains Affect Millions
Pakistan is dealing with countrywide floods caused by record rainfall. Experts say the extreme weather has all the signs of global warming. Home to almost 230 million people, Pakistan is among the countries most vulnerable to climate change. VOA’s Sarah Zaman reports the rains have caused misery for many Pakistanis. Camera: Khalil Ahmad and Murtaza Zehri.
UN: Scale, Scope of Humanitarian Crisis in Flood-Hit Pakistan Unprecedented
Geneva — U.N. agencies are quickly mobilizing resources and staff to assess the damage and provide aid needed to assist millions of people made homeless and destitute by flooding in Pakistan. Extensive rains, which have pummeled Pakistan since June, have inundated the country, putting a third of it under...
Pakistan's Catastrophic Rains Threaten National Food Security
Islamabad — Weeks of catastrophic flooding in Pakistan, triggered by climate change-driven erratic monsoon rains, have raised fears of acute food shortages and further spread of waterborne deadly diseases in the country of about 220 million people. Pakistani officials estimate a third of the South Asian nation, an area...
Russian mercenaries helping Putin fight his war in Ukraine appear to have also killed hundreds of African civilians, report says
The Wagner Group is a Russian mercenary organization that has deployed in Ukraine, Libya, and Syria, among other places. A report says its members deliberately target civilians in Mali and the Central African Republic. Timothy Lay, a coauthor of the report, said the group engages in "a kind of criminal...
China THREATENS US with 'counter measures' unless Biden revokes $1 billion arms package to Taiwan that includes missiles to destroy ships and aircraft
The United States on Friday announced a $1.1 billion arms package for Taiwan, vowing to keep boosting the island's defenses as tensions soar with Beijing, which warned Washington of 'counter-measures' if the deal was not stopped. China, calling Taiwan an 'inalienable' part of its territory, said the United States to...
Rising Salinity Threatens Rice Crops on Southeast Asia’s Sinking Coast
Slab Ta Aon Village, Kampot Province, Cambodia/Long An Province, Vietnam/Washington — Prak Nhorn has no hope for his rice crop this year. “When I transplant seedlings, they die out. The salt is still in the soil,” said the farmer from Slab Ta Aon village, a riverside settlement roughly 150 kilometers southwest of Cambodia’s capital, Phnom Penh, and 4 kilometers from the green, mangrove-lined coast of Kampot province.
TPLF Reports 'Massive' Offensive by Ethiopian Government, Eritrean Forces
HAWASSA, ETHIOPIA — Tigrayan rebels in Ethiopia say government forces and troops from neighboring Eritrea have launched a coordinated offensive, as fighting intensifies in the region. On Thursday, a spokesperson for the Tigrayan People's Liberation Front said on Twitter that Eritrean forces have joined Ethiopian federal forces in the...
Australia Eases More COVID-19 Restrictions
SYDNEY — Australia has had some of the world’s strictest disease-control measures. Some of those last remaining COVID-19 restrictions now are being eased. At the height of the pandemic, millions of people were forced into protracted lockdowns, masks were mandatory and many front-line workers, including medical staff and teachers, were told be vaccinated or face losing their jobs.
US Condemns Latest Round of Tigray Conflict
White house — The White House has condemned last week's resumption of conflict that threatens to fuel famine and destabilize the Horn of Africa, following the collapse of the five-month cease-fire in northern Ethiopia's Tigray region. "We condemn Eritrea's reentry into the conflict, the continuing TPLF offensive outside of...
US Ambassador to Sudan Vows to Support Country's Transition to Civilian Rule
Khartoum, Sudan — The first U.S. ambassador to Sudan in 25 years has vowed to support the country's transition to civilian rule. John Godfrey spoke while presenting his credentials Thursday to Sudan’s military-led government. Godfrey presented his credential documents as the new U.S. ambassador to Sudan in a...
FLASHPOINT UKRAINE: Russian Forces Face Challenges, say US Officials
U.N. experts continue their assessment of Europe’s largest nuclear power plant. The United States military released a new assessment of Russian forces. And, the growing environmental concerns over an unexplained Russian gas flare close to the Arctic.
South Africa Reaches Deal With India to Boost Domestic Vaccine Production
Cape Town, South Africa — The Serum Institute of India signed a deal this week with South Africa's Aspen Pharmacare to make four vaccines used in Africa. The deal has been hailed as saving local vaccine production, which was at risk of shutting down after receiving no orders for a COVID vaccine. But medical aid group Doctors Without Borders says more efforts are needed for vaccines to be fully produced in Africa for Africans.
What's Behind Violence in Ethiopia’s 'Other' Conflict?
Gambella, ethiopia — In Ethiopia’s Gambella region, a June attack on the capital by rebels has raised fears of more civil war spreading in the country. In Gambella city, security has been beefed up. Officials say local police have started working in cooperation with troops recently sent to the region by the federal government.
VOA Immigration Weekly Recap, Aug. 29–Sept. 3
Editor's note: Here is a look at immigration-related news around the U.S. this week. Questions? Tips? Comments? Email the VOA immigration team: ImmigrationUnit@voanews.com. President Joe Biden set the annual refugee cap at 125,000 last October, but as of July, the program has allowed in only 17,690 refugees. Advocates say that the Biden administration is going to fall short of its ambitious target for fiscal 2022, but they note the refugee program is still rebuilding. Biden is expected to set a new ceiling in October. Story by VOA's immigration reporter Aline Barros.
Zimbabwe Moves 2,500 Wild Animals Due to Climate Change
In Zimbabwe, officials have begun moving more than 2,500 wild animals from the south to the north. This move is to rescue the animals from a severe lack of water caused by climate change. The lack of water, or drought, has now replaced illegal hunting, called poaching, as the biggest threat to wildlife.
Biden to Name Arctic Ambassador as China Eyes Region
UPPSALA, SWEDEN — The Biden administration plans to name an ambassador at large for the Arctic amid growing awareness of the potential strategic importance of the region, for which China is the latest major power to stake a claim. It is not clear who the nominee will be, or...
UN Rights Office Renews Call for China to Release Uyghurs From Detention in Xinjiang
GENEVA — The U.N. human rights office is renewing its call for China to release all Uyghurs and other Muslim communities arbitrarily deprived of their liberty in the Xinjiang region. The action follows the agency’s release of a groundbreaking report on the forced incarceration of more than a million Uyghurs and others in so-called vocational centers.
G7 Finance Chiefs Agree on Russian Oil Price Cap but Level Not Yet Set
Group of Seven finance ministers agreed Friday to impose a price cap on Russian oil aimed at slashing revenues for Moscow's war in Ukraine while keeping crude flowing to avoid price spikes, but their statement left out key details of the plan. The ministers from the group of wealthy industrial...
UN Report Accuses China of Serious Human Rights Violations
The United Nations has said China carried out serious human rights violations that may be considered “crimes against humanity.”. The accusation came in a newly published report examining the treatment of Uyghurs and other mostly Muslim ethnic groups. The groups live in the country’s far-western Xinjiang area. China...
Russia says it foiled Ukrainian attempt to seize nuclear plant
Sept 3 (Reuters) - Ukrainian forces attempted to capture the Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant in an attack on the facility on Friday night, Russia's defence ministry said in its daily briefing on Saturday.
