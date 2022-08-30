ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Harvard Volleyball Falls Short in First Match at Bryant Invitational

SMITHFIELD, R.I. – In the opening game of the 2022 season, the Harvard women's volleyball team (0-1) fell to Bryant (3-2) in three sets tonight, Sept. 2, at the Bryant Invitational in Smithfield, R.I. The Crimson suffered the three-set defeat by a score of 17-25, 21-25, 21-25. Junior Ashley Wang started the season strong at the top of the Crimson roster, leading the team in kills with 10. Junior Nicole Prescott served two straight aces toward the end of the second set, which ended up being the only two aces of the night. Prescott played a large role in the Crimson's longest run of the night, one in which the team scored five points in a row to hold the Bulldogs at 24 in the second set before giving up the final point. First-year Brynne Faltinsky notched her first point in a Crimson jersey with a kill early in the night.
Women's Soccer Set to Travel to North Carolina for a Pair of Contests

CAMBRIDGE, Mass. – The Harvard women's soccer team (2-0, 0-0 Ivy) will look to continue its strong start to the season this weekend when it travels to North Carolina to battle the University of North Carolina Greensboro Spartans (2-1-1, 0-0 SOCON) and the No. 17 North Carolina State Wolfpack (3-0-1, 0-0 ACC). The game against UNCG will take place on Friday, September 2 at 4:00 PM and the contest against the Wolfpack will kickoff on Sunday, September 4 at 1:00 PM.
No. 7 Field Hockey Hosts No. 24 Miami (OH), No. 15 UConn to Open 2022 Season

CAMBRIDGE, Mass. – The 7th-ranked Harvard field hockey team (0-0, 0-0 Ivy) is set to open the 2022 season with a pair of home games at Berylson Field against ranked teams, first clashing with No. 24 Miami University (2-0, 0-0 MAC) on Friday (Sept. 2) at 6 p.m. on ESPN+. The Crimson will then host No. 15 Connecticut on Sunday (Sept. 4) at 1 p.m. on ESPN+.

