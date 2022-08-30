ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Economy

Crop margin protection is another insurance tool for farmers

Crop farmers have multiple ways to protect and insure their investments each year. While revenue protection and yield protection are the most popular in Iowa, farmers can also elect for margin protection. The margin is defined as the difference between the revenue (yield multiplied by sales price) and the costs...
IOWA STATE
South Dakota State Fair releases new logo

The South Dakota State Fair logo has had a couple of looks throughout the last half-century, but its newest look has farming and fair fun on fleek. The South Dakota State Fair and the state's Department of Agriculture and Natural Resources jointly unveiled the new state fair logo Wednesday night at the Red Wilk Construction Tuff Hedeman Bull Bash, according to a DANR release on Thursday.
POLITICS
Iowa 4-H youth win International Harvester Awards at the 2022 Iowa State Fair

The International Harvester Collector’s Club Award Program recognized Iowa 4-H members for their state fair project achievements on Aug. 14 at the Iowa State Fair. All Iowa State Fair 4-H participants with exhibits associated with the International Harvester brand family qualify for this additional award sponsored by the IH Collector's Club. Youth participants who applied provided information related to their project goals, processes, problem-solving, expenses and learning opportunities.
IOWA STATE

