Editor's note: Here is a look at immigration-related news around the U.S. this week. Questions? Tips? Comments? Email the VOA immigration team: ImmigrationUnit@voanews.com. President Joe Biden set the annual refugee cap at 125,000 last October, but as of July, the program has allowed in only 17,690 refugees. Advocates say that the Biden administration is going to fall short of its ambitious target for fiscal 2022, but they note the refugee program is still rebuilding. Biden is expected to set a new ceiling in October. Story by VOA's immigration reporter Aline Barros.

IMMIGRATION ・ 4 HOURS AGO