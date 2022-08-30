Read full article on original website
Crop margin protection is another insurance tool for farmers
Crop farmers have multiple ways to protect and insure their investments each year. While revenue protection and yield protection are the most popular in Iowa, farmers can also elect for margin protection. The margin is defined as the difference between the revenue (yield multiplied by sales price) and the costs...
South Dakota State Fair releases new logo
The South Dakota State Fair logo has had a couple of looks throughout the last half-century, but its newest look has farming and fair fun on fleek. The South Dakota State Fair and the state's Department of Agriculture and Natural Resources jointly unveiled the new state fair logo Wednesday night at the Red Wilk Construction Tuff Hedeman Bull Bash, according to a DANR release on Thursday.
Iowa 4-H youth win International Harvester Awards at the 2022 Iowa State Fair
The International Harvester Collector’s Club Award Program recognized Iowa 4-H members for their state fair project achievements on Aug. 14 at the Iowa State Fair. All Iowa State Fair 4-H participants with exhibits associated with the International Harvester brand family qualify for this additional award sponsored by the IH Collector's Club. Youth participants who applied provided information related to their project goals, processes, problem-solving, expenses and learning opportunities.
South Dakota 4-H members participate in 2022 4-H Shooting Sports National Championships
South Dakota 4-H was represented by 35 youth from 19 counties as members of 9 teams at the 2022 4-H Shooting Sports National Championships held June 26 -July 1, 2022, in Grand Island, Neb. Youth qualify for the national teams during the spring and fall shoots and the 4-H summer...
